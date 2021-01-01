Random list of stuff I enjoyed not to be taken into consideration - managed to buy most of these on bandcamp too. A few bits that might be worth checking out that maybe haven't been mentioned/reviewed in wider music mags etc





Drive My Car Original Soundtrack - Eiko Ishibashi

Agadez - Etran de L'Aïr

GOLD - Alabaster DePlume

Innocent Country 2 - Quelle Chris & Chris Keys

Grotto - Wilma Vritra

Ghosts - Haress

Pompeii - Cate Le Bon

Fleeting Future - Akusmi

Ghosted - Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin

Flowers Rot, Bring me Stones - Moundabout

Tresor - Gwenno

Some Gift - Enablers

What We Thought Was A Lake Was A Field Of Flax - Phil Tyler & Sarah Hill

Shebang - Oren Ambarchi

Bill Orcutt  Music For Four Guitars

Richard Dawson - The Ruby Cord

The Soft Pink Truth - Is It Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?

Horse Lords - Comradely Objects

Most Normal - Gilla Band

In These Times - Makaya McCraven

Stumpwork - Dry Cleaning

5 to the eye with Stars - RAP Ferreira

The Liquified Throne of Simplicity - irom

Building Something Beautiful For Me - Lorraine James

Come Around - Carla Del Forno

Voices Of Bishara - Tom Skinner

Mondays at the Enfield Tennis Academy - Jeff Parker

Caroline - caroline

Init - Scudfm

Lad Ash - Real Lies

Adzi Akal - Nze Nze

American Rituals - Cheri Knight













