Name the best and the worst World Cup so far

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 28, 2022, 05:44:04 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 28, 2022, 04:55:40 pm
One great thing about '66 (although I thought the competition was a bit shit) was that Liverpool was the base for the Brazilians who played their group games at Goodison. Their fans were brilliant, and one of them gave one of my mates his massive conga drum before he went home.

My stepdad went to the games at Goodison, saw Pele get kicked out of the tournament.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 28, 2022, 06:31:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 28, 2022, 03:57:20 pm
Can't believe Diana Ross missed that penalty in the Final...




To be fair, the keeper was well off his line - and it should have been retaken...



Remember this so well. Was roaring laughing at how the goal broke apart even though she kicked it wide.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 28, 2022, 06:35:07 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 28, 2022, 04:55:40 pm
One great thing about '66 (although I thought the competition was a bit shit) was that Liverpool was the base for the Brazilians who played their group games at Goodison. Their fans were brilliant, and one of them gave one of my mates his massive conga drum before he went home.

Always a shame that Pele was kicked out of that tournament with the aid of shit officials (some things never change at Goodison).
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 28, 2022, 07:26:51 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 28, 2022, 03:57:20 pm
Can't believe Diana Ross missed that penalty in the Final...


It would be the greatest thing ever if she got to act out a Stuart Pearce-style redemption arc at the opening ceremony in four years time.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 28, 2022, 07:43:54 pm
Quote from: Iska on November 28, 2022, 07:26:51 pm
It would be the greatest thing ever if she got to act out a Stuart Pearce-style redemption arc at the opening ceremony in four years time.

"And Diana screaming!"
November 28, 2022, 08:58:09 pm
Quote from: Iska on November 26, 2022, 03:29:15 pm
Depends what age you are surely?  I was 10 in 1986 and 14 in 1990, so those two.  Objectively though 1986 must be the best cos of Maradona, plus it had games on in the middle of the night and everything.

2010 easily the worst on every metric.

Yeah, age will play a big part in peoples memories / decisions. 82 (and that wonderful Brazil team) is the first I remember, 86 and 90 were also fantastic. 94 - crap, 98 - good, 02 - OK. After that theyve all been a bit .. meh, 2010 being the worst.

No World Cup will ever be as enjoyable for me as those first 3
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 29, 2022, 09:38:54 am
Yeah, I think your age does determine which you think are the best.

I agree with Dr B. that for football the 1970 finals were great with stand out teams and individual brilliance.
The first time I saw a North or South American tournament live thanks to communication satellites in orbit. The crowds were colourful (colour tv had just arrived) and happy and the weather baking hot in Mexico. With just 16 teams taking part the quality was high. In fact 1950 and 1962 are the only post war WCs I havent seen as no live communications from Brazil or Chile.

I naturally enjoyed the 66 version even though the football wasnt great. The best games were definitely at Goodison where the crowds were below capacity believe it or not. I paid at the gate for 2 games there, Brazil 2 Bulgaria 0 and Hungary 3 Brazil 1 where the crowd got behind the underdog in an exciting match with a couple of brilliant goals.
The highest crowd at Goodison was 58,000 believe it or not, well below capacity. That includes a quarter and semi final.

The quarter final at Goodison looked to be the biggest shock in the making as N Korea, yes North, led Portugal 3-0 after 25 mins only for Eusebio to score 4 as Portugal ran out 5-3 winners. Pak Doo-Ik had incredibly scored the goal in N.Koreas final group game win 1-0 over Italy at Ayesome Park, Middlesbrough.

2010 was a low point for me although the current offering hasnt had me eagerly tuning in to watch. FIFA have damaged the greatest sporting event after the Olympics by letting money dominate their selection process in that fateful 2010 decision.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 29, 2022, 10:48:10 am
Quote from: redtel on November 29, 2022, 09:38:54 am

The quarter final at Goodison looked to be the biggest shock in the making as N Korea, yes North, led Portugal 3-0 after 25 mins only for Eusebio to score 4 as Portugal ran out 5-3 winners. Pak Doo-Ik had incredibly scored the goal in N.Koreas final group game win 1-0 over Italy at Ayesome Park, Middlesbrough.


That North Korea v Italy game sticks in the memory bank and was probably my real introduction to football.

I was nine years old, in the infants school and my class teacher went to the match. I couldn't believe how exotic it all seemed. Going all the way to Middlesbrough - we only lived in Newcastle - to watch a game of football between two international teams who were strikingly different to 'us' in just about every way possible?! And then him regaling us the next day with the whole experience of it all. A day in school I never forgot.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 29, 2022, 11:20:49 am
Quote from: Stubbins on November 29, 2022, 10:48:10 am
That North Korea v Italy game sticks in the memory bank and was probably my real introduction to football.

I was nine years old, in the infants school and my class teacher went to the match. I couldn't believe how exotic it all seemed. Going all the way to Middlesbrough - we only lived in Newcastle - to watch a game of football between two international teams who were strikingly different to 'us' in just about every way possible?! And then him regaling us the next day with the whole experience of it all. A day in school I never forgot.

Great point about the culture of World Cups.

The Olympics have huge crowds but mostly the home nation whereas World Cup games have many thousands of the 2 teams gathered together in team colours and often National dress. Close ups give us some insights into the culture and joy/despair of different nations with Brazilian fans top of my list.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 29, 2022, 12:10:42 pm
I dont think Ive seen someone say 1974 as yet. I was only 6 and didnt get into football till 1976. Was just aware of it a few years later.

