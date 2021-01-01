« previous next »
RAWK Album of the Year 2022

Jean Girard

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:22:36 am
Random list of stuff I enjoyed not to be taken into consideration - managed to buy most of these on bandcamp too. A few bits that might be worth checking out that maybe haven't been mentioned/reviewed in wider music mags etc


Drive My Car Original Soundtrack -  Eiko Ishibashi
Agadez - Etran de L'Aïr
GOLD - Alabaster DePlume
Innocent Country 2 - Quelle Chris & Chris Keys
Grotto - Wilma Vritra
Ghosts - Haress
Pompeii - Cate Le Bon
Fleeting Future - Akusmi
Ghosted - Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin
Flowers Rot, Bring me Stones - Moundabout
Tresor - Gwenno
Some Gift - Enablers
What We Thought Was A Lake Was A Field Of Flax - Phil Tyler & Sarah Hill
Shebang - Oren Ambarchi
Bill Orcutt  Music For Four Guitars
Richard Dawson - The Ruby Cord
The Soft Pink Truth - Is It Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?
Horse Lords - Comradely Objects
Most Normal - Gilla Band
In These Times - Makaya McCraven
Stumpwork - Dry Cleaning
5 to the eye with Stars - RAP Ferreira
The Liquified Throne of Simplicity -  irom
Building Something Beautiful For Me - Lorraine James
Come Around - Carla Del Forno
Voices Of Bishara - Tom Skinner
Mondays at the Enfield Tennis Academy - Jeff Parker
Caroline - caroline
Init - Scudfm
Lad Ash - Real Lies
Adzi Akal - Nze Nze
American Rituals - Cheri Knight






And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

AndyMuller

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:24:22 am
Is 'The Soft Pink Truths' album that good? I give it a listen a while ago and thought it was decent enough dance/electronic music but maybe I should revisit.
Jean Girard

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:39:35 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:24:22 am
Is 'The Soft Pink Truths' album that good? I give it a listen a while ago and thought it was decent enough dance/electronic music but maybe I should revisit.

It's pretty dense and long. But it was loads of fun - really did it for me. If you know Matmos well it's a real treat too. If I was to number my list it'd be in the top 5 anyway.  Good Friday evening album.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

tbonejones

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #83 on: Today at 10:35:29 am
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:46:32 am
And this one? 1-10?

Sorry, yeah 1-10. Cheers Jack.
Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

jackh

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:16:32 pm
Thanks for your patience, folks...


I'm pleased to announce Alvvays as the winners of RAWK's Album of the Year 2022, with third album album, Blue Rev.

Black Country New Road and Big Thief claimed the other podium positions, with Ants from Up There and Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You respectively.



Your Top Ten for 2022:

1.  Blue Rev - Alvvays




2.  Ants from Up There - Black Country, New Road




3.  Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief




4.  Once Twice Melody - Beach House




5.  Midnights - Taylor Swift




6.  I Love You Jennifer B - Jockstrap




7.  Wet Leg - Wet Leg




8.  Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC




9.  All of Us Flames - Ezra Furman




10.  The Car - Arctic Monkeys



  • Blue Rev - Alvvays (150)
  • Ants From Up There - Black Country, New Road (101)
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief (86)
  • Once Twice Melody - Beach House (72)
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift (71)
  • I Love You Jennifer B - Jockstrap (68)
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg (60)
  • Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC (59)
  • All of Us Flames - Ezra Furman (55)
  • The Car - Arctic Monkeys (54)


Here's our list in full:

