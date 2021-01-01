« previous next »
Author Topic: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far  (Read 1295 times)

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:24:53 pm
Spot on mate. Best header I've ever seen too, goes over Mullery' s head but Pele manages to head it down!?

With Banks almost scooping the ball up from behind him too. Still baffles me to this day ;D


If you can set your VPN to the USA, this is a pretty good watch on the Brazil '70 team (with members of the actual team and some great cleaned-up match footage too):-

'When The World Watched: Brazil 1970': https://tubitv.com/series/300009501/when-the-world-watched (4 episodes in total)


This was the trailer for it (or rather 3/4 trailers for it - edited all together)...

'Brazil 1970 World Cup Film Trailer | When The World Watched':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4WfyCsxM1sw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4WfyCsxM1sw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/4WfyCsxM1sw


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:56 pm by oojason »
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
I can access the trailer here fine in the UK



Lovely job on that footage.  It just led me into a pleasant few mins watching grainier stuff of Rivellino. Not someone I know much about but he looks an absolute joy.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
I can access the trailer here fine in the UK



Lovely job on that footage.  It just led me into a pleasant few mins watching grainier stuff of Rivellino. Not someone I know much about but he looks an absolute joy.

they say he invented the flip flap which ronaldinho was renowned for. He said he himself that he didnt though, he learned it from a former Japanese team mate who he played with at club level in Brazil.

France 98 was probably the best one i remember in terms of quality. 94 was the one i recall with most fondness though because it was the fitrst one i really watched.. 2010 also. 2002 was a bit bizarre  but entertaining nonetheless. i remember trying to convince people beforehand that Argentina wouldnt win it and that Brazil will. they were unbelievably hyped up. DIdnt expect them to flop as badly as they did though.

anything after 2010 just all blurs into one for me.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:04:19 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 04:45:13 pm
The Brazil Team of 1970 was the best ever, a magnificent team which, considering who was in it, was actually greater than the sum of its parts.  Some teams retire shirt numbers when a "great" player packs in....similarly, in my opinion, the world cup should have just stopped after 1970 'cause nothing was going to top it.   

So 1970 was the best.  Can't comment on a worst one as I haven't really watched one since, got better things to so.  Looking forward to the season starting again though.

Yeah this all day long. Gotta go with this one as the worst tho'!
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm »
As far as '82 is concerned, important to remember the horrible corruption between Germany and Austria, augmented by Schumacher's murderous assault on Patrick Battiston in the semi.

Italy's victory in the final had a great deal of poetic justice in support of it.

Even the narratives in '82 were better...  :D
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:10:00 pm »
Best is tricky. Earliest one I can remember is Mexico 86 but think the only England game I watched was the Argentina game and the only others I remember are a Brilliant Brazil v France QF and the final. All great games but didnt watch loads of it.

Italia 90 I had full World Cup fever so might be my favourite in terms of memories but dont think there were many great games.

Best therefore are either France 98 or Germany 06. Good kick off times, quite open tournaments, and entertaining knock out matches.

Worst? From 2010 onwards theyve felt quite uneventful. Might just be me getting older and more cynical.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm »
And that Hungary 1954 team not winning it was fairly incredible. They were unbeaten for 5 years coming into the tournament (although only 32 games, comparable to Argentina before this tournament) and in the final itself were 2 up in 8 minutes! Sort of stuff that must haunt you for years if you were part of the team.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm »
Best (subjectively): Italia 90. I was 10 years old and Ireland were in it.
Best (objectively): 1998
Worst: havent watched a minute of the current shitefest.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
As far as '82 is concerned, important to remember the horrible corruption between Germany and Austria, augmented by Schumacher's murderous assault on Patrick Battiston in the semi.

Italy's victory in the final had a great deal of poetic justice in support of it.

Even the narratives in '82 were better...  :D

Still the worst thing I've ever seen on a football pitch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGq7VcaHoqo&amp;t=16s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGq7VcaHoqo&amp;t=16s</a>
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
Still the worst thing I've ever seen on a football pitch
Same. Most shameful, egregious act. I'm so surprised he wan't fuckin killed in that. Still sends shivers. I remember seeing the game live on telly and even at 12 years old knowing it was about as bad as it gets :(
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
Still the worst thing I've ever seen on a football pitch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGq7VcaHoqo&amp;t=16s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGq7VcaHoqo&amp;t=16s</a>

Uh that was nasty
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:00:45 am »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Same. Most shameful, egregious act. I'm so surprised he wan't fuckin killed in that. Still sends shivers. I remember seeing the game live on telly and even at 12 years old knowing it was about as bad as it gets :(

The ref gave a goalkick too as everybody missed the assault. Both the ref and linesman followed the ball and didn't see the incident. Battiston lost two teeth, broke 3 ribs and suffered damage to his vertebrae that meant he still suffers back pain and headaches from the clash. Platini thought he was dead at one point.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:15:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:00:45 am
The ref gave a goalkick too as everybody missed the assault. Both the ref and linesman followed the ball and didn't see the incident. Battiston lost two teeth, broke 3 ribs and suffered damage to his vertebrae that meant he still suffers back pain and headaches from the clash. Platini thought he was dead at one point.

Loved him as a player, but as a 13 year-old watching, I thought Michel was a pussy for not throwing a punch at Schumacher.

Which, given his behavior as a football exec, wasn't really all that far off as a character assessment...
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:52:25 am »
Best, a bit tricky

Mexico 86, but only remember it for a couple of England matches though, then the final, i do remember the late night kickoffs UK time & communications being quite awful, think some of the commentary was done on the phone,.

Brazil 14 was quite fun, although Brazil were awful, & with help from the refs spawned their way to the a semis, before that hilarious meltdown against Germany

Worst

Italia 90, most games were snooze fests, FIFA brought in the backpass ruling soon afterwards

South Africa 2010, another snooze fest of a world cup, not helped by the awful match ball.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:57:49 am »
Best - Mexico '86
Worst - South Africa' 10, those fucking vuvuzelas, the ball that was like one of those 50p balls you bought that bent every way and direction after a toepoke for fuck sake.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:55:08 am »
 I dont remember Mexico 86 but from the footage looks incredible. If I could get a time machine and choose any wc to go to, it would have to be 1986 or 1970... both in Mexico... the home of the world cups!
Next World Cup is in USA Canada and Mexico, definitely interested in the Mexico section of it, would love to watch a game there.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:01:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
Still the worst thing I've ever seen on a football pitch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGq7VcaHoqo&amp;t=16s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGq7VcaHoqo&amp;t=16s</a>

Horrible assault that,was watching with my dad as a 9 year old and one of the only memories i still remember from that WC was feeling ill after i saw it.
