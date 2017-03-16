« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aston Villa away selling details  (Read 2236 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Aston Villa away selling details
« on: November 29, 2022, 04:10:30 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday December 26 (5.30pm GMT kick-off).

Allocation: 2999

Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £30

Young Adult (Under 18): £27.50

Juniors (Under 14): £16.50

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

Coach travel

As announced here, the club will provide free coaches to supporters travelling to Villa Park, with fans being asked to pay a £5 fee per seat in support of the clubs LFC Operation Christmas Magic campaign, which is raising vital funds for the North Liverpool Foodbank.

Subject to availability, supporters that are eligible to purchase a match ticket can choose to book a seat on the coach when purchasing their ticket. Alternatively, they can book after a match ticket has been purchased here.

Fans can donate directly to the North Liverpool Foodbank by simply texting FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5 or by visiting www.standrewslive.org.uk/donate.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am GMT on Monday December 5 until 10.45am on Wednesday December 7.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday December 7.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 9 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday December 7.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 8 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday December 7.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium notes

As there is no lift access to the Upper Tier, Aston Villa recommend that supporters with mobility issues purchase tickets in the Lower Tier (Blocks Q1, Q2 and Q3).

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/aston-villa-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0

« Last Edit: November 29, 2022, 04:15:22 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #1 on: December 7, 2022, 03:40:19 pm »
76 tickets left 40 minutes into the 8 sale will they announce further sales or just disappear the tickets as they dont want the hassle being so close to Christmas postal chaos etc.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #2 on: December 7, 2022, 03:52:41 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December  7, 2022, 03:40:19 pm
76 tickets left 40 minutes into the 8 sale will they announce further sales or just disappear the tickets as they dont want the hassle being so close to Christmas postal chaos etc.

It's not London so I'd expect further sales for this. You never know with the club like. Arsenal and Tottenham in particular were a disgrace.
« Last Edit: December 7, 2022, 03:55:24 pm by Fazak_Red »
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #3 on: December 8, 2022, 01:59:44 pm »
74 tickets left now there was 72 left at 11pm last night.
They need to announce further sales now.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #4 on: December 8, 2022, 04:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on December  7, 2022, 03:52:41 pm
It's not London so I'd expect further sales for this. You never know with the club like. Arsenal and Tottenham in particular were a disgrace.
Plus travel over Bank Holidays will have an effect too
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #5 on: December 8, 2022, 05:15:38 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December  8, 2022, 01:59:44 pm
74 tickets left now there was 72 left at 11pm last night.
They need to announce further sales now.
They've just wasted a whole day today so even though it should, I wouldn't bank on them dropping it unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #6 on: December 8, 2022, 05:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  8, 2022, 05:15:38 pm
They've just wasted a whole day today so even though it should, I wouldn't bank on them dropping it unfortunately.
This is a replica of Forest that dropped to 3(should have dropped to 2) and Villa is a bigger allocation the same 76 tickets are sitting there if they don't do further sales it will be a disgrace but as ever there is absolutely fuck all anyone can do about it.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #7 on: December 9, 2022, 10:59:43 am »
66 left now, its amazing that this sale started 2 days ago yet since late last night, 6 people 'forgot' that they qualified so purchased tickets.
« Last Edit: December 9, 2022, 11:04:55 am by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #8 on: December 9, 2022, 07:51:05 pm »
Straight to 6 credits then 5 on Monday probably drop further.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,318
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #9 on: December 10, 2022, 01:57:15 pm »
Villa tickets just arrived.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online jammo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • 'Rocking all over the world' AKA:Leverkusen!
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #10 on: December 10, 2022, 05:46:41 pm »
Yep, arrived today as well
Logged
There are only 2 teams in Liverpool. Liverpool and Liverpool reserves.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #11 on: December 12, 2022, 06:56:46 pm »
15 tickets left 4 hours into the 5 credit sale.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #12 on: December 12, 2022, 08:32:49 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 12, 2022, 06:56:46 pm
15 tickets left 4 hours into the 5 credit sale.
They wont drop it any further as 15 people will suddenly realise that they qualify and will purchase at some point overnight, or possibly even tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #13 on: December 12, 2022, 08:39:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 12, 2022, 08:32:49 pm
They wont drop it any further as 15 people will suddenly realise that they qualify and will purchase at some point overnight, or possibly even tomorrow.
Yes indeed thankfully I'm not a casualty of this on this occasion unlike Everton and I think Arsenal and Spurs
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #14 on: December 12, 2022, 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 12, 2022, 08:39:01 pm
Yes indeed thankfully I'm not a casualty of this on this occasion unlike Everton and I think Arsenal and Spurs
Nice 1, glad that it didnt affect you this time. Its happened countless times before, anything less than around 20 odd and they miraculously all get sold many hours after the sale has started. Clearly a lot of forgetful people that suddenly realise, normally overnight, that they qualify.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #15 on: December 13, 2022, 12:45:34 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 12, 2022, 09:01:11 pm
Nice 1, glad that it didnt affect you this time. Its happened countless times before, anything less than around 20 odd and they miraculously all get sold many hours after the sale has started. Clearly a lot of forgetful people that suddenly realise, normally overnight, that they qualify.
Yes I'm just happy to get a chance to buy any away I can get I'm on 7 credits really hoping to go up a few very disappointed to miss out on Arsenal Spurs Everton might have a sniff of Chelsea when it comes back on.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #16 on: December 13, 2022, 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 13, 2022, 12:45:34 pm
Yes I'm just happy to get a chance to buy any away I can get I'm on 7 credits really hoping to go up a few very disappointed to miss out on Arsenal Spurs Everton might have a sniff of Chelsea when it comes back on.
I hope for your sake that I'm wrong but I can't see it happening as apart from Man City, London aways are the worst for tickets being siphoned off by the TO.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #17 on: December 13, 2022, 01:19:49 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 13, 2022, 12:53:01 pm
I hope for your sake that I'm wrong but I can't see it happening as apart from Man City, London aways are the worst for tickets being siphoned off by the TO.
It was due back on at 8 then 7 before your one died you're probably right it will sell out on 8
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #18 on: December 13, 2022, 01:23:58 pm »
'sale ended' ffs
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #19 on: December 13, 2022, 01:29:19 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on December 13, 2022, 01:23:58 pm
'sale ended' ffs
Yes but whilst it still doesn't say 'no further sales', there is still a tiny bit of hope for those on 4 or less.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #20 on: December 13, 2022, 01:40:15 pm »
Hopefully the ticket office have better things to do on Boxing Day, so those of us clinging onto the away ladder for dear life get a chance to buy what's left!
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #21 on: December 13, 2022, 03:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on December 13, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
Hopefully the ticket office have better things to do on Boxing Day, so those of us clinging onto the away ladder for dear life get a chance to buy what's left!
There was 16 odd when they ended it they really have to sell them to those on 4 and below if there is any fairness
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #22 on: December 13, 2022, 03:21:05 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 13, 2022, 03:00:29 pm
There was 16 odd when they ended it they really have to sell them to those on 4 and below if there is any fairness
Was only 11 when I looked earlier, must have been another 5 forgetful people that didn't realise that they qualified even though it had been on sale to them for nearly 24 hours.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #23 on: December 14, 2022, 02:09:33 pm »
Still no announcement re. 'no further sales'...hopefully that means there have been more returns.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 728
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #24 on: December 14, 2022, 03:45:58 pm »
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #25 on: December 14, 2022, 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on December 14, 2022, 03:45:58 pm
More sales announced https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/aston-villa-v-liverpool-fc-26-dec-2022-0530pm-240
So they'll wait for another 5 days before a potential 2+ sale, oh and postal strikes on 23rd and 24th as well...they really are next level  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #26 on: December 14, 2022, 07:20:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 14, 2022, 03:53:24 pm
So they'll wait for another 5 days before a potential 2+ sale, oh and postal strikes on 23rd and 24th as well...they really are next level  :lmao
Only possible explanation to not doing the 4 3 2 sales in the one day is to give it more time for  more returns to come back having said that I can see this selling out on 3 on Friday
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #27 on: December 14, 2022, 07:51:05 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 14, 2022, 07:20:11 pm
Only possible explanation to not doing the 4 3 2 sales in the one day is to give it more time for  more returns to come back having said that I can see this selling out on 3 on Friday
That would imply logic, therefore no chance. Whats far more likely is that no one in the TO has realised that the post office are striking.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline SeánCLFC🔴

