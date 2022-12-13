« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2022  (Read 2949 times)

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Alvvays - Blue Rev (this album is an absolute worldy, gets better and better with time)
2. Gang of Youths - angel in realtime. (an album which is packed with FIFA bangers whilst at the same time being a cohesive, full record about identity, loss and guilt)
3. Marcus Mumford - (self-titled) (he still sounds like the guy from Mumford & Sons, but a very enjoyable album depicting a very tough subject matter)
4. Wet Leg - Wet Leg (bangers)
5. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You (still getting my head round the whole thing but some tunes are absolute masterpieces)
6. King Princess - Hold On Baby
7. Maggie Rogers - Surrender
8. Taylor Swift - Midnights
9. Black Country New Road - Ants From Up There
10. George Ezra - Gold Rush Kid
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Deaf Havana - "The Present Is A Foreign Land"
2. Kyla La Grange - "While Your Heart's Still Beating"
3. Frank Turner - "FTHC"
4. Rina Sawayama - "Hold The Girl"
5. Capital Theatre - "A Hero's Journey"
6. Bear's Den - "Blue Hours"
7. Carly Rae Jepsen - "The Loneliest Time"
8. Metric - "Formentera"
9. Maggie Rogers - "Surrender"
10. Slipknot - "The End, So Far"

Honorable mention to Denzel Curry's "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" which just misses out.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
On first listen it was decent but long. The more I listen the better it gets. Magical at times. Can't think of many other bands in the last decade that could put out a double album (two long albums at that), start sensational and then remain with such great quality throughout. The great surprise of the year. 18 songs at a whopping 84 minutes and it never gets dull for a second. Absolutely impossible to choose just one song but Through Me is my current favourite.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5J4ms4gcHrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5J4ms4gcHrk</a>



2. Alvvays - Blue Rev
One of the great songwriters of our time. Few can write a melody like Molly.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tqwQZj2qQZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tqwQZj2qQZE</a>



3. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer
The talent, the control, the creativity. Incredible.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZzR6Y0rcTCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZzR6Y0rcTCc</a>



4. Yumi Zouma - Present Tense

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rph5Yal_hwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rph5Yal_hwY</a>



5. NoSo - Stay Proud of Me

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA</a>



6. Grace Ives - Janky Star

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQWO9pnM51Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQWO9pnM51Y</a>



7. Barrie - Barbara

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GvWYWqlhz5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GvWYWqlhz5k</a>



8. Melody's Echo Chamber - Unfold

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RRp_Jcp3-eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RRp_Jcp3-eY</a>



9. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zeCbFjZfjY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zeCbFjZfjY</a>



10. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d16iHpd5Xxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d16iHpd5Xxs</a>


Before I started writing this list I reckoned 2022 wasn't a very good year for music. Having finished this list, 2022 was fucking amazing. Just listen to these albums.  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  1, 2022, 12:38:42 am
From 1.               Suns Signature-Suns Signature

Blue Dusk/Underwater

to 10. Midnight Rocker- Horace Andymy snip

Easy Money

Black Bull Nova, whoever you are, That is a killer list. I've barely took any notice of new music this year, I've gone off on tangents related to old interests, but I now want to look at/listen to the folks on your list quite deeply. Just based on playing those youtube links through a decent stereo.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Well, I like em, glad someone else does, a few come from recommendations of others, so hard to sift through all the music out there without tips
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Children of the Sun - Roots
Los Bitchos - Let the Festivities Begin
Marcus King - Young Blood
Ron Trent presents WARM - What Do The Stars Say To You
Wolf Moon  How Do You See Yourself

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gh48tFPfWZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gh48tFPfWZM</a>
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Not sure how many Ive got so lets see how this goes. The first 3 are easy although found it really difficult to separate the top two

1. The Mars Volta - The Mars Volta - What a comeback. Not as loud, still experimental but really slick and great melodies.
2. Foals - Life Is Yours - This grew on me like a rash and was definitely a large part of my soundtrack of the summer
3. Taylor Swift - Midnights - Another one that is still growing on me. But some really great songs on there and gets better with each listen.

The rest

4. Charli XCX - CRASH
5. Brigade - Dissonance
6. The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
7. Reef - Shoot Me Your Ace
8. Fatherson - Normal Fears - big disappointment for me this one after their brilliant previous effort
9. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
10. The Weeknd - Dawn FM
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Nice one Jack.

Found this hasn't been a patch on the last two, but still some amazing work, from many artists that could well have been considered over the hill. Really felt it's been a year for the veterans (The Mars Volta being the perfect example).

Anyway, here's my top 10 and a link to the usual 50, of which the excellent feature artwork was created by our very own SamAteTheRedAcid :)

1. The Lord & Petra Haden: Devotional
2. OFF!: Free LSD
3. Mondkopf: Spring Stories
4. Suede: Autofiction
5. The Mars Volta: The Mars Volta
6. Haress: Ghosts
7. Oren Ambarchi: Shebang
8. Enablers: Some Gift
9. Sea Power: Everything Was Forever
10. Pan-American: The Patience Fader
 
http://sun-13.com/2022/12/16/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2022/
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Ive not listened to as much new music this year as I usually would (resolution for 2023 sorted). so the top ten is basically all of the ones that Ive enjoyed.

1. Black Country, New Road - Ants from Up There
2. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
3. Taylor Swift - Midnights
4. Arctic Monkeys - The Car
5. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
6. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
7. Rosalía - Motomami
8. Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes
9. Beyoncé - Renaissance
10. Harry Styles - Harrys House
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Arctic Monkeys - The Car is high on a lot of end of year lists. It is an easy listen, he said it's like an album of James Bond music I think somewhere which sounds about right.
If they tour with an orchestra it could be a very cool show
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Alvvays - Blue Rev
2. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
3. SZA - SOS
4. Taylor Swift - Midnights
5. Martha - Please Don't Take Me Back
6. The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field
7. Let's Eat Grandma - Two Ribbons
8. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
9. Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance
10. Nilufer Yanya - Painless
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
A bump for this thread - hopefully you're all able to enjoy a quiet & lazy few days around new year...an ideal time to get your lists in!

Thanks for those posted so far - looking forward to going through it all.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Paolo Nutini - Last Night In The Bittersweet
2. Arctic Monkeys - The Car
3. Bloc Party - Alpha Games
4. Jack White - Fear of the Dawn
5. The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
6. Fontaines DC - Skinty Fia
7. Metronomy - Small World
8. Miles Kane - Change The Show
9. The Mysterines - Reeling
10. Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1.  Sea Power - Everything Was Forever
2.  Conway The Machine - God Dont Make Mistakes
3.  Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band - Dear Scott
4.  Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo - The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
5.  Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
6.  The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees
7.  Viagra Boys - Cave World
8.  Skullcrusher - Quiet the Room
9.  Tim Burgess - Typical Music
10. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1.   Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
2.   Alvvays - Blue Rev
3.   Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
4.   Just Mustard  Heart Under
5.   Big Thief - Dragon New Mountain I Believe in You
6.   The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
7.   OFF!: Free LSD
8.   Suede: Autofiction
9.   Martha - Please Don't Take Me Back
10.   PUP  The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: Adeemo on December 29, 2022, 02:46:02 pm

7.  Viagra Boys - Cave World

Saw them at Green Man. In a world swimming with bad band names... these were good  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: Filler. on December 29, 2022, 10:18:12 pm
Saw them at Green Man. In a world swimming with bad band names... these were good  ;D

Not seen them but heard their music is quite uplifting.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 29, 2022, 10:24:52 pm
Not seen them but heard their music is quite uplifting.

I bought their CD with free yearly subscription?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
to be fair I had to turn off Viagra Boys just now,
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Fontaines D.C - Skinty Fia
2. Alvvays - Blue Rev
3. Just Mustard - Heart Under
4. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention
5. Taylor Swift - Midnights
6. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
7. Conway Da Machine - God Don't Make Mistakes
8. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
9. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
10. The Medium - For Horses
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Spiritualized - "Everything Was Beautiful"
2. The Brian Jonestown Massacre - "Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees"
3. Suede - "Autofiction"
4. Ghost Woman - "Ghost Woman"
5. Love, Burns - "It Should Have Been Tomorrow"
6. The Heavy Heavy - "Life And Life Only"
7. Orville Peck - "Bronco"
8. Mapache - "Roscoe's Dream"
9. Hooveriii - "A Round Of Applause"
9. Jimetta Rose, Voices Of Creation - "How Good It Is"
10. Crystal Eyes - "The Sweetness Restored"

-------

11. Boulevards - "Electric Cowboy: Born In Carolina Mud"
12. Mart Avi - "Blade"
13. Angel Olsen - "Big Time"
14. Sean Thompson's Weird Ears - "Weird Ears"
15. Centre El Muusa "Purple Stones"
16. Eerie Wanda - "Internal Radio"
17. Danger Mouse, Black Thought - "Cheat Codes"
18. Melody's Echo Chamber - "Emotional Eternal"
19. Shelton San - "EP2"
20. April March - "In Cinerama"


Long time lurker etc... for me as a big psych head it was a brilliant year. In fact, a big pile of shit year otherwise, but a superb year in music around the board...

