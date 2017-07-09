It's......really fucking powerful isn't it?



I'm slightly prompted by the Atheist thread. And I've felt for a long time that meaning is an individual construct; something you make for yourself, outside of either a humanistic, existential or religious understanding of that term.



But that's boring. I remember my Geography teacher in Year 10 (16yrs old). Very intelligent bloke. But he did not like music ,at all. I couldm't wrap my head around that. Music for me can be transcendental - genuinely incredible. I feel it like it gets me, my "soul" (if we think that's a thing?) - it can evoke a feeling in me that is me, in the purest semse. I consider myself an intelligent person but music speaks to some primal part of myself that I'd struggle to define.



Do you think music, specifically, has the power to be that transformative? That poweful? I feel strongly that it does. It captures a feeling that you cannot elucidate via other mediums,