So i'm looking for a good coffee machine for me and the mrs. We rarely drink espressos, our go to is always a Vanilla Latté.



I've been browsing online and have a friend who bought the Gaggia Classic a while ago and said it was good, however it is pricey (roughly £400).



Does anyone have this and if yes, is it worth it? Alternatively if you have a different machine that you recommend, please share!