Nice one Jack.I haven't been in the thread much this year. I blame being very busy throwing myself back into life post-Covid, or perhaps I simply can't be bothered. Bit of both.I have enjoyed a lot of music this year. As much as ever, new new and more vintage excavations from the vaults. Also rediscovering some old favourites. It doesn't ever stop. Perhaps the need to tell other people about it has stopped for me though, ha. Also, I have bought a lot less than previous years. Didn't quite curb my vinyl spending totally, but reigned it in a lot. Bandcamp are still doing good things and is my favourite musical acquisition method of the 21st Century.Some good gigs I went to. I enjoyed finally getting to see Garcia Peoples live, I imagine I put One Step Behind in my AOTY 2019 so that was nice. Green Man was good as ever, and i missed a load of good stuff there too, as always but memories of watching bands and having fun with the kids and friends won't leave me anytime soon. Some gorgeous moments.Bill Ryder Jones at the Tung was an emotional affair, I hope the film he made of it surfaces one day as it was quite special. Finally getting to see the Stones, and at Anfield of all places was an absolute dream to me. Spencer Cullum and Bobby Lee in Manchester. The Hanging Stars in St Michaels Church, Frankie Valli at the Echo (!), the Lucid Dream, Mick Head at the Olympia, Hailu Mergia at Future Yard, Dur Dur Band at the Phil...was a pretty good year enjoying a variety of stuff.Got to play some good gigs as well, and upon reflection after COVID, I just feel so grateful every time I step into a practice room, every time I set my drums or keyboards up on a stage and look at my fellow musicans around me. There were points where you'd wondered if you'd ever have that again, that sweaty feeling in an over-capacity small venue, where the lights are too hot and the PA too loud and you haven't drunk enough liquid and the bass player is too stoned and the support band's got a cob on and who's got the drinks tickets and why is the singer singing the second verse first and how many times have you broken a string and yes the vintage analogue keyboard has packed up and have you got a fourway and don't put that drink there it'll fall off the amp, and give us an E, and I can't believer I forgot my cowbell, and have you put John on the guestlist and how are we getting home?The day after the gig gear pickup is still the worst. Think I kept my promise not to moan about soundchecks tho.I've had more good feeling this year than ever in playing music. I even got to play a brief duet with my son the other day, who has recently picked up a guitar, and music never felt more magical.It's all just vibrations in the end. Air molecules arranged in some complex mathematical pattern that we can't see.Everyone just likes the vibrations that are good for them.Sure I can dig out at least 10 LPs to drone on about. See you at the end of December