Old favourites like Spiritualized and Brian Jonestown Massacre made huge returns to form. Spiritualized especially I think made the best since Ladies And Gentlemen.. Loved the more raw and honest one Suede come up with as well, didn't expect them to have this in their reserve, Richard Oakes for the first time musically leading the party. And well, Massacre are just back to good old Massacre, Anton's songwriting back to his best, this one really rings in the ears:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HmUydgmEUHI&amp;ab_channel=TheBrianJonestownMassacre-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HmUydgmEUHI&amp;ab_channel=TheBrianJonestownMassacre-Topic</a>

As for psych stuff, great debuts by Ghost Woman, The Heavy Heavy and Crystal Eyes. Well, Heavy Heavy was more a mini album or the like and the full length debut is expected next year, but them and Ghost Woman are wonderful melodic psych merchants. Crystal Eyes dreamier and more layered:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nmSvyiA9z4I&amp;ab_channel=TheHeavyHeavy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nmSvyiA9z4I&amp;ab_channel=TheHeavyHeavy</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yT6MYyeuwG8&amp;ab_channel=CrystalEyes-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yT6MYyeuwG8&amp;ab_channel=CrystalEyes-Topic</a>
this last one needs to be heard with part 2, beautiful

Speaking of dreamy stuff, that Eerie Wanda record is just pure Twin Peaks. Recommended for all Julee Cruise appreciators. Shit year for Twin Peaks as well, Julee gone, Badalamenti gone as well as One Armed Mike.

Really good year in country rock as well, would say Orville Peck triumphed and improved on his debut on every level. Mapache continue making proper cosmic country type stuff and Angel Olsen's turn to country suits her perfectly. Sean Thompson's Weird Ears is one for the more mellow country loving folk.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DY_jTTOkGUo&amp;ab_channel=OrvillePeckVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DY_jTTOkGUo&amp;ab_channel=OrvillePeckVEVO</a>

The big guns in hip-hop delivered, Kendrick and Tyler both with more stuff that proves why they are on top (tho Tyler might have been 2021? anyway, the vinyl was released 2022) but Black Thought & Danger Mouse really gave a deep album that reveals more with each listen. They did brew that for something like eight years!
Anyone with the least bit of appreciation toward gospel should check out Jimetta Rose's album with The Voices Of Creation choir.
And any funk lovers need to dig Boulevards, previous stuff was a bit lacklustre but this year's album does not wear at all on repeated listens:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7CeIma3_RYw&amp;ab_channel=NormaltownRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7CeIma3_RYw&amp;ab_channel=NormaltownRecords</a>

A surprise out of nowhere was right at the beginning of the year was Love, Burns, who is basically a Phil Sutton, who's been in a multitude of bands. The debut under that moniker is stunning from top to bottom, great mature songwriting, one for all classic indie/C86 fans, bit Orange Juicey:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ND033axc3q4&amp;ab_channel=Love%2CBurns-Topic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ND033axc3q4&amp;ab_channel=Love%2CBurns-Topic</a>

And a bit of stuff from my homeland. Centre El Muusa are one of the many projects by a Misha Panfilov, who has to be Estonia's most prolific musician. He averages about 5-7 albums a year, making solo stuff, soundtracks, the lot. Centre El Muusa is an instrumental psych four-piece, but I recommend checking his bandcamp/fb or the like, othe great albums this year are Momentum (kinda airy jazz) and The Sea Will Outlive Us All (mellow and pretty library music). Shelton San is a long serving local noise rock trio who blew me away live, they should be coming to Liverpool soon! And Mart Avi is an enigmatic one man genius, mixing Scott Walker and Bowie with electronica, neo-soul and new jack swing. He's already been written about in Mojo, Pitchfork and such several times, new album another belter:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L2Ad8xYtTAU&amp;ab_channel=AVICORP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L2Ad8xYtTAU&amp;ab_channel=AVICORP</a>

Anyway, thought I'll share a bit, hopefully some here might find something, have a happy new year  :wave
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Still a few days on this. Missing a couple of regulars' lists!