  • Blue Rev - Alvvays (150)
  • Ants From Up There - Black Country, New Road (101)
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief (86)
  • Once Twice Melody - Beach House (72)
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift (71)
  • I Love You Jennifer B - Jockstrap (68)
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg (60)
  • Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC (59)
  • All of Us Flames - Ezra Furman (55)
  • The Car - Arctic Monkeys (54)
  • Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar (46)
  • Surrender - Maggie Rogers (44)
  • Angel in Realtime - Gang of Youths (43)
  • God Save the Animals - Alex G (40)
  • Dear Scott - Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band (40)
  • And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow - Weyes Blood (37)
  • Everything Was Beautiful - Spiritualized (35)
  • The Mars Volta - The Mars Vola (35)
  • Motomami - Rosalia (31)
  • Autofiction - Suede (31)
  • Cave World - Viagra Boys (31)
  • Cheat Codes - Danger Mouse & Black Thought (29)
  • A Light for Attracting Attention - The Smile (29)
  • Alpha Games - Bloc Party (27)
  • Heart Under - Just Mustard (27)
  • Untitled (God Is Love) - SAULT (27)
  • Everything Was Forever - Sea Power (27)
  • Does It Get Any Deeper Than This? - The Soft Pink Truth (27)
  • While Your Heart's Still Beating - Kyla La Grange (26)
  • De Todas Las Floras - Natalie Lafourcade (26)
  • Last Night in the Bittersweet - Paolo Nutini (26)
  • Fire Doesn't Grown on Trees - The Brian Jonestown Massacre (26)
  • Cruel Country - Wilco (26)
  • Big Time - Angel Olsen (25)
  • The Price for Life - Bob Vylan (25)
  • The Present is a Foreign Land - Deaf Havana (25)
  • Drive My Car OST - Eiko Ishibashi (25)
  • Comradely Objects - Horse Lords (25)
  • Let the Festivities Begin - Los Bitchos (25)
  • Natural Brown Prom Queen - Sudan Archives (25)
  • Sun's Signature - Sun's Signature (25)
  • The Tipping Point - Tears for Fears (25)
  • Devotional - The Lord & Petra Haden (25)
  • Error - The Warning (25)
  • God Don't Make Mistakes - Conway the Machine (24)
  • Free LSD - OFF! (24)
  • Bronco - Orville Peck (24)
  • A Foul Form - Osees (24)
  • Two Ribbons - Let's Eat Grandma (21)
  • Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (21)
  • Hugo - Loyle Carner (19)
  • Will of the People - Muse (19)
  • You Can't Kill Me - 070 Shake (18)
  • El Mirador - Calexico (18)
  • Raw Data Feel - Everything Everything (18)
  • Life Is Yours - Foals (18)
  • The Voltarol Years - Half Man Half Biscuit (18)
  • This is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (18)
  • In These Times - Makaya McCraven (18)
  • Zelt - Rammstein (18)
  • Living Sky - Sun Ra Arkestra (18)
  • Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam - The Comet is Coming (18)
  • Renaissance - Beyonce (16)
  • The Theory of Whatever - Jamie T (16)
  • True North - A-Ha (15)
  • Topical Dancer - Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Popul (15)
  • Caprisongs - FKA Twigs (15)
  • FTHC - Frank Turner (15)
  • Gifted - Koffee (15)
  • Marcus Mumford - Marcus Mumford (15)
  • Spring Stories - Mondkopf (15)
  • Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon (15)
  • Multitude - Stromae (15)
  • SOS - SZA (15)
  • Bellevue - The Bobby Lees (15)
  • CRASH - Charlie XCX (14)
  • Human Capital - Bad Breeding (12)
  • Welcome to the Planet - Big Big Train (12)
  • Where I'm Meant to Be - Ezra Collective (12)
  • Ghost Woman - Ghost Woman (12)
  • Fear of the Dawn - Jack White (12)
  • Pre Pleasure - Julia Jacklin (12)
  • A Modern Life - Lo Moon (12)
  • Please Don't Take Me Back - Martha (12)
  • The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime - Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo (12)
  • Hold the Girl - Rita Sawayama (12)
  • Brightside - The Lumineers (12)
  • Present Tense - Yumi Zouma (12)
  • We - Arcade Fire (10)
  • Dissonance - Brigade (10)
  • A Hero's Journey - Capital Theatre (10)
  • Welcome to Club XIII - Drive By Truckers (10)
  • Florist - Florist (10)
  • Angels & Queens - Gabriels (10)
  • It Should Have Been Tomorrow - Love, Burns (10)
  • Stay Proud of Me - NoSo (10)
  • Sometimes, Forever - Soccer Mommy (10)
  • Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys (10)
  • I'm in a Rut - The Gutters (10)
  • Reeling - The Mysterines (10)
  • The Last Laugh - The Nightingales (10)
  • Colder Streams - The Sadies (10)
  • The Overload - Yard Act (10)
  • Blue Hours - Bear's Den (8)
  • Across the Water - Carwyn Ellis (8)
  • Janky Star - Grace Ives (8)
  • Claring & Piano: Selected Works, Vol. 2 - Group Listening (8)
  • Ghosts - Haress (8)
  • Good & Green Again - Jake Xerxes Fussel (8)
  • Sound of the Morning - Katy J Pearson (8)
  • Hold On Baby - King Princess (8)
  • An Hour Before It's Dark - Marillion (8)
  • From Capelton Hill - Stars (8)
  • Expert in a Dying Field - The Beths (8)
  • Life & Life Only - The Heavy Heavy (8)
  • Painless - Nilufer Yanya (7)
  • Shebang - Oren Ambarchi (7)
  • Barbara - Barrie (6)
  • Harr - Benedicte Maursth (6)
  • The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen (6)
  • Tilt - Confidence Man (6)
  • Chloe & the Next 20th Century - Father John Misty (6)
  • Moments - Jamie Webster (6)
  • Nobody's Fool - Joanne Shaw Taylor (6)
  • LOUIE - Kenny Beats (6)
  • Small World - Metronomy (6)
  • World to Me - Pit Pony (6)
  • Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chilli Peppers (6)
  • Shoot Me Your Ace - Reef (6)
  • Torschlusspanik! - The Fernweh (6)
  • Black Blossom - Zola Blood (6)
  • Dawn FM - The Weeknd (5)
  • Elevation - Black Eyed Peas (4)
  • Roots - Children of the Sun (4)
  • Some Gift - Enablers (4)
  • Normal Fears - Fatherson (4)
  • Torpedo - Feeder (4)
  • The Forever Story - JID (4)
  • Here & There - Kibrom Birhane (4)
  • Roscoe's Dream - Mapache (4)
  • Young Blood - Marcus King (4)
  • Unfold - Melody's Echo Chamber (4)
  • Formentera - Metric (4)
  • Change the Show - Miles Kane (4)
  • Laurel Hell - Mitski (4)
  • Ghosted - Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling, Andreas Werliin (4)
  • Revelators - Revelators Sound System (4)
  • What Do the Stars Say to You? - Ron Trent presents WARM (4)
  • The War to End All War - Sabaton (4)
  • Quiet in the Room - Skullcrusher (4)
  • Canary Yellow - Soft Kill (4)
  • How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars - The Weather Station (4)
  • How Do You See Yourself? - Wolf Moon (4)
  • New Confusion - $hit & $hine (2)
  • Warm Chris - Aldous Harding (2)
  • Hellfire - Black Midi (2)
  • Dance Fever - Florence & the Machine (2)
  • Versions of Modern Performance - Horsegirl (2)
  • How Good It Is - Jimetta Rose, Voices of Creation (2)
  • Revealer - Madison Cunningham (2)
  • Marlowe 3 - Marlowe (2)
  • King's Disease 3 - Nas (2)
  • Never Let Me Go - Placebo (2)
  • It's Almost Dry - Pusha T (2)
  • Music From the Grizzly Man - Richard Thompson (2)
  • Typical Music - Tim Burgess (2)
  • Ride - Walter Trout (2)
  • As I Try Not to Fall Apart - White Lies (2)
  • Gold - Alabaster DePlume (1)
  • Tribute to Led Zeppelin - Beth Hart (1)
  • The Inside Outtakes - Bo Burnham (1)
  • Pompeii - Cate Le Bon (1)
  • The Sweetness Restord - Crystal Eyes (1)
  • Extreme Witchcraft - Eels (1)
  • Gold Rush Kid - George Ezra (1)
  • Harry's House - Harry Styles (1)
  • Midnight Rocker - Horace Andy (1)
  • Freakout/Release - Hot Chip (1)
  • Entering Heaven Alive - Jack White (1)
  • Smithereens - Joji (1)
  • The Patience Fader - Pan-American (1)
  • The Unravelling of PUPTheBand - PUP (1)
  • Direction of the Heart - Simple Minds (1)
  • The End, So Far - Slipknot (1)
  • For Horses - The Medium (1)
Also recognising that some high-scoring records may only appear in a small number of lists, I've also done a list filtered by records that were nominated in 3+ lists (points not adjusted):

