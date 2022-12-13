<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HmUydgmEUHI&ab_channel=TheBrianJonestownMassacre-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HmUydgmEUHI&ab_channel=TheBrianJonestownMassacre-Topic</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nmSvyiA9z4I&ab_channel=TheHeavyHeavy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nmSvyiA9z4I&ab_channel=TheHeavyHeavy</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yT6MYyeuwG8&ab_channel=CrystalEyes-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yT6MYyeuwG8&ab_channel=CrystalEyes-Topic</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DY_jTTOkGUo&ab_channel=OrvillePeckVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DY_jTTOkGUo&ab_channel=OrvillePeckVEVO</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7CeIma3_RYw&ab_channel=NormaltownRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7CeIma3_RYw&ab_channel=NormaltownRecords</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ND033axc3q4&ab_channel=Love%2CBurns-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ND033axc3q4&ab_channel=Love%2CBurns-Topic</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L2Ad8xYtTAU&ab_channel=AVICORP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L2Ad8xYtTAU&ab_channel=AVICORP</a>

1. Spiritualized - "Everything Was Beautiful"2. The Brian Jonestown Massacre - "Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees"3. Suede - "Autofiction"4. Ghost Woman - "Ghost Woman"5. Love, Burns - "It Should Have Been Tomorrow"6. The Heavy Heavy - "Life And Life Only"7. Orville Peck - "Bronco"8. Mapache - "Roscoe's Dream"9. Hooveriii - "A Round Of Applause"9. Jimetta Rose, Voices Of Creation - "How Good It Is"10. Crystal Eyes - "The Sweetness Restored"-------11. Boulevards - "Electric Cowboy: Born In Carolina Mud"12. Mart Avi - "Blade"13. Angel Olsen - "Big Time"14. Sean Thompson's Weird Ears - "Weird Ears"15. Centre El Muusa "Purple Stones"16. Eerie Wanda - "Internal Radio"17. Danger Mouse, Black Thought - "Cheat Codes"18. Melody's Echo Chamber - "Emotional Eternal"19. Shelton San - "EP2"20. April March - "In Cinerama"Long time lurker etc... for me as a big psych head it was a brilliant year. In fact, a big pile of shit year otherwise, but a superb year in music around the board...Old favourites likeandmade huge returns to form. Spiritualized especially I think made the best since Ladies And Gentlemen.. Loved the more raw and honest onecome up with as well, didn't expect them to have this in their reserve, Richard Oakes for the first time musically leading the party. And well, Massacre are just back to good old Massacre, Anton's songwriting back to his best, this one really rings in the ears:As for psych stuff, great debuts byand. Well, Heavy Heavy was more a mini album or the like and the full length debut is expected next year, but them and Ghost Woman are wonderful melodic psych merchants. Crystal Eyes dreamier and more layered:this last one needs to be heard with part 2, beautifulSpeaking of dreamy stuff, thatrecord is just pure Twin Peaks. Recommended for all Julee Cruise appreciators. Shit year for Twin Peaks as well, Julee gone, Badalamenti gone as well as One Armed Mike.Really good year in country rock as well, would saytriumphed and improved on his debut on every level.continue making proper cosmic country type stuff andturn to country suits her perfectly.is one for the more mellow country loving folk.The big guns in hip-hop delivered, Kendrick and Tyler both with more stuff that proves why they are on top (tho Tyler might have been 2021? anyway, the vinyl was released 2022) butreally gave a deep album that reveals more with each listen. They did brew that for something like eight years!Anyone with the least bit of appreciation toward gospel should check outalbum with The Voices Of Creation choir.And any funk lovers need to dig, previous stuff was a bit lacklustre but this year's album does not wear at all on repeated listens:A surprise out of nowhere was right at the beginning of the year was, who is basically a Phil Sutton, who's been in a multitude of bands. The debut under that moniker is stunning from top to bottom, great mature songwriting, one for all classic indie/C86 fans, bit Orange Juicey:And a bit of stuff from my homeland.are one of the many projects by a Misha Panfilov, who has to be Estonia's most prolific musician. He averages about 5-7 albums a year, making solo stuff, soundtracks, the lot. Centre El Muusa is an instrumental psych four-piece, but I recommend checking his bandcamp/fb or the like, othe great albums this year are Momentum (kinda airy jazz) and The Sea Will Outlive Us All (mellow and pretty library music).is a long serving local noise rock trio who blew me away live, they should be coming to Liverpool soon! Andis an enigmatic one man genius, mixing Scott Walker and Bowie with electronica, neo-soul and new jack swing. He's already been written about in Mojo, Pitchfork and such several times, new album another belter:Anyway, thought I'll share a bit, hopefully some here might find something, have a happy new year