 :wave
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: telekon on January  3, 2023, 01:27:19 pm
Still a few days on this. Missing a couple of regulars' lists!

 :wave

With the seasonal usernames having now re-set, I'll have an audit of the last couple of years' submissions and send some reminders directly - quite happy to be kept busy at the weekend ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: baltic out here on January  1, 2023, 01:14:57 pm
And Mart Avi is an enigmatic one man genius, mixing Scott Walker and Bowie with electronica, neo-soul and new jack swing. He's already been written about in Mojo, Pitchfork and such several times, new album another belter:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L2Ad8xYtTAU&amp;ab_channel=AVICORP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L2Ad8xYtTAU&amp;ab_channel=AVICORP</a>



My mate has been raving about Mart Avi for a while now. Reckons he's a genius. He goes to Tallinn music festival every year and usually covers it for the Quietus. Mart Avi is his favourite so far.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Rosalia - Motomami
2. 070 Shake - You Cant Kill Me
3. FKA twigs - Caprisongs
4. Alex G - God Save the Animals
5. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. Alvvays - Blue Rev
7. Nilüfer Yanya - Painless
8. Beyonce - Renaissance
9. Charlie XCX - Crash
10. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1.   Black Country, New Road  Ants from Up There
2.   Kevin Morby  This is a Photograph
3.   Stromae  Multitude
4.   Calexico  El Mirador
5.   The Sadies  Colder Streams
6.   Jake Xerxes Fussel  Good and Green Again
7.   Father John Misty - Chloe and the Next 20th Century
8.   Wilco  Cruel Country
9.   The Weeknd  Dawn FM
10.   Arctic Monkeys  The Car

11.   King Stingray  King Stingray
12.   Taylor Swift - Midnights
13.   Gang of Youths  angel in realtime
14.   Kurt Vile  (watch my moves)
15.   CMAT  If My Wife Knew, Id Be Dead
16.   Hurray for the Riff Raff  LIFE ON EARTH
17.   Elvis Costello  A Boy Name If
18.   Leon Bridges and Khruanbin  Texas Moon
19.   Wet Leg  Wet Leg
20.   Florence + The Machine  Dance Fever
21.   Sharon Van Etten  Weve Been Going About This All Wrong
22.   Arcade Fire - WE
23.   Laufey  Everything I Know About Love
24.   Angel Olsen  Big Time
25.   Cate LeBon  Pompeii
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Going to extend this until the end of Sunday, with a view to posting the results on Monday evening - feel free to keep your lists coming in.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: jackh on January  6, 2023, 01:50:47 pm
Going to extend this until the end of Sunday, with a view to posting the results on Monday evening - feel free to keep your lists coming in.

I will try to vote before then, so musical hipsters get voting to offset the pile of crap I will vote for  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Heres my selection, sorry its late

1. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
2. Maggie Rogers - Surrender
3. Taylor Swift - Midnights
4. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
5. Angel Olsen - Big Time
6. Katy J Pearson - Sound Of The Morning
7. Ezra Furman - All Of Us Flames
8. Yard Act - The Overload
9. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
10. Hot Chip - Freakout/Release
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Such a difficult second half choice, but here we go...

1. TEARS FOR Fears - The Tipping Point
2. MAGGIE ROGERS - Surrender
3. A-HA - True North
4. LO MOON - A Modern Life
5. ARCADE FIRE - We
6. STARS - From Capelton Hill
7. ZOLA Blood - Black Blossom
8. SOFT KILL - Canary Yellow
9. WET LEG - Wet Leg
10. SIMPLE MINDS - Direction of the Heart
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Fuck it, I've cracked:

Eiko Ishibashi - Drive My Car OST
Makaya McCraven - In These Times
The Soft Pink Truth - Does It Get any Deeper Than This?
SAULT - Untitled (God Is Love)
Florist - Florist
Carwyn Ellis - Across The Water
The Fernweh - Torschlusspanik!
Kibrom Birhane - Here & There
Aldous Harding - Warm Chris
Alabaster DePlume - Gold
Beth Orton - Weather Inside
Professor Yaffle - Let There Be Light
Shintaro Sakamoto - Like a Fable
Sea Power - Everything Was forever
Gabriels - Angels & Queens Part 1
Thee Sacred souls - S/T
Bobby Oroza - The Otherside
Andrew Tuttle - Fleeting Adventure
Jake Xerxes Fussell - Good & Green Again
Bill Callahan - YTI???A???
Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer - Recordings from the Aland Islands
The Shipbuilders - Spring Tide
The Reds, Pinks & Purples - Summer at Land's End
Mick Head - Dear Scott
Sun's Signature - S/T
Panda Bear/Sonic Boom - Reset
Marxist Disco Love Ensemble - MLDE
Marco Benevento - Benevento
Los Bitchos - Let The Festivities Begin!
Julia Jacklin - PRE Pleasure
One Eleven Heavy - Poolside
Naim Bock - Giant Palm
Paul Cauthen - Country Coming Down
Garcia Peoples - Dodging Dues
Bee pieces - Volume 1
Aoife Nessa Frances - Protector
Haress - Ghosts
Imarhan - Aboogi
Oumou Sangare - Timbuktu
Mavis Staples - Carry Me Home
Modern Nature - Island of Noise
The Hanging Stars - Hollow Heart
Poster Paints - Poster Paints
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
2. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
3. Let's Eat Grandma - Two Ribbons
4. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
5. Wet Leg -Wet Leg
6. Kyla La Grange - While Your Heart's Still Beating
7. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
8. Mitski - Laurel Hell
9. Black Midi - Hellfire
10. Joji - SMITHEREENS
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Last few hours for submitting your lists...
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Black Country New Road  Ants From Up There
Alex G  God Save The Animals
Danger Mouse, Black Thought  Cheat Codes
Big Thief  Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Fontaines D.C.  Skinty Fia
Group Listening  Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works, Vol. 2
Benedicte Maurseth  Hárr
The Weather Station  How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
Richard Thompson  Music From Grizzly Man
The Weeknd  Dawn FM
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Not listened to enough new albums this year to do a list I dont think. Shamefully.

Shout out to Fontaines D.C. and Jamie T.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Chipping away at this, gang - haven't forgotten! Wish I'd done it as I went along over the break - should be good to post tonight/tomorrow ;D

Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January  8, 2023, 12:25:55 pm
Fuck it, I've cracked:

Eiko Ishibashi - Drive My Car OST
Makaya McCraven - In These Times
The Soft Pink Truth - Does It Get any Deeper Than This?
SAULT - Untitled (God Is Love)
Florist - Florist
Carwyn Ellis - Across The Water
The Fernweh - Torschlusspanik!
Kibrom Birhane - Here & There
Aldous Harding - Warm Chris
Alabaster DePlume - Gold

Should this be read as a 1-10?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: tbonejones on January  8, 2023, 06:49:53 pm
Black Country New Road  Ants From Up There
Alex G  God Save The Animals
Danger Mouse, Black Thought  Cheat Codes
Big Thief  Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Fontaines D.C.  Skinty Fia
Group Listening  Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works, Vol. 2
Benedicte Maurseth  Hárr
The Weather Station  How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
Richard Thompson  Music From Grizzly Man
The Weeknd  Dawn FM

And this one? 1-10?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:28:18 am
Chipping away at this, gang - haven't forgotten! Wish I'd done it as I went along over the break - should be good to post tonight/tomorrow ;D

Should this be read as a 1-10?

Yes, sorry Jack, was too lazy to type numbers ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Hope I don't come back to fiddle about with this - bit late now! Horse Lords was my clear favourite of the year - and I could possibly be found saying any of the others were my 2nd choice - apart from $hit & $hine's Phase Corrected maybe - tho it wins my favourite bandcamp punter review: 'Selecting a favourite track from this album is like selecting a favourite bowel movement.'

Happy New Year  :wave


1.   Horse Lords: Comradely Objects
2.   Sun Ra Arkestra: Living Sky
3.   Sault: All 5 albums*
4.   The Soft Pink Truth: Is It Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?
5.   The Gutters: Im In a Rut
6.   Half Man Half Biscuit The Voltarol Years
7.   Osees: A Foul Form
8.   Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling, Andreas Werliin  Ghosted
9.   $hit & $hine: New Confusion
10.   Oren Ambarchi: Shebang
11.   OFF!: Free LSD
12.   Richard Dawson: The Ruby Cord
13.   The Rebel:  A Cretian Build Up
14.   Bill Orcutt  Music For Four Guitars
15.   Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
16.   Gnod: Hexen Valley
17.   Wet Leg: Wet Leg
18.   Shit And Shine  Phase Corrected


Compilations

1.     Disco Arabesquo  Sharayet El Disco (Egyptian Disco & Boogie Cassettes 1982-1992)
2.     The Movers: 1970-1976
3.     Various - Saturno 2000 - La Rebajada De Los Sonideros 1962-1983
