We moved our shed last year so had to sort the foundations and have also had power sockets etc put outside.



We ended up using slabs for the base;



Measured the area, dug it out and flattened using a wacker. Used a base of sharp sand and a bit of aggregate where necessary plus cement and laid slabs ( i got someone to do this for me, coz I knew I'd balls it up). 12 2ft sq slabs were enough for an 8x6 shed. So I guess you'll need a bit more than that.



For the leccy, we just took a spur off one of the sockets in a room we don't use much and then lay armoured cable, but obviously you'll need to get advice on how much load you'll need for an office and plan accordingly.