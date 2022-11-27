« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)  (Read 647 times)

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« on: November 27, 2022, 10:22:31 pm »
If theres a place where this fits better, let me know/move it. If its not allowed, I apologise...

I know Im going to get all sorts of responses like Dont do it! or Not with [xyz] in charge or Why would you want to do that? and having me try to justify my reasons, but lets just go with it.

I have a degree in Mathematics, a Masters in Education, and have worked at a number of IT positions (security, networks, MSP, Engineer, etc.) over the past few years.

My dream for the past 25 years, though, has been to move to England (again, you may disagree, but lets just go with it). I didnt do it at other times when I had a better chance, I kept waiting for everything to fall into place, but it never did. So here I am, decades later, still in the US. And I want to do something about it.

I have no partner, no children, 1 cat. So the actual process of moving would be quite easy. I do own a condo (a flat that you own instead of letting, I guess) that I bought for around $150kUSD / £125kGBP, but I should be able to move on from that well enough. Other than that, I have no other significant debts (or assets).

The problem, of course, is that I need a company to sponsor me, as I want to move over there to stay. Im willing to accept below-market pay, make a time commitment, whatever. So far I have had no luck at all. So, thats what leads to me asking here. Im sorry.

Im happy to share my résumé with anyone who thinks they might be able to help. I work from 7PM  4AM GMT M-F/Sa., so if someone thinks they could connect me with someone outside those times. Or, frankly, I can take time off if needed.

Ideally I would like the greater London area, or any place with good public transport. Im open to in-person, hybrid, or remote (my current job is 100% remote, but I have to be in the US for it for legal reasons). But, Im open to Liverpool (I am an LFC supporter, after all), or really just about anywhere.

Help?
Please...

Thanks in advance,
Eric
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2022, 09:58:54 am »
£125k won't buy you a cardboard box in London, rent will be around £1500 a month, maybe more.

If you really do want to move, then yes move to the North West - Liverpool is ace, us scousers are friendly and will welcome you. No idea how you go about getting the move and a job though - good luck with it :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,141
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #2 on: November 28, 2022, 10:17:07 am »
Plenty of IT work available in the North West

More people using it as an option as London is such a laughable rip off.
Logged
Poor.

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2022, 01:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 28, 2022, 10:17:07 am
Plenty of IT work available in the North West

More people using it as an option as London is such a laughable rip off.

Need to find one willing to sponsor me moving there though...  :P
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #4 on: November 28, 2022, 01:12:14 pm »
Do you have any actual teaching experience? That might be an option.

Try Working as a teacher in England if you qualified outside the UK in google. Its a government site.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #5 on: November 28, 2022, 01:17:38 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 28, 2022, 01:12:14 pm
Do you have any actual teaching experience? That might be an option.

Try Working as a teacher in England if you qualified outside the UK in google. Its a government site.

Unfortunately not, and the UK won't recognise my licenses as making me "highly qualified," which is unfortunate since I am licensed to teach Mathematics. It's not really the path I want to go with my life, but I would do it if meant being able to come to the UK. Unfortunately not though, I've tried  :-X
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #6 on: November 28, 2022, 01:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on November 28, 2022, 01:05:04 pm
Need to find one willing to sponsor me moving there though...  :P

Usually it works the other way round afaik - you need to apply for a job with a certain minimum salary (think about £26k ?). If you get it, the company will help with the visa.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #7 on: November 28, 2022, 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 28, 2022, 01:45:33 pm
Usually it works the other way round afaik - you need to apply for a job with a certain minimum salary (think about £26k ?). If you get it, the company will help with the visa.

Really? I keep getting told by companies that they won't  :butt Or just having my application rejected/ignored.

For what it's worth, I'm currently making $55000US/an., so around £45000GBP/yr.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #8 on: November 28, 2022, 02:24:50 pm »
You might find it easier to get a job in the US that allows for mobility, and come over with them.  It's hard to find a job that will sponsor you right away, because it's just a lot easier to hire people who already have the right to work here.  If you have a technical background then maybe look at one of the big consulting companies or just a big multi-national, they normally encourage mobility (although you will need to get your feet under the table first).
Logged

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,172
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #9 on: November 28, 2022, 02:31:32 pm »
Not that I don't think the rawk masses will be any help, but have you had a look on reddit? there's subs like IWantOut and ukvisa that might be of help to you, you'll either find people who've done it/are in the process/or just simply knowledgeable in these areas.

I've thought for a while that there should be some sort of citizen swap system, where you can connect with someone of a similar age/education/industry and kinda switcheroo. Was an American colleague of mine who wanted to perm live here and at the time I quite fancied living in the US.

Best of luck!
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #10 on: November 28, 2022, 03:23:08 pm »
You could always go to France on holiday then row across the channel in a dinghy ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #11 on: November 28, 2022, 04:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November 28, 2022, 02:24:50 pm
You might find it easier to get a job in the US that allows for mobility, and come over with them.  It's hard to find a job that will sponsor you right away, because it's just a lot easier to hire people who already have the right to work here.  If you have a technical background then maybe look at one of the big consulting companies or just a big multi-national, they normally encourage mobility (although you will need to get your feet under the table first).

