Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2022  (Read 668 times)

RAWK Album of the Year 2022
I'm pleased to declare that voting is now open for RAWK Album of the Year 2022.


In last years opening post, I reflected on 2021 having very much felt like the second half of a Covid-19-dominated double-header  touching, in particular, on the way that the horrors of 2020 had thrown many into the same boat, whilst our experiences of 2021 may have been vastly different. Given the way that Covid-19 has drifted away (at least in the UK) from its almost constant leading-story status, 2022 definitely does feel to me like a break from the two years that preceded it  Im not sure its quite met my hopes for a year that would bring hope, positivity, relief, and unity however.

Besides a UN Security Council statement against nuclear war, Sadio Manes Senegal breaking the hearts of Mo Salahs Egypt twice, Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia, Vladimir Putin leading the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global deaths to Covid-19 surpassing six million, the Large Hadron Collider being stoked up again, the Reds coming agonisingly close to a quadruple, Englands women bringing it home, the former Prime Minster of Japan being assassinated, lingering discussions of a nuclear World War III, heatwaves in Europe, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson being forced to resign, Birmingham apparently hosting the Commonwealth Games, Zhou Guanyu somehow surviving his accident in the British Grand Prix pretty-much unscathed, devastating floods in Pakistan, Man City deploying a big boss as striker, Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister, the death of the second longest reigning monarch of all time, Kwasi Kwarteng announcing his budget, Holly & Phil skipping a fucking queue, David Beckham having his photo taken lots in a queue, UK financial markets crashing, a strongly right-wing government taking power in Italy, Kwasi Kwarteng being sacked, the return of the risible Hun to Cabinet, NASA recreating Deep Impact, Liz Truss being forced to resign, Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister, Steve Gerrard being sacked by Aston Villa, Crosby Nick surpassing one hundred thousand RAWK posts, Liverpool being selected as honorary host of the Eurovision Song Contest, Elon Musk, Bolsonaro being voted out of power in Brazil, Cristiano Ronaldo getting what he wants via a big tantrum, Matt fucking Hancock, the global population surpassing eight billion, a shame-laden FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar, the most significant protests in China since the late 80s, and Eddie Howe probably looking the other way and so missing all of this, not a lot has happened in 2022. And so were left with little more than new additions to our music collections to discuss as the festive season and the start of 2023 approach us.

Ive found it an odd year musically. RAWKs own 2022 in Music thread has seemed somewhat quiet, and, personally, I feel like Ive struggled to commit the time I usually would to a couple of dedicated listens to new albums before allowing them into standard rotation (background, travel, etc). Im hoping a few more weeks without the Reds playing gives me an opportunity to check-in on some of the albums that I feel like Ive neglected or missed entirely this year, and I suspect that any list I put together would change significantly by the start of 2023. Besides all my own stuff, Im looking forward to keeping an eye on the lists that others submit during the course of the next five or six weeks. So lets be having you.


Voting will remain open for just short of a six week window, closing at 23:59:59 GMT on Friday 6th January.


The Rules
  • Albums must have a 2022 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
  • You can list as many albums as you like but only the top 10 will score points and they must be in order.
  • People that list less than 10 albums will still score points. However 5 albums or less will result in a restricted points tally for that list, but a number one album will always score maximum points.
  • For the most part no live or compilation albums.  These are banned if they are a collection of previously released stuff but are admissible otherwise.  Re-issues are frowned upon.
  • Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date. If you replace an album on your list with another please let me know what album has been removed. Or if you shimmy the order of your list about, let me know what albums have moved positions. I keep a record of dates on my spreadsheet anyway too, so Ill check through before announcing the results
  • EPs and other digital-format releases have been subject to debate in the last couple of years, and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.  Please state your case along with your post if any of your votes fall into such grey areas.


Scoring

The Formula One style scoring system will remain in place for RAWKites selections.  People's top 10 albums will score as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.


Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post (or send me) any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories  Ill add a placeholder post below this one to gather these together. If you're a lurker and don't normally contribute to the ...in music threads, please feel free to vote anyway - and you're more than welcome to join the conversation: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351137.0


RAWK Album of the Year Roll of Honour

2021:   Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2020:   Taylor Swift - Folklore
2019:   Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2018:   Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile
2017:   War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
2016:   David Bowie - Blackstar
2015:   Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
2014:   The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream
2013:   Arcade Fire - Reflektor
2012:   Chromatics - Kill for Love
2011:   PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010:   Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
2009:   Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
2008:   Kings of Leon - Only By The Night
2007:   The National - Boxer
2006:   Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat


2021's Standings

  • Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast (142)
  • Seeking New Gods - Gruff Rhys (95)
  • Hey What - Low (86)
  • Seventeen - Sam Fender (79)
  • Promises - Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra (57)
  • Inside - Bo Burnham (56)
  • Blue Weekend - Wolf Alice (53.5)
  • Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - Little Simz (49)
  • I Know I'm Funny Haha - Faye Webster (48)
  • Screen Violence - CHVRCHES (47)
  • Typhoons - Royal Blood (47)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
.

Quote from: jackh on November 30, 2022, 12:22:11 pm
https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2022/bbc-radio-6-music-album-of-the-year-2022

BBC Radio 6 Musics Album Of The Year 2022 is Kendrick Lamars Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Today (Tuesday 29 November) on her BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show, Lauren Laverne revealed the Top 10 BBC Radio 6 Music Albums Of The Year, with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar taking the Number 1 spot.



6 Music - the UKs biggest digital radio station, with a reach of 2.47 million listeners (Rajar Q3, 2022) - announces its Top 10 Albums of the Year each November. The albums are voted for by the stations presenters and each year the list features a broad spectrum of artists, reflecting the range of music championed by the station.

6 Musics Top 10 albums of 2022 are:

Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Yard Act - The Overload
Kae Tempest - The Line Is A Curve
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Warmduscher - At The Hotspot
Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Gwenno - Tresor

Quote from: jackh on November 30, 2022, 12:29:53 pm
https://twitter.com/residentmusic/status/1595087459309830148

resident @residentmusic

Residents Top 10 Albums Of The Year 2022

1 @justmustard
 
2 @charlottebolis
 
3 @wetlegband
 
4 @ditzband
 
5 @whereisMUNA
 
6 @YardActBand
 
7 @cmatbaby
 
8 @_SineadOBrien_
 
9 @a_deplume
 
10 @pva_are_ok

4:11 PM · Nov 22, 2022
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Nice one Jack.

I haven't been in the thread much this year. I blame being very busy throwing myself back into life post-Covid, or perhaps I simply can't be bothered. Bit of both.

I have enjoyed a lot of music this year. As much as ever, new new and more vintage excavations from the vaults. Also rediscovering some old favourites. It doesn't ever stop. Perhaps the need to tell other people about it has stopped for me though, ha. Also, I have bought a lot less than previous years. Didn't quite curb my vinyl spending totally, but reigned it in a lot. Bandcamp are still doing good things and is my favourite musical acquisition method of the 21st Century.

Some good gigs I went to. I enjoyed finally getting to see Garcia Peoples live, I imagine I put One Step Behind in my AOTY 2019 so that was nice. Green Man was good as ever, and i missed a load of good stuff there too, as always but memories of watching bands and having fun with the kids and friends won't leave me anytime soon. Some gorgeous moments.

Bill Ryder Jones at the Tung was an emotional affair, I hope the film he made of it surfaces one day as it was quite special. Finally getting to see the Stones, and at Anfield of all places was an absolute dream to me. Spencer Cullum and Bobby Lee in Manchester. The Hanging Stars in St Michaels Church, Frankie Valli at the Echo (!), the Lucid Dream, Mick Head at the Olympia, Hailu Mergia at Future Yard, Dur Dur Band at the Phil...was a pretty good year enjoying a variety of stuff.

Got to play some good gigs as well, and upon reflection after COVID, I just feel so grateful every time I step into a practice room, every time I set my drums or keyboards up on a stage and look at my fellow musicans around me. There were points where you'd wondered if you'd ever have that again, that sweaty feeling in an over-capacity small venue, where the lights are too hot and the PA too loud and you haven't drunk enough liquid and the bass player is too stoned and the support band's got a cob on and who's got the drinks tickets and why is the singer singing the second verse first and how many times have you broken a string and yes the vintage analogue keyboard has packed up and have you got a fourway and don't put that drink there it'll fall off the amp, and give us an E, and I can't believer I forgot my cowbell, and have you put John on the guestlist and how are we getting home?

The day after the gig gear pickup is still the worst. Think I kept my promise not to moan about soundchecks tho.

I've had more good feeling this year than ever in playing music. I even got to play a brief duet with my son the other day, who has recently picked up a guitar, and music never felt more magical.

It's all just vibrations in the end. Air molecules arranged in some complex mathematical pattern that we can't see.

Everyone just likes the vibrations that are good for them.

Sure I can dig out at least 10 LPs to drone on about. See you at the end of December  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Well, that might not make album of the year but is probably response of the year (relating to music anyway)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
ATUM part 1.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Think Natural Brown Prom Queen by Sudan Archives is my favourite from the year, will take a bit of thinking to figure out the next nine though.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: jackh on November 30, 2022, 12:22:11 pm

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer


Nice to see I'm not the only one banging on that drum  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
https://twitter.com/residentmusic/status/1595087459309830148

resident @residentmusic

Residents Top 10 Albums Of The Year 2022

1 @justmustard
 
2 @charlottebolis
 
3 @wetlegband
 
4 @ditzband
 
5 @whereisMUNA
 
6 @YardActBand
 
7 @cmatbaby
 
8 @_SineadOBrien_
 
9 @a_deplume
 
10 @pva_are_ok

4:11 PM · Nov 22, 2022
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
No way should The Car be in any top 10.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 30, 2022, 12:31:57 pm
No way should The Car be in any top 10.

Aaand they're off!!

;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Gang of Youths - Angel In Realtime.   Brilliant, interesting third album by my current favourite band.
2. Everything Everything - Raw Data Feel. Every album feels fresh and different. Lovely eclectic stuff.
3. Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever. Feels like forever since his last release and long overdue.
4. Bloc Party - Alpha Games. A return to form (though still not at their peak) after the last record.
5. Wet Leg - Wet Leg. Great fun.
6. Arctic Monkeys - The Car.
7. Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Unlimited Love.
8. Muse - Will of the People.
9. White Lies - As I Try Not To Fall Apart.
10. Bo Burnham - The Inside Outtakes. It's tenuous to include it, so I've only given it one point, but Bo Burnham deserves credit where it's due and even the songs that didn't make the cut last year are excellent ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 30, 2022, 12:31:57 pm
No way should The Car be in any top 10.
Looking forward to yours mate
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on November 30, 2022, 03:19:05 pm
Looking forward to yours mate

 ;D

Midnights at numero uno for sure.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 30, 2022, 03:54:33 pm
;D

Midnights at numero uno for sure.
Thought as much :)

Top three for me but cant make my mind up between the 3 at the moment.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1.               Suns Signature-Suns Signature

Blue Dusk

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mz0No77Dfrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mz0No77Dfrk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz0No77Dfrk

2.                De todas las flores-Natalia Lafourcade

De todas las flores

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ejTMieCiWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ejTMieCiWs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ejTMieCiWs

3.                 Cruel Country-Wilco

Tired of Taking it Out On You

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NY9ZQMdRAY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NY9ZQMdRAY4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NY9ZQMdRAY4

4.            Angels & Queens-Gabriels

Angels & Queens

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qStbMzC2S0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qStbMzC2S0k</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qStbMzC2S0k


5.                 Lucifer On The Sofa-Spoon

Wild

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eDPhsByCL_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eDPhsByCL_o</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDPhsByCL_o
 
6.                 And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow-Weyes Blood
 
It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3g7BSnavHH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3g7BSnavHH8</a>
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3g7BSnavHH8
 
7.                 El Mirador-Calexico
 
Rancho Azul
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fTWCWnKLOAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fTWCWnKLOAw</a>
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTWCWnKLOAw
 
8.                 Revelators- Revelators Sound System
 
George The Revelator
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bof-86AFwSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bof-86AFwSI</a>
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bof-86AFwSI
 
 
9.                 Revealer- Madison Cunningham
 
All Ive Ever Known
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t1mM5zIp6N8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t1mM5zIp6N8</a>
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1mM5zIp6N8


10. Midnight Rocker- Horace Andy

Easy Money

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vUMrsVuHX7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vUMrsVuHX7E</a>
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Viagra Boys - Cave World
2. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
3. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
4. Alvvays - Blue Rev
5. Alex G - God Save The Animals
6. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
7. Confidence Man - Tilt
8. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
9. Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
10. The Weeknd - Dawn FM

Worst albums of the year:

Anything Taylor Swift released/related and The Car by Arctic Monkeys.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Oh, I forgot to add, posters' points are halved each time they nominate a worst album.