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #28 on: December 15, 2022, 12:18:30 pm »
Reckon theres any chance it drops all the way down ?
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #29 on: December 15, 2022, 12:45:38 pm »
Quote from: SeánCLFC🔴 on December 15, 2022, 12:18:30 pm
Reckon theres any chance it drops all the way down ?
To all members? no chance.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline SeánCLFC🔴

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #30 on: December 15, 2022, 02:29:54 pm »
No to all sth
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #31 on: December 15, 2022, 03:18:31 pm »
Over 40 left definitely enough to drop to 1 credit
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #32 on: December 15, 2022, 03:32:42 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 15, 2022, 03:18:31 pm
Over 40 left definitely enough to drop to 1 credit
The 2 credit sale isn't until Monday next week and they haven't even advertised a 1 credit sale so it will be interesting to see how this pans out.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #33 on: December 15, 2022, 03:49:11 pm »
The amount of Villa tickets left with an allocation of 2999 really shows how much they skim for London aways.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Ordered another one for my mate at 11am today and then collected it at 12 when I collected my Brentford. Pretty efficient for the ticket office.
Logged

Offline King Kenny Play

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • "Oh Istanbul is wonderful,oh Istanbul is wonderful
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:44:11 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Ordered another one for my mate at 11am today and then collected it at 12 when I collected my Brentford. Pretty efficient for the ticket office.
Can you not use efficient and the ticket office in the same sentence please!
Logged
"The people who come to watch us play, who love the team and regard it as part of their lives, would never appreciate Liverpool having a huge balance in the bank. They want every asset we possess to be wearing a red shirt."

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm »
Still 25 tickets left for the 2 sale on Monday.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm »
How many free coaches did they put on? No places available today.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,358
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Aston Villa away selling details
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:56:52 am »
My tickets for City & Villa arrived today. Posted on 2 & 6 December.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 