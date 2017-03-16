Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday December 26 (5.30pm GMT kick-off).
Allocation: 2999
Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices
Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £30
Young Adult (Under 18): £27.50
Juniors (Under 14): £16.50
Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.
Coach travel
As announced here, the club will provide free coaches to supporters travelling to Villa Park, with fans being asked to pay a £5 fee per seat in support of the clubs LFC Operation Christmas Magic campaign, which is raising vital funds for the North Liverpool Foodbank.
Subject to availability, supporters that are eligible to purchase a match ticket can choose to book a seat on the coach when purchasing their ticket. Alternatively, they can book after a match ticket has been purchased here.
Fans can donate directly to the North Liverpool Foodbank by simply texting FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5 or by visiting www.standrewslive.org.uk/donate
.
Tickets sales notes
Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.
First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am GMT on Monday December 5 until 10.45am on Wednesday December 7.
First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday December 7.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: 9 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday December 7.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: 8 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday December 7.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
General notes
Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket credits
Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Stadium notes
As there is no lift access to the Upper Tier, Aston Villa recommend that supporters with mobility issues purchase tickets in the Lower Tier (Blocks Q1, Q2 and Q3).https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/aston-villa-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0