Does anyone have any memories of '74? It always had a bit of an aura when we were lads because of Cruyff and Beckenbauer. I know Brazil tried to kick Holland out in the semis. The famous Zaire free kick thing happened and that West Germany played East Germany.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 29, 2022, 12:14:20 pm
Ha Ha - Adidas have just announced that the technology in the ball proves that he who fannies about and dives around didn't touch the ball last night ;D

Thats Harry Kane fucked then ;D
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
November 29, 2022, 12:26:22 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 29, 2022, 12:10:42 pm
I dont think Ive seen someone say 1974 as yet. I was only 6 and didnt get into football till 1976. Was just aware of it a few years later.

Does anyone have any memories of '74? It always had a bit of an aura when we were lads because of Cruyff and Beckenbauer. I know Brazil tried to kick Holland out in the semis. The famous Zaire free kick thing happened and that West Germany played East Germany.

I remember the final.. I was big into Ajax's European team at the point (after liverpool) and thought a lot of Cruijff, Neeskens, Rensenbrink, Knol, Jansens, Coach RInus Michels that invented total football and got his revenge when the Dutch knocked out Germans and beat Russia in the 1988 UEFA Europe nations win for the Dutch.

I listened to the final on BBC world service and went the following week to watch the match on a big screen movie house because we had no television coverage.

I was devasted that the Dutch lost to the Germans. Respected the Germans, but I really wanted to the Dutch to win.. that team was the best nations team not to win the World Cup in 1974 & 1978. 

a more recent experience was reliving the 1988 final by spending 3,5 - 4 quality hours with RuudGullit and  Lothar Matthäus for a football master class, 9 a side football match and then 90 mins in the bar afterwards hearing them share experiences from 1988 and in the Italian league when they were both rivals at AC MIlan and INter milan  - very special moment that.

they gave a practical football masterclass  at the TCS summit in 2018 - https://www.tcs.com/who-we-are/worldwide/summit/insights/football-legends-share-their-9-top-tips-to-succeed
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
December 3, 2022, 02:16:58 pm
Well, blue me down a gale, this World Cup has exploded into life. I think I was a tad premature in writing it off!
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
December 3, 2022, 05:26:06 pm
78 and 82 World Cups stick out for me.
Remember them both vividly.

Hardly watched any after 94.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
December 5, 2022, 09:57:10 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  3, 2022, 05:26:06 pm
78 and 82 World Cups stick out for me.
Remember them both vividly.

Hardly watched any after 94.

94 was a bit shite, wasn't it
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
December 6, 2022, 04:48:26 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  5, 2022, 09:57:10 pm
94 was a bit shite, wasn't it
Depends on who you were watching.
Enjoyed watching the Irish.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 26, 2022, 08:24:53 pm
Spot on mate. Best header I've ever seen too, goes over Mullery' s head but Pele manages to head it down!?

Pele's headed goal in the Final is one of the greatest too. The leap, the timing, the power, the accuracy.

This was my first World Cup. It's still the best.

I'd say that the World Cup has been in decline since '82 when it became increasingly obvious that the best teams in the world played club football, not international football. That's mainly because the top club teams themselves - at least in Europe - became internationalised. The process also made World Cup football less interesting because it deprived the competition of its exotic quality. In 1978 it was a thrill to see Kempes and Housman, Zico and Cubillas because they were just 'names'. We knew their reputations, but how could we ever see them play? The answer was "in the World Cup" - and only the World Cup. Even the great Dutch players were a little exotic since, short of Ajax reaching a European Cup Final, they were out of range of British TV cameras.

And as the game became more 'internationalised' the wild varieties in playing styles also flattened out. From the ritual thuggery of Uruguay and the grinding catenaccio of Italy, to the 'total football' of the Netherlands and the wild flair of Brazil. That flattening process has made international competition less interesting too. The Brazil team from 1970 was almost intergalactic in its strangeness.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
Today at 10:28:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:27:05 am
Pele's headed goal in the Final is one of the greatest too. The leap, the timing, the power, the accuracy.

This was my first World Cup. It's still the best.

I'd say that the World Cup has been in decline since '82 when it became increasingly obvious that the best teams in the world played club football, not international football. That's mainly because the top club teams themselves - at least in Europe - became internationalised. The process also made World Cup football less interesting because it deprived the competition of its exotic quality. In 1978 it was a thrill to see Kempes and Housman, Zico and Cubillas because they were just 'names'. We knew their reputations, but how could we ever see them play? The answer was "in the World Cup" - and only the World Cup. Even the great Dutch players were a little exotic since, short of Ajax reaching a European Cup Final, they were out of range of British TV cameras.

And as the game became more 'internationalised' the wild varieties in playing styles also flattened out. From the ritual thuggery of Uruguay and the grinding catenaccio of Italy, to the 'total football' of the Netherlands and the wild flair of Brazil. That flattening process has made international competition less interesting too. The Brazil team from 1970 was almost intergalactic in its strangeness.

This is why I don't get the fuss over International Football these days. I remember when we played England for Alan Hansens testimonial in 1988, they used it as a warm up for the 88 Euros and we beat them 3-2 and looked a better side than them.

Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  6, 2022, 04:48:26 pm
Depends on who you were watching.
Enjoyed watching the Irish.


Loved following their progress in that W/C
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
Today at 10:35:46 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:28:32 am
This is why I don't get the fuss over International Football these days
For me its that the flattening out that Yorky talked about is now way more pronounced in the club game.  Of the remaining games in this World Cup, the only thing Im certain about is that Brazil will beat Croatia.  Portugal will probably beat Morocco, but for me every other game could go either way, and you dont even really know what it will look like.  The high levels of the club game are certainly better quality, but theyre rarely as interesting as that.
