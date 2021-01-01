Chelsea must be annoyed to get City away in both cup competitions. 5 all-PL games is higher than normal. Increases the chances of a lower team in the 4th round, and a chance to keep resting players.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
What date are we likely to be playing on?
Considering that there are four dates and five all-PL games, I'm guessing that they will distribute them one per day. City-Chelsea and United-Everton will liley be televised Saturday and Sunday, so, maybe we will get a Monday slot. Pure guess (pluctus rectum).
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
They have games on Friday as well, which may be a possibility given we've got Brentford the Monday before (I think other teams will be playing later on that week which will rule them out of that slot).
A lot of all-PL ties in that draw. Definitely could have been worse though.Here's hoping Chelsea can be a gang of game raisers.
Wolves play on the Weds though.
A lot of all premier league ties
.. has anyone mentioned warming of the balls!
I'm sure I read that if both teams agree then there's no replay, hopefully Wolves will agree to settle the game on the day. Our fixture congestion will be bad enough (including trying to fit the rearranged league game against these).
really? so you could have some games replayed and others not? can't see that being allowed.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]