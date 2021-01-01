Best, a bit tricky
Mexico 86, but only remember it for a couple of England matches though, then the final, i do remember the late night kickoffs UK time & communications being quite awful, think some of the commentary was done on the phone,.
Brazil 14 was quite fun, although Brazil were awful, & with help from the refs spawned their way to the a semis, before that hilarious meltdown against Germany
Worst
Italia 90, most games were snooze fests, FIFA brought in the backpass ruling soon afterwards
South Africa 2010, another snooze fest of a world cup, not helped by the awful match ball.