:P
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: jackh on December  1, 2022, 10:21:59 am
Oh, I forgot to add, posters' points are halved each time they nominate a worst album.

:P

 ;D

It is nice to add a bit of spice to this thread though, no?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  1, 2022, 10:23:37 am
;D

It is nice to add a bit of spice to this thread though, no?

Probably won't be long before The War on Drugs and/or Wolf Alice announce they're recording again, and everything kicks off all over again ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  1, 2022, 10:23:37 am
;D

It is nice to add a bit of spice to this thread though, no?
You got one of those worst shouts right at least

Hint, it wasnt the first one :)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on December  1, 2022, 11:11:44 am
You got one of those worst shouts right at least

Hint, it wasnt the first one :)

Oooff, I thought The Car would have been right up your street.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. The Warning - Error
2. Rammstein - Zeit
3. Muse - Will of the people
4. Big Big Train - Common Ground
5. Drive By Truckers - Welcome to Club XIII
6. Marillion - An hour before it's dark
7. Joanne Shaw Taylor - Nobody's fool
8. Sabaton - The war to end all wars
9. Walter Trout - Ride
10.Beth Hart - Tribute to Led Zeppelin

bubbling under...

Battlelore - Retrurn of the king
Half Man Half Biscuit - The Voltarol Years
Halestorm - Back from the dead
Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army
Eliza Neals - Badder to the bone
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  1, 2022, 11:31:44 am
Oooff, I thought The Car would have been right up your street.

Parking restrictions.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
Hats off jackh for doing this - and with a wonderful OP. 'Matt fucking Hancock' ;D


Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on November 29, 2022, 12:18:30 am
Got to play some good gigs as well, and upon reflection after COVID, I just feel so grateful every time I step into a practice room, every time I set my drums or keyboards up on a stage and look at my fellow musicans around me. There were points where you'd wondered if you'd ever have that again, that sweaty feeling in an over-capacity small venue, where the lights are too hot and the PA too loud and you haven't drunk enough liquid and the bass player is too stoned and the support band's got a cob on and who's got the drinks tickets and why is the singer singing the second verse first and how many times have you broken a string and yes the vintage analogue keyboard has packed up and have you got a fourway and don't put that drink there it'll fall off the amp, and give us an E, and I can't believer I forgot my cowbell, and have you put John on the guestlist and how are we getting home?

Great read, especially this. Read it to my 12 year old son who's slowly slowly eeking his way up and away from grime/drill music. Jesus, it's a fucking nightmare. Good luck tonight! Confess your sins!





Odd year. Can't buy records online as post has gone up 33%? Can't buy records in shops as they've gone up the same? (£20 sounded alot then wtf £25?! - and that only lasted a few months before all this shit happened). I bought the new Sun Ra album and it cost me about forty FIVE fucking quid! I could pay for the best blow job in town for that!?

Also seemed to be a year bereft of anything to get your (my) teeth into for ages. A good January I think? then almost died till August. But I'm getting older and yeah - odd year. Again.

Does it end? This crap? Been 7 years of it... with only Klopp and his team to keep us going.





Sun Ra, Horse Lords, The Gutters, SAULT - ah... how do we deal with SAULT? I would like to vote for the whole 5 album release as one thing called 'godislove'. Anyone that doesn't know, SAULT - an English? Gospel, folk, jazz, electro, punk amalgamation of wonderfulness -  released 5 albums for free online, to be downloadable only for 5 days then poof! it was gone.

Obviously it hasn't and it's on Spotify now - they don't make conceptual artists like they used to - but NEVERTHELESS, the stunt is an absolute audio delight.


I say SAULT: 'godislove'*



* it was the password to let you download it.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
1. Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Prom Queen
2. The Comet is Coming - Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
3. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
4. Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be
5. Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes
6. Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
7. Kenny Beats - LOUIE
8. JID - The Forever Story
9. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down


Honourable mentions to:

Kokoroko - Could We Be More
Lupe Fiasco - Drill Music in Zion
Loyle Carner - hugo
