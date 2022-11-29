« previous next »
Author Topic: Brighton away selling details  (Read 1272 times)

Brighton away selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday January 14.

Location: American Express Community Stadium

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Allocation: 3,001

Disabled allocation: 21 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £26

Young adult (Under 21): £26

Juniors (Under 18): £18

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am Friday December 16 until 10.45am Monday December 19.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Monday December 19.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Monday December 19.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: Eight or more games: from 3pm Monday December 19.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, premium level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Tickets purchased include free travel within the local area. Full details can be found here.

Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brighton-hove-albion-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Brighton away selling details
Delete if not allowed but if anyone can't make this and will have one or two spare, and wants to swap for a pair for arsenal at home in April (both credits) let me know!
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Re: Brighton away selling details
Anyone know how many are left on the site ?
Re: Brighton away selling details
Quote from: SeánCLFC🔴 on December 24, 2022, 04:54:26 pm
Anyone know how many are left on the site ?

13
Re: Brighton away selling details
Thank you
Re: Brighton away selling details
Quote from: Philipm20 on December 24, 2022, 05:51:40 pm
13
There was 21 left at the end of Friday in the 5 sale which started at 3pm the site was under maintenance yesterday and now there is 13 left so God knows where those 8 tickets went.
Re: Brighton away selling details
Quote from: RedPat on December 25, 2022, 11:51:26 am
There was 21 left at the end of Friday in the 5 sale which started at 3pm the site was under maintenance yesterday and now there is 13 left so God knows where those 8 tickets went.

Ticket office last minute Christmas presents lol
Re: Brighton away selling details
Quote from: RedPat on December 25, 2022, 11:51:26 am
There was 21 left at the end of Friday in the 5 sale which started at 3pm the site was under maintenance yesterday and now there is 13 left so God knows where those 8 tickets went.
Everyone knows where those 8 tickets went, the same place where those last few Brentford aways that were minutes away from dropping to 17 went. It happens so often that Id be more surprised if they didnt consistently siphon them off. Its blatantly obvious what goes on within the ticket office itself, and has been doing so for some time now.
Re: Brighton away selling details
I see they sold the last remaining 8 tickets today and its now sold out that's 21 tickets they blatantly siphoned off no doubt about it
Re: Brighton away selling details
Quote from: RedPat on December 28, 2022, 06:40:15 pm
I see they sold the last remaining 8 tickets today and its now sold out that's 21 tickets they blatantly siphoned off no doubt about it
Yep, its so blatant now they don't even try and hide it. What is the going rate for an away touted ticket nowadays, £200? thats an extra £4.2K.
Re: Brighton away selling details
My tickets arrived today if anyone is still waiting, had mates who ordered in the first sale get these on 22 December.
