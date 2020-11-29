« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brentford away selling details  (Read 1920 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Brentford away selling details
« on: November 29, 2022, 04:10:53 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday January 2 (5.30pm GMT kick-off).

Allocation: 1725

Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £25

Young Adult (Under 18-24): £25

Juniors (Under 18): £10

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 19 games: from 8.15am GMT on Monday December 12 until 10.45am on Wednesday December 14.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 18 or more games: from 11am until 2.45pm on Wednesday December 14.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAIN

Third sale: 17 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday December 14.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium notes

Safe standing - Brentford is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place within the visitors' section of the Gtech Community Stadium.

All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brentford-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: November 29, 2022, 04:13:59 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #1 on: December 12, 2022, 10:46:41 am »
Brentford not showing for me

Anyone else having an issue?
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #2 on: December 12, 2022, 10:50:21 am »
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #3 on: December 12, 2022, 11:15:18 am »
Quote from: fintanmar on December 12, 2022, 10:46:41 am
Brentford not showing for me

Anyone else having an issue?
You've definitely got all 19 from the 18/19 season?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #4 on: December 14, 2022, 11:51:39 am »
Sold out now, hoping there'll be returns for this so can go back on sale for those not sorted on 18
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #5 on: December 14, 2022, 12:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on December 14, 2022, 11:51:39 am
Sold out now, hoping there'll be returns for this so can go back on sale for those not sorted on 18
Yeah although I knew that it was highly unlikely, I was hoping to help a couple of mates out if it dropped to 17 but it sold out pretty much straight away earlier in the 18 sale (I was able to help a couple of other very grateful mates out that qualified) so any potential returns will rightly go back on sale to those on 18.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #6 on: December 14, 2022, 03:54:15 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 14, 2022, 12:22:59 pm
Yeah although I knew that it was highly unlikely, I was hoping to help a couple of mates out if it dropped to 17 but it sold out pretty much straight away earlier in the 18 sale (I was able to help a couple of other very grateful mates out that qualified) so any potential returns will rightly go back on sale to those on 18.

Prolly be some returns from staff and players who won't fancy going to London so soon after the New Year. Hopefully...
Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #7 on: December 19, 2022, 07:13:36 pm »
Back on sale to 18 credits tomorrow
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #8 on: December 20, 2022, 03:04:29 pm »
Well, its Ajax 2.0

Was tickets left for this and the club haven't dropped the criteria to 17

Sold out my arse
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #9 on: December 20, 2022, 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December 20, 2022, 03:04:29 pm
Well, its Ajax 2.0

Was tickets left for this and the club haven't dropped the criteria to 17

Sold out my arse
I couldn't agree more. Thats probably the most blatant siphoning off of tickets that I've ever seen, so fucking dodgy its untrue  :no

What just happened there is they implied that quite a few on 18 didn't buy when they went on sale @ 1300...but waited for about 1.5 hours before purchasing, corrupt to the fucking core.
« Last Edit: December 20, 2022, 03:10:12 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #10 on: December 20, 2022, 03:10:07 pm »
how many were left? Saw it sold out on 18 again and just assumed it sold as quick as the last 18 sale.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #11 on: December 20, 2022, 03:11:01 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on December 20, 2022, 03:10:07 pm
how many were left? Saw it sold out on 18 and just assumed it was as quick as the last 18 sale.
Wouldn't have been many...but was definitely some left, 100%.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline PJJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #12 on: December 20, 2022, 03:11:31 pm »
Was tickets left and then suddenly all sold out and 3pm sale doesnt happen. Absolute joke. As if those who qualify waited a couple of hours to buy
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #13 on: December 20, 2022, 04:22:00 pm »
needs to be investigated
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #14 on: December 20, 2022, 04:30:10 pm »
There was only about 30 tickets at the start of the sale, and 3 or 4 when I checked later.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #15 on: December 20, 2022, 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: stoz on December 20, 2022, 04:30:10 pm
There was only about 30 tickets at the start of the sale, and 3 or 4 when I checked later.
Yes but only because people were basketing them, its was obvious what was going on. As 30fiver said above, its Ajax 2.0.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #16 on: December 20, 2022, 04:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on December 20, 2022, 04:22:00 pm
needs to be investigated
It won't happen in a million years, it goes on all the time but I've never seen it being done as blatantly as it did today.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 734
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #17 on: December 20, 2022, 04:58:43 pm »
Anyone received tickets for this one yet?
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #18 on: December 23, 2022, 03:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on December 20, 2022, 04:58:43 pm
Anyone received tickets for this one yet?

