Anyone made a garden office?

Anyone made a garden office?
« on: Today at 09:17:51 am »
Sorry if there's already a thread on this but I couldn't find one. I've been set a challenge by the good lady to relocate a little summer house thing that was there when we moved in, and in its place pop in a basic box-shaped garden office with plenty of glass. I think I'm starting to figure out how I want to do it, but there are so many aspects of it I don't have a clue about.

Anyone done this? Anyone laid a concrete foundation? Anyone set up services? Anyone know anywhere I can learn this stuff?

All help gratefully appreciated!
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:50 am »
Sounds like youre determined to do this yourself, but my wife needed a garden office during lockdown so we went with a Glasgow based firm AtHomeUk: https://www.athomeuk.com/
Who handled everything for us. At a price, of course, but they took care of the giant screw based foundation of the build, electricity, internet etc. I think they also do modular builds that an be delivered to the site, but ours (a modest build) was built on site over the course of a week. Its been excellent. Office during the day, mancave in the evening. Their website might give you some ideas at least.
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:31:37 am »
Our kids eldest lost his place at Sandhurst due to being a tit at Uni so our kid refused to let him move back home. After a stint in a caravan on the front garden, he bought a summer house, that was built in the back garden and then a mate of our kids did all the electrics, plumbing, insulated it etc - cost about £4k in total I think.

There will be videos on you tube about how to make a concrete base, get the concrete delivered by Barrowmix or someone, electrics are pretty easy, run cables in reinforced conduit to the building, just get a spark to properly connect to the mains

Would something like this be what you wanted?



https://www.gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk/summerhouses/petra-summerhouse/26079?utm_source=google&utm_medium=surfaces&utm_campaign=surfaces_across_google&utm_content=surfaces_across_google&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-JacBhC0ARIsAIxybyOKv4r9dnlsLSnfwIBxWElDbBmiefv48N-XZMJAGp2AB9PUah45e8IaAh9GEALw_wcB
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:40:34 am »
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:42:33 am »
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:59:39 am »
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Re: Anyone made a garden office?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
We moved our shed last year so had to sort the foundations and have also had power sockets etc put outside.

We ended up using slabs for the base;

Measured the area, dug it out and flattened using a wacker. Used a base of sharp sand and a bit of aggregate where necessary plus cement and laid slabs ( i got someone to do this for me, coz I knew I'd balls it up). 12 2ft sq slabs were enough for an 8x6 shed. So I guess you'll need a bit more than that.

For the leccy, we just took a spur off one of the sockets in a room we don't use much and then lay armoured cable, but obviously you'll need to get advice on how much load you'll need for an office and plan accordingly.