  • Blue Rev - Alvvays (150)
  • Ants From Up There - Black Country New Road (101)
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief (86)
  • Once Twice Melody - Beach House (72)
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift (71)
  • I Love You Jennifer B - Jockstrap (68)
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg (60)
  • Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC (59)
  • All of Us Flames - Ezra Furman (55)
  • The Car - Arctic Monkeys (54)
  • Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar (46)
  • Surrender - Maggie Rogers (44)
  • God Save the Animals - Alex G (40)
  • And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow - Weyes Blood (37)
  • Autofiction - Suede (31)
  • Cheat Codes - Danger Mouse & Black Thought (29)
  • A Light for Attracting Attention - The Smile (29)
  • Cruel Country - Wilco (26)
  • Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (21)
  • The Voltarol Years - Half Man Half Biscuit (18)
  • Renaissance - Beyonce (16)
  • Dawn FM - The Weeknd (5)
...and our updated Roll of Honour, ready for next year:

2022:   Alvvays - Blue Rev
2021:   Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2020:   Taylor Swift - Folklore
2019:   Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2018:   Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile
2017:   War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
2016:   David Bowie - Blackstar
2015:   Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
2014:   The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream
2013:   Arcade Fire - Reflektor
2012:   Chromatics - Kill for Love
2011:   PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010:   Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
2009:   Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
2008:   Kings of Leon - Only By The Night
2007:   The National - Boxer
2006:   Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat
jackh

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #85 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm
Chuffed with Alvvays winning that, and appearing on so many lists - a truly brilliant album and also my favourite of 2022.

I've realised I haven't posted by own list, which I'll throw in just for posterity later on/tomorrow. Pleasingly (and for full-disclosure!), I'm not the champion-maker with Alvvays - it would have been a comfortable top-spot without my points. 2nd-place points for Ezra Furman only earned her a spot above Arctic Monkeys too, with a bit of a gap to Kendrick Lamar and Maggie Rogers.
duvva 💅

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #86 on: Today at 06:43:27 pm
Thanks for collating and arranging this jack. Appreciate the efforts you put into your contributions to RAWK
Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:46:04 pm
Well done Jack (glug down that cider).

Time to get listening to some of the names on there I dont know so well.
