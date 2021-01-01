Thanks for your patience, folks...
I'm pleased to announce Alvvays
as the winners of RAWK's Album of the Year 2022, with third album album, Blue Rev
.Black Country New Road
and Big Thief
claimed the other podium positions, with Ants from Up There
and Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
respectively.
Your Top Ten for 2022:
1. Blue Rev
- Alvvays
2. Ants from Up There
- Black Country, New Road
3. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
- Big Thief
4. Once Twice Melody
- Beach House
5. Midnights
- Taylor Swift
6. I Love You Jennifer B
- Jockstrap
7. Wet Leg
- Wet Leg
8. Skinty Fia
- Fontaines DC
9. All of Us Flames
- Ezra Furman
10. The Car
- Arctic Monkeys
Here's our list in full:
Also recognising that some high-scoring records may only appear in a small number of lists, I've also done a list filtered by records that were nominated in 3+ lists (points not adjusted):
...and our updated Roll of Honour
, ready for next year:2022
: Alvvays - Blue Rev2021
: Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee2020
: Taylor Swift - Folklore2019
: Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!2018
: Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile2017
: War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding2016
: David Bowie - Blackstar2015
: Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly2014
: The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream2013
: Arcade Fire - Reflektor2012
: Chromatics - Kill for Love2011
: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake2010
: Arcade Fire - The Suburbs2009
: Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion2008
: Kings of Leon - Only By The Night2007
: The National - Boxer2006
: Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat