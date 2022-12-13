« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2022  (Read 1496 times)

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #40 on: December 13, 2022, 01:52:29 pm »
1. Alvvays - Blue Rev (this album is an absolute worldy, gets better and better with time)
2. Gang of Youths - angel in realtime. (an album which is packed with FIFA bangers whilst at the same time being a cohesive, full record about identity, loss and guilt)
3. Marcus Mumford - (self-titled) (he still sounds like the guy from Mumford & Sons, but a very enjoyable album depicting a very tough subject matter)
4. Wet Leg - Wet Leg (bangers)
5. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You (still getting my head round the whole thing but some tunes are absolute masterpieces)
6. King Princess - Hold On Baby
7. Maggie Rogers - Surrender
8. Taylor Swift - Midnights
9. Black Country New Road - Ants From Up There
10. George Ezra - Gold Rush Kid
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #41 on: December 13, 2022, 07:14:01 pm »
1. Deaf Havana - "The Present Is A Foreign Land"
2. Kyla La Grange - "While Your Heart's Still Beating"
3. Frank Turner - "FTHC"
4. Rina Sawayama - "Hold The Girl"
5. Capital Theatre - "A Hero's Journey"
6. Bear's Den - "Blue Hours"
7. Carly Rae Jepsen - "The Loneliest Time"
8. Metric - "Formentera"
9. Maggie Rogers - "Surrender"
10. Slipknot - "The End, So Far"

Honorable mention to Denzel Curry's "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" which just misses out.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #42 on: December 13, 2022, 07:41:27 pm »
1. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
On first listen it was decent but long. The more I listen the better it gets. Magical at times. Can't think of many other bands in the last decade that could put out a double album (two long albums at that), start sensational and then remain with such great quality throughout. The great surprise of the year. 18 songs at a whopping 84 minutes and it never gets dull for a second. Absolutely impossible to choose just one song but Through Me is my current favourite.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5J4ms4gcHrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5J4ms4gcHrk</a>



2. Alvvays - Blue Rev
One of the great songwriters of our time. Few can write a melody like Molly.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tqwQZj2qQZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tqwQZj2qQZE</a>



3. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer
The talent, the control, the creativity. Incredible.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZzR6Y0rcTCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZzR6Y0rcTCc</a>



4. Yumi Zouma - Present Tense

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rph5Yal_hwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rph5Yal_hwY</a>



5. NoSo - Stay Proud of Me

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA</a>



6. Grace Ives - Janky Star

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQWO9pnM51Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQWO9pnM51Y</a>



7. Barrie - Barbara

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GvWYWqlhz5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GvWYWqlhz5k</a>



8. Melody's Echo Chamber - Unfold

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RRp_Jcp3-eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RRp_Jcp3-eY</a>



9. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zeCbFjZfjY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zeCbFjZfjY</a>



10. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d16iHpd5Xxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d16iHpd5Xxs</a>


Before I started writing this list I reckoned 2022 wasn't a very good year for music. Having finished this list, 2022 was fucking amazing. Just listen to these albums.  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #43 on: December 13, 2022, 07:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  1, 2022, 12:38:42 am
From 1.               Suns Signature-Suns Signature

Blue Dusk/Underwater

to 10. Midnight Rocker- Horace Andymy snip

Easy Money

Black Bull Nova, whoever you are, That is a killer list. I've barely took any notice of new music this year, I've gone off on tangents related to old interests, but I now want to look at/listen to the folks on your list quite deeply. Just based on playing those youtube links through a decent stereo.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #44 on: December 13, 2022, 08:19:31 pm »
Well, I like em, glad someone else does, a few come from recommendations of others, so hard to sift through all the music out there without tips
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm »
Children of the Sun - Roots
Los Bitchos - Let the Festivities Begin
Marcus King - Young Blood
Ron Trent presents WARM - What Do The Stars Say To You
Wolf Moon  How Do You See Yourself

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gh48tFPfWZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gh48tFPfWZM</a>
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm »
Not sure how many Ive got so lets see how this goes. The first 3 are easy although found it really difficult to separate the top two

1. The Mars Volta - The Mars Volta - What a comeback. Not as loud, still experimental but really slick and great melodies.
2. Foals - Life Is Yours - This grew on me like a rash and was definitely a large part of my soundtrack of the summer
3. Taylor Swift - Midnights - Another one that is still growing on me. But some really great songs on there and gets better with each listen.

The rest

4. Charli XCX - CRASH
5. Brigade - Dissonance
6. The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
7. Reef - Shoot Me Your Ace
8. Fatherson - Normal Fears - big disappointment for me this one after their brilliant previous effort
9. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
10. The Weeknd - Dawn FM
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:04:38 am »
Nice one Jack.

Found this hasn't been a patch on the last two, but still some amazing work, from many artists that could well have been considered over the hill. Really felt it's been a year for the veterans (The Mars Volta being the perfect example).

Anyway, here's my top 10 and a link to the usual 50, of which the excellent feature artwork was created by our very own SamAteTheRedAcid :)

1. The Lord & Petra Haden: Devotional
2. OFF!: Free LSD
3. Mondkopf: Spring Stories
4. Suede: Autofiction
5. The Mars Volta: The Mars Volta
6. Haress: Ghosts
7. Oren Ambarchi: Shebang
8. Enablers: Some Gift
9. Sea Power: Everything Was Forever
10. Pan-American: The Patience Fader
 
http://sun-13.com/2022/12/16/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2022/