Not had mine, one lad I know got these & Brighton yesterday.
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 734
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #19 on: December 23, 2022, 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Alf on December 23, 2022, 03:31:41 pm
Not had mine, one lad I know got these & Brighton yesterday.

Mine and Brighton came yesterday too
Logged

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #20 on: January 2, 2023, 10:53:03 am »
Any suggestions for good pubs in/around Brentford today? (no away ground guide for this one)
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,208
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #21 on: January 2, 2023, 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: nearly40 on January  2, 2023, 10:53:03 am
Any suggestions for good pubs in/around Brentford today? (no away ground guide for this one)

What direction are you coming from mate? Its a new build stadium tucked away between railway lines and the motorway so not a ton of boozers around. There are a few by the river and Kew Bridge (so walkable to the ground). The ones by Kew Bridge are The Express Tavern and the One Over the Ait. Presume theyre quite home fan centric and probably very busy but cant see Brentford fans giving any problems.

If you cross over Kew Bridge theres a few more pubs dotted around the green. On the left is the Greyhound and the Coach and Horses. To the right is the Cricketers. Havent been in any for a few years but theyre all fine.

Theres a few on Chiswick High St which is the right direction for coming in to the away section. Probably half a mile to a mile walk away though.

Then theres a few closer to where Griffin Park was if varying quality but imagine theyre mainly home fans given the connection to the old ground.
Logged

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #22 on: January 2, 2023, 11:58:13 am »
Thanks coming in to Kew Bridge from Waterloo.  So will try around there.



Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  2, 2023, 11:06:56 am
What direction are you coming from mate? Its a new build stadium tucked away between railway lines and the motorway so not a ton of boozers around. There are a few by the river and Kew Bridge (so walkable to the ground). The ones by Kew Bridge are The Express Tavern and the One Over the Ait. Presume theyre quite home fan centric and probably very busy but cant see Brentford fans giving any problems.

If you cross over Kew Bridge theres a few more pubs dotted around the green. On the left is the Greyhound and the Coach and Horses. To the right is the Cricketers. Havent been in any for a few years but theyre all fine.

Theres a few on Chiswick High St which is the right direction for coming in to the away section. Probably half a mile to a mile walk away though.

Then theres a few closer to where Griffin Park was if varying quality but imagine theyre mainly home fans given the connection to the old ground.
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,208
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #23 on: January 2, 2023, 12:16:29 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on January  2, 2023, 11:58:13 am
Thanks coming in to Kew Bridge from Waterloo.  So will try around there.




No worries. Last option if theyre busyif you come out of the station and Kew Brisge itself is over the road in front of you, if you walk down to the left of it theres a road alongside the river with a couple of pubs. City Barge is one, cant remember the others but theyre close enough to walk to as well.
Logged

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #24 on: January 3, 2023, 03:31:28 pm »
Went in the Express tavern in the end. Sociable locals and loads of room. BBQ was going so got some burgers. Beer was good too.

Result was shit

 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  2, 2023, 12:16:29 pm
No worries. Last option if theyre busyif you come out of the station and Kew Brisge itself is over the road in front of you, if you walk down to the left of it theres a road alongside the river with a couple of pubs. City Barge is one, cant remember the others but theyre close enough to walk to as well.
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,208
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #25 on: January 3, 2023, 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on January  3, 2023, 03:31:28 pm
Went in the Express tavern in the end. Sociable locals and loads of room. BBQ was going so got some burgers. Beer was good too.

Result was shit

 

They have quite a big terrace out the back there dont they? Friendly enough bunch even if the who are ya at the end was a bit small time.
Logged

Online Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
Tickets for these arrived today!

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 