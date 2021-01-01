« previous next »
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:40:34 pm »
I'm sure I read that if both teams agree then there's no replay, hopefully Wolves will agree to settle the game on the day. Our fixture congestion will be bad enough (including trying to fit the rearranged league game against these).
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:42:19 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm
Chelsea must be annoyed to get City away in both cup competitions.
5 all-PL games is higher than normal. Increases the chances of a lower team in the 4th round, and a chance to keep resting players.

It's about time though. A big reason Chelsea are always in finals is the draws they get.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm »
Ill take it.

Amused at Citys draw. Looks like itll be at least 29 years at the earliest for the Blues.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm
Chelsea must be annoyed to get City away in both cup competitions.
5 all-PL games is higher than normal. Increases the chances of a lower team in the 4th round, and a chance to keep resting players.
Yeah, it's a bit more than the expectation value which, if I'm not mistaken, is three all-PL games (rounded).
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm »
What date are we likely to be playing on?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
What date are we likely to be playing on?
Considering that there are four dates and five all-PL games, I'm guessing that they will distribute them one per day. City-Chelsea and United-Everton will liley be televised Saturday and Sunday, so, maybe we will get a Monday slot. Pure guess (pluctus rectum).
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
Considering that there are four dates and five all-PL games, I'm guessing that they will distribute them one per day. City-Chelsea and United-Everton will liley be televised Saturday and Sunday, so, maybe we will get a Monday slot. Pure guess (pluctus rectum).

Thanks pal, when will that get announced
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm »
They have games on Friday as well, which may be a possibility given we've got Brentford the Monday before (I think other teams will be playing later on that week which will rule them out of that slot).
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:13:49 pm »
A lot of all-PL ties in that draw. Definitely could have been worse though.

Here's hoping Chelsea can be a gang of game raisers.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:22:12 pm »
Not a bad draw,. probably doesn't give us much chance to rotate though
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm
They have games on Friday as well, which may be a possibility given we've got Brentford the Monday before (I think other teams will be playing later on that week which will rule them out of that slot).

Wolves play on the Weds though.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 08:13:49 pm
A lot of all-PL ties in that draw. Definitely could have been worse though.

Here's hoping Chelsea can be a gang of game raisers.
Or just kick the shite out of the cheating c*nts
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm
Wolves play on the Weds though.

Oh yeah, I didn't think of that ;D
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm »
A lot of all premier league ties.. has anyone mentioned warming of the balls!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
A lot of all premier league ties.. has anyone mentioned warming of the balls!
Whatever gets you through the night.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 07:40:34 pm
I'm sure I read that if both teams agree then there's no replay, hopefully Wolves will agree to settle the game on the day. Our fixture congestion will be bad enough (including trying to fit the rearranged league game against these).
really?  so you could have some games replayed and others not?  can't see that being allowed.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:07:43 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm
really?  so you could have some games replayed and others not?  can't see that being allowed.

Premier League clubs were talking about scrapping 3rd and 4th round replays back in September because of fixture congestion due to the Queen dying.

Nothing official from the FA yet. But they'll need to sort it out before the next round starts.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:16:35 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:07:43 am
Premier League clubs were talking about scrapping 3rd and 4th round replays back in September because of fixture congestion due to the Queen dying.

Nothing official from the FA yet. But they'll need to sort it out before the next round starts.
Definitely, but it won't be left up to the clubs to decide how they want to do it.  Has to be a standard approach.

Problem with scrapping replays - which I hope to god they do - is it deprives small clubs the chance to make much-needed cash over 2 legs.  Supporting the pyramid and all that.
