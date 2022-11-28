Spot on mate. Best header I've ever seen too, goes over Mullery' s head but Pele manages to head it down!?
Pele's headed goal in the Final is one of the greatest too. The leap, the timing, the power, the accuracy.
This was my first World Cup. It's still the best.
I'd say that the World Cup has been in decline since '82 when it became increasingly obvious that the best teams in the world played club football, not international football. That's mainly because the top club teams themselves - at least in Europe - became internationalised. The process also made World Cup football less interesting because it deprived the competition of its exotic quality. In 1978 it was a thrill to see Kempes and Housman, Zico and Cubillas because they were just 'names'. We knew their reputations, but how could we ever see them play? The answer was "in the World Cup" - and only
the World Cup. Even the great Dutch players were a little exotic since, short of Ajax reaching a European Cup Final, they were out of range of British TV cameras.
And as the game became more 'internationalised' the wild varieties in playing styles also flattened out. From the ritual thuggery of Uruguay and the grinding catenaccio of Italy, to the 'total football' of the Netherlands and the wild flair of Brazil. That flattening process has made international competition less interesting too. The Brazil team from 1970 was almost intergalactic in its strangeness.