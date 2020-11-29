Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday January 2 (5.30pm GMT kick-off).Allocation: 1725Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £25Young Adult (Under 18-24): £25Juniors (Under 18): £10Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.First sale: 19 games: from 8.15am GMT on Monday December 12 until 10.45am on Wednesday December 14.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 18 or more games: from 11am until 2.45pm on Wednesday December 14.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAINThird sale: 17 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday December 14.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesPlease only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket creditsTickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium notesSafe standing - Brentford is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place within the visitors' section of the Gtech Community Stadium.All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand.