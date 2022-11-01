« previous next »
Anyone made a garden office?

royhendo

Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:17:51 am
Sorry if there's already a thread on this but I couldn't find one. I've been set a challenge by the good lady to relocate a little summer house thing that was there when we moved in, and in its place pop in a basic box-shaped garden office with plenty of glass. I think I'm starting to figure out how I want to do it, but there are so many aspects of it I don't have a clue about.

Anyone done this? Anyone laid a concrete foundation? Anyone set up services? Anyone know anywhere I can learn this stuff?

All help gratefully appreciated!
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

KillieRed

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:25:50 am
Sounds like youre determined to do this yourself, but my wife needed a garden office during lockdown so we went with a Glasgow based firm AtHomeUk: https://www.athomeuk.com/
Who handled everything for us. At a price, of course, but they took care of the giant screw based foundation of the build, electricity, internet etc. I think they also do modular builds that an be delivered to the site, but ours (a modest build) was built on site over the course of a week. Its been excellent. Office during the day, mancave in the evening. Their website might give you some ideas at least.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:31:37 am
Our kids eldest lost his place at Sandhurst due to being a tit at Uni so our kid refused to let him move back home. After a stint in a caravan on the front garden, he bought a summer house, that was built in the back garden and then a mate of our kids did all the electrics, plumbing, insulated it etc - cost about £4k in total I think.

There will be videos on you tube about how to make a concrete base, get the concrete delivered by Barrowmix or someone, electrics are pretty easy, run cables in reinforced conduit to the building, just get a spark to properly connect to the mains

Would something like this be what you wanted?



https://www.gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk/summerhouses/petra-summerhouse/26079?utm_source=google&utm_medium=surfaces&utm_campaign=surfaces_across_google&utm_content=surfaces_across_google&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-JacBhC0ARIsAIxybyOKv4r9dnlsLSnfwIBxWElDbBmiefv48N-XZMJAGp2AB9PUah45e8IaAh9GEALw_wcB
Crosby Nick

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:40:34 am
Tinted glass ideally so he doesnt get caught wanking.
tubby

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:42:33 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:40:34 am
Tinted glass ideally so he doesnt get caught wanking over stats profiles and tactics videos.

Fixed.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:55:00 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:40:34 am
Tinted glass ideally so he doesnt get caught wanking.

That from experience?
CharityChristmasMooseMousse

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 09:59:39 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:40:34 am
Tinted glass ideally so he doesn’t get caught wanking.

Some people like the kick out of a stealthy wank.

Or that wank when he is in the garden, calls his missus and starts a wank. The aim is then to finish before the missus gets there. Danger wank or something it was called.
Crosby Nick

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 10:00:14 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:55:00 am
That from experience?

I dont even have an outside office. I was just in the garden.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 10:08:15 am
We moved our shed last year so had to sort the foundations and have also had power sockets etc put outside.

We ended up using slabs for the base;

Measured the area, dug it out and flattened using a wacker. Used a base of sharp sand and a bit of aggregate where necessary plus cement and laid slabs ( i got someone to do this for me, coz I knew I'd balls it up). 12 2ft sq slabs were enough for an 8x6 shed. So I guess you'll need a bit more than that.

For the leccy, we just took a spur off one of the sockets in a room we don't use much and then lay armoured cable, but obviously you'll need to get advice on how much load you'll need for an office and plan accordingly.
royhendo

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 03:11:44 pm
Ta all, very much appreciated.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:40:34 am
Tinted glass ideally so he doesnt get caught wanking.

People often suggest that they've seen me ransacking my dignity in this manner, but I have for many years suffered secretly from the painful effects of Prestadidwicks Congena. 

Killiered, ta for that link. Basically we're keeping it simple so we don't even need wifi really - just electricity initially, and we have that cabling done... but for future proofing I'm keen to make sure we've got it set up to put everything in if we get the chance. I reckon we might need to go with screw type foundations cos it's a wooded area that I'm guessing will move a bit over the years - not sure on that front really. I'd maybe need some advice. The one bit of actual advice we got was that if you make it technically something that's either mobile or capable of being dismantled and reassembled, you get round planning as long as it's under a certain height. We live in a conservation area but it's impossible to oversee the plot really without a drone, so that's been my main idea in mind while I've been reading - how do you do it lego style, effectively.

The kit style would work well for that I guess and I am thinking of learning about the wikihouse approach (they're bringing out a garden office kit in the new year apparently), as much because of cost as anything else. Plus it'd be good to do it myself... the only problem is my wife would need to trust me to do a decent job. The idea with that is you send the files to a CNC routing company, they laser it all out for you, and you assemble it on site. That'd make the build part easy... but it leaves the foundations and everything else to sort out.  The cost would be far lower doing it that way but I'd need to learn how it all works...

Loads of options!
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

royhendo

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 03:55:03 pm
This is the wikihouse thing btw but it's just a kit option really.
https://www.wikihouse.cc/guides/design
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Mark Walters

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 05:27:36 pm
I did this in the garden at my old place.   I knew I was going to build it so part of the garden landscaper's remit was to build a concrete base for it and to run the electrics down to the bottom of the garden.  I needed both shed space and a separate room so went for this: https://www.gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk/log-cabins/tianna/30282 (Now £900 more expensive than when I bought mine in late 2017!)

But at 19mm it's fairly flimsy and, while you build it yourself from the 500-odd individual pieces, there's likely to be bits that are imperfect which means it's not exactly air tight.  So I also bought some Actis triso-super 10 multi-layered foil insulation for the office part which is easy to cut with scissors and staple to the wall and ceiling.  Then some moisture resistant MDF which I cut to fit and screwed to the wall and ceiling.  It was easy then to fill the gaps, sand and paint.  The base provided in the kit is also pretty flimsy so I put down some damp proof membrane, reinforced with some hardwood battens some more MDF then a laminate floor. 

The door and window were also shit in the kit with just some plastic so I reinforced the openings and got proper lockable double glazed windows and doors fitted.  Electrical points and lights for both room and shed part were done by an electrician before I started with the insulation and everything else and they would definitely fit a mini consumer unit in there.

It looked pretty good in the end but I never had a chance to use it as I sold the house just after I'd finished it.  In the end it probably cost me about £3.5k but still cheap considering what you might pay to a specialist company for something of a similar size
Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
I have no idea about building it, but from an IT point of view, even if you say you don't need internet out there now, I would run the power inside conduit and if you don't run network cabling in it now, at least run some string along it so you easily pull cable through later.
Red Raw

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 06:17:16 pm
Depends on whether you want year round use or not, but don't skimp on the insulation (roof, walls and floor) - I have friends who have built similar things and if they are a bit sheddish they can get too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter. 🥵  🥶
JulNeverBokAlone, See?

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 06:48:31 pm
The bloke at the back of me has done it, he purposely threw a wedge at it, underfloor heating etc. Cost him £14k in total.
It's quite big.

I can't remember him doing the base though. If yours is smallish the base could be simple concrete?

Good luck with it Roy, send pics of progress. I think we're all gonna enjoy this project :)
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 07:34:57 pm
Couple of how to videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y8kskGVFEf8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y8kskGVFEf8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OLq960ii0oE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OLq960ii0oE</a>
royhendo

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm
So if I was to do that I'd effectively need a retaining wall cos the ground's on a slope at one side and is uneven at the top side. If I could do timber framing I'd stick four concrete piles in and that'd be that, but I can't... could maybe learn it though.

I should maybe post a couple of pics.

Edit - this is the sort of thing I was thinking but not sure. You can see the screws under the frame.



This is them 'in the raw'.

hixxstar

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
Mate built a Shed/Toolshed some years ago....
for the base he used old railway sleepers, then the walls were hay bales i think (all boxed in)... solid and warm all year
Just a thought...  8)
KillieRed

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
Those photos are incredibly similar to my garden & build! Its at the bottom of a long mature garden between two trees that I had to get a tree surgeon cut back. We levelled the ground ourselves before they put in the ground screws. The timber foundation on top of them was a bit more raised than in your pics so the screws looked at different heights but were actually level. As such the base was about 2 ft off the ground and we built composite decking in front of the door. Its about the same size but with a metal roof that slopes back rather than either side. Nice being in there when the weather is wild. Its got a simple radiator to heat the small space that we can put on via wifi, but frankly we rarely need it because of the sunlight it gets & the fact that the tv, computer etc really heat up the space quickly.
royhendo

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
Thats not my site - just off the screw pile company website. But cool! Ours - Ill post a couple of pics mate ASAP.
Only Me

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Today at 01:10:20 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:17:51 am
Sorry if there's already a thread on this but I couldn't find one. I've been set a challenge by the good lady to relocate a little summer house thing that was there when we moved in, and in its place pop in a basic box-shaped garden office with plenty of glass. I think I'm starting to figure out how I want to do it, but there are so many aspects of it I don't have a clue about.

Anyone done this? Anyone laid a concrete foundation? Anyone set up services? Anyone know anywhere I can learn this stuff?


All help gratefully appreciated!

Theres loads of good instructional videos knocking about on YouTube.

Ive done it before, and all Ill say is its a load of work, and it will cost you a few bob to do properly. DIY will save you a fortune over getting someone in to do it, and the sense of achievement is boss too.

A lot depends on how far the building is from your house / elec supply, how big you want the building to be (obviously) and how well appointed you want it to be (thickness of material, quality of glazing and doors etc).

Elecy cable needs to be buried a minimum of about 600mm (I went down a full metre) and its a ball ache to dig out by hand if theres any distance involved, or if you have to go under a patio etc. The base can be a pain too, depending on what you want to put in.

Defo doable on your own, and will save you loads of cash if you can, but like I said, it will still cost you a few bob and it is a shitload of work.
AndyInVA

Re: Anyone made a garden office?
Today at 02:28:56 am
Im building one for a client. Concrete strip footings with masonry blocks on them then wood floor joists. Then custom build the walls and pitched roof. Agree with running internet and power as a must. Plan on using a wall mounted heater and AC. This one is high budget as the client is minted.