Agreed with this. Pretty tough to get a job directly unless you know people you've worked with previously or have a unique qualification/experience. Mobility opportunities within Global organisations are not uncommon. You could use LinkedIn to start building relationships with potential hiring managers and recruiters in your industry. Being active on LinkedIn can be very helpful.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #12 on: November 28, 2022, 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on November 28, 2022, 02:22:06 pm
Really? I keep getting told by companies that they won't  :butt Or just having my application rejected/ignored.

For what it's worth, I'm currently making $55000US/an., so around £45000GBP/yr.

If a company wants you bad enough, they'll help with the visa. But a lot might reject based on right to work before even looking at the application unfortunately.

But I wouldn't wait for one saying they'll sponsor you, before applying.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:58:43 am »
Quote from: Lusty on November 28, 2022, 02:24:50 pm
You might find it easier to get a job in the US that allows for mobility, and come over with them.  It's hard to find a job that will sponsor you right away, because it's just a lot easier to hire people who already have the right to work here.  If you have a technical background then maybe look at one of the big consulting companies or just a big multi-national, they normally encourage mobility (although you will need to get your feet under the table first).

Yeah, I guess the thing with finding a job over here with plans to transfer over there is it seems like kind of a "long con," but with me having to show my hand at some point sooner rather than later. I guess with how disposable jobs seem to be now it's not that big a deal (I've been at my current job 1 year, at it feels like a long time, whereas most of my previous jobs had been around 4-5 years. Of course, this job paid me in one year what any of the other jobs did combined, so hey-ho),


Quote from: Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher on November 28, 2022, 02:31:32 pm
Not that I don't think the rawk masses will be any help, but have you had a look on reddit? there's subs like IWantOut and ukvisa that might be of help to you, you'll either find people who've done it/are in the process/or just simply knowledgeable in these areas.

Theyve always been rather unpleasant to me, but maybe I just havent been in the right corners.

Quote from: Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher on November 28, 2022, 02:31:32 pm
I've thought for a while that there should be some sort of citizen swap system, where you can connect with someone of a similar age/education/industry and kinda switcheroo. Was an American colleague of mine who wanted to perm live here and at the time I quite fancied living in the US.

Best of luck!

Any time someone complains they dont like living in the UK, I always ask if they want to swap places with me. For some reason, no one has ever taken me up on that, go figure.

And, thanks :)

Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 28, 2022, 03:23:08 pm
You could always go to France on holiday then row across the channel in a dinghy ;)

Just showing up one day and hoping no one notices always struck me as a possibility. Pip-pip, how about a spot of tea there?

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November 28, 2022, 04:08:28 pm
Agreed with this. Pretty tough to get a job directly unless you know people you've worked with previously or have a unique qualification/experience. Mobility opportunities within Global organisations are not uncommon. You could use LinkedIn to start building relationships with potential hiring managers and recruiters in your industry. Being active on LinkedIn can be very helpful.

Thats pretty much the route that Ive been trying. Havent found anyone up to the task though. Which is odd, youd think someone would be... theres good money to be made off me.

Quote from: redbyrdz on November 28, 2022, 04:09:28 pm
If a company wants you bad enough, they'll help with the visa. But a lot might reject based on right to work before even looking at the application unfortunately.

But I wouldn't wait for one saying they'll sponsor you, before applying.

Oh yeah, I apply to everything regardless. Its not like Im going to let a silly little thing like being rejected at every turn get to me.

But, yeah, I dont even hear back from most of them :(
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:08:49 am »
Another thought on this: have you tried recruitment firms who might be able to match you? I sure youve investigated thoroughly, just throwing that out there to see if it got you anywhere.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,172
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on Yesterday at 04:58:43 am
Theyve always been rather unpleasant to me, but maybe I just havent been in the right corners.

Well, that's just reddit for you!

Quote from: Earthbound64 on Yesterday at 04:58:43 am
Any time someone complains they dont like living in the UK, I always ask if they want to swap places with me. For some reason, no one has ever taken me up on that, go figure.

Haha, that surprises me, especially if you're talking to people working in tech. There is an element of grass is greener in all of it. I'd say the UK is shit to be in at the moment, even comparing to 10 years ago - and it wasn't sunshine and roses then. Due to some life changes I've been considering fucking off somewhere else myself but thanks to the B word easy options have shrunk considerably. I've got plenty of recruiters/tech folks on my LinkedIn so can connect if you think it'll be of any help.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on Yesterday at 04:58:43 am

Any time someone complains they dont like living in the UK, I always ask if they want to swap places with me. For some reason, no one has ever taken me up on that, go figure.

Surprised at that, as the UK at the minute is a fucking horrible, nasty, violent, vile, racist, hugely expensive shithole with a fucked up economy and a shower of self serving utter c*nts running it and a population as thick as fucking pig shit that keep voting to get fucked over again and again it. My 14 yr old son cannot wait to be old enough to get away from this fucking hole.

