Best is tricky. Earliest one I can remember is Mexico 86 but think the only England game I watched was the Argentina game and the only others I remember are a Brilliant Brazil v France QF and the final. All great games but didnt watch loads of it.
Italia 90 I had full World Cup fever so might be my favourite in terms of memories but dont think there were many great games.
Best therefore are either France 98 or Germany 06. Good kick off times, quite open tournaments, and entertaining knock out matches.
Worst? From 2010 onwards theyve felt quite uneventful. Might just be me getting older and more cynical.