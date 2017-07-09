« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music - Is it overrated?  (Read 15 times)

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,354
Music - Is it overrated?
« on: Today at 07:51:52 am »
It's......really fucking powerful isn't it?

I'm slightly prompted by the Atheist thread. And I've felt for a long time that meaning is an individual construct; something you make for yourself,  outside of either a humanistic, existential or religious understanding of that term.

But that's boring.  I remember my Geography teacher in Year 10 (16yrs old). Very intelligent bloke. But he did not like music ,at all. I couldm't wrap my head around that. Music for me can be transcendental - genuinely incredible. I feel it like it gets me, my "soul" (if we think that's a thing?) - it can evoke a feeling in me that is me, in the purest semse.  I consider myself an intelligent person but music speaks to some primal part of myself that I'd struggle to define.

Do you think music, specifically, has the power to be that transformative? That poweful? I feel strongly that it does. It captures a feeling that you cannot elucidate via other mediums,
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:45 am by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,354
Re: Music - How powerful it is?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:54:12 am »
Fair warning that this thread was made after several bevvies and listening to my favourite music. But fucking christ. How empty would human existence be without your favourite tunes? It's a cherished part of my experience that is mine - you can share things and enjoy/experience with them with other people. But it speaks a language more profound that anything I've managed to convey via the English language.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:32 am by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 