It's also forgotten just how bad Italia 90 was from a footballing perspective

It was, but that tournament really mattered. You can forgive almost any amount of terrible football when the outcome feels like its important.The ones since mostly havent had that, for various reasons - not being in football countries, the rise of club football, top players obviously wearing themselves out beforehand and turning up injured, the presentation becoming ever-slicker and blander, the fact that you know most of the players already, the settling on a universal style so you rarely get big civilizational clashes. I still think that Spain side were death to football, risk averse and super efficient, turning the game into a series of controlled experiments. Impressive but so boring.One overlooked factor is I reckon the rise of easy foreign travel has harmed it too - the older world cups were fascinating cultural events in themselves, it felt like your team were emissaries hacking their way through the jungle, you didnt quite know how it was going to go. Not so when youve been there yourself, and theyre headquartered in a lush resort and jetting in bubbles from game to game.