It's also forgotten just how bad Italia 90 was from a footballing perspective

It was, but that tournament really mattered. You can forgive almost any amount of terrible football when the outcome feels like it’s important.The ones since mostly haven’t had that, for various reasons - not being in football countries, the rise of club football, top players obviously wearing themselves out beforehand and turning up injured, the presentation becoming ever-slicker and blander, the fact that you know most of the players already, the settling on a universal style so you rarely get big civilizational clashes. I still think that Spain side were death to football, risk averse and super efficient, turning the game into a series of controlled experiments. Impressive but so boring.One overlooked factor is I reckon the rise of easy foreign travel has harmed it too - the older world cups were fascinating cultural events in themselves, it felt like your team were emissaries hacking their way through the jungle, you didn’t quite know how it was going to go. Not so when you’ve been there yourself, and they’re headquartered in a lush resort and jetting in bubbles from game to game.