Post sponsored by Visit Britain ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:54:03 am
Surprised at that, as the UK at the minute is a fucking horrible, nasty, violent, vile, racist, hugely expensive shithole with a fucked up economy and a shower of self serving utter c*nts running it and a population as thick as fucking pig shit that keep voting to get fucked over again and again it. My 14 yr old son cannot wait to be old enough to get away from this fucking hole.

Post sponsored by Visit Britain ;)

It does still have some banging people in it though, especially in Nottingham  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,454
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:22:57 am
It does still have some banging people in it though, especially in Nottingham  ;D

Chat Notts, get banged!
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • Never Forget
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 am »
Usually countries have reciprocal immigration type policies. It is very difficult for UK nationals to move to and then legally work in the States, so it becomes equally difficult vice versa.

The education route when you are younger is the obvious easy one for a year or two. I had the same conversation with an English soccer coach wanting to relocate to the States in the Coaching thread. Now it is basically impossible unless you marry a US national (or marry three US nationals sequentially in my case).

This may be your only option.

https://www.rosebrides.com/british-brides.html

Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • Never Forget
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:41:56 am »
I don't know in IT if there is an ability to go to an IT firm in the UK that would be prepared to pay you as a consultant.

You would still retain your US home address and bank account and the company could pay you directly to your US bank account. Your location would be in the UK, but at least the employing company would be legal.

You would of course over run your tourist visa and would be breaking a load of work laws, but at least it might work for a while.

My other thought would be get a remote working IT job in the US and just move to the UK. Again, at some point you would be illegal, but you may be able to manipulate the system by flying back to the US and then going back to UK to start a new tourist visa. I don't know if going to the EU for the weekend would kick start a new tourist visa or not.

Tricky one. Good luck.
Logged

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,172
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:34:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:35:57 am
This may be your only option.

https://www.rosebrides.com/british-brides.html

I know you hear about these things on the internet but I can't believe that's real ;D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on Yesterday at 04:58:43 am
Yeah, I guess the thing with finding a job over here with plans to transfer over there is it seems like kind of a "long con," but with me having to show my hand at some point sooner rather than later. I guess with how disposable jobs seem to be now it's not that big a deal (I've been at my current job 1 year, at it feels like a long time, whereas most of my previous jobs had been around 4-5 years. Of course, this job paid me in one year what any of the other jobs did combined, so hey-ho),
I wouldn't worry too much about that.  These companies usually encourage mobility and I think if you did a year or so to get your feet under the table then no one would complain if you signed up for a mobility scheme after that.

Where I used to work, they would do rotation programmes for 6 months or so, where you could get an idea of if you really wanted to live in the country or not, and then you could do an internal transfer where they would give you sponsorship and support with relocation etc.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • Never Forget
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher on Yesterday at 12:34:39 pm
I know you hear about these things on the internet but I can't believe that's real ;D

Haha. I'm sure it is total garbage with all those pictures ripped off date sites and you have to pay in bit coin while some fat arsed hairy man in some far corner of the world scams you for your money.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 03:19:02 pm
Haha. I'm sure it is total garbage with all those pictures ripped off date sites and you have to pay in bit coin while some fat arsed hairy man in some far corner of the world scams you for your money.

Don't be telling him things like that





that's my business you are affecting
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
  • blazed
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:08:53 am »
Sponsored jobs are absolutely available, but you'll have to do some searching.

My wife works for a london based company that works on smart embedded devices and I know for a fact they do provide sponsorships to suitable candidates. I can ask her to refer you if you have relevant experience with embedded systems or C++ development experience. T

Obviously a majority of positions will require an existing work permit/skilled worker visa, but there are jobs that provide sponsorship.  Bigger organizations like Amazon sponsor a lot of employees every year, but their hiring process is long and difficult.

Easiest way in is to do a masters in the UK so you are eligible for a graduate visa which will allow you to stay and work for two years after completion of your education. Most companies will sponsor you after the two year period is over if your performance meets their expectations.

Newcastle Uni has good Masters IT programmes that don't cost a bomb (25 to 30K GBP for a year). Get a degree, apply for a Graduate Visa, get a job.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Wanting to relocate from the US to the UK. Help?... (Job stuff)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:23:58 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:08:53 am
Easiest way in is to do a masters in the UK so you are eligible for a graduate visa which will allow you to stay and work for two years after completion of your education. Most companies will sponsor you after the two year period is over if your performance meets their expectations.

Newcastle Uni has good Masters IT programmes that don't cost a bomb (25 to 30K GBP for a year). Get a degree, apply for a Graduate Visa, get a job.

That would be pretty great, since the Master's I have now is unrelated to the field that I work in. How would it work applying as an international who is 15 years after his B.S. (and 13 past my first Master's. The less said about my attempt at a PhD that ended 9 years ago, the better)?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:59 am by Earthbound64 »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 