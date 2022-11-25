« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd round draw  (Read 1487 times)

FA Cup 3rd round draw
« on: November 25, 2022, 10:04:34 pm »
When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Monday, November 28 between 7pm and 7:30pm. It will be broadcasted live from the home of reigning champions Liverpool, Anfield Stadium.

When does the FA Cup third round take place?

All matches in the third round are scheduled for the weekend of January 7, 2023, with fixtures usually spread out from Friday through to Monday.

What is the prize money for winning a third round tie?

Prize money for this years competition has increased from a year ago. Last season, clubs would earn £82,000 for a third round win, but this year the 32 third round winners will pocket £105,000.


FA Cup third round ball numbers in full:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham or Farnborough

47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra

51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch

52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons

53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United

54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town

55. Kings Lynn Town or Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United or Exeter City

60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town

61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall or Carlisle United

64. Newport County or Derby County
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #1 on: November 25, 2022, 10:13:57 pm »
Hope for Wrexham or Farnborough at home.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #2 on: November 26, 2022, 12:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 25, 2022, 10:13:57 pm
Hope for Wrexham or Farnborough at home.

Something like that would be great. We'll probably get one of the Manc teams away instead.

One a purely selfish level I'd like a home game to a lower league team, as I'd likely get offered the use of my mates corporate seats, my eldest is dying to go, seeing as his brother went in them for the Derby.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #3 on: November 26, 2022, 12:29:17 pm »
Which PL team are we getting, do you think?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #4 on: November 26, 2022, 12:37:37 pm »
Probably Newcastle or West Ham away. City to get Preston North end under 15's side or something of that ilk.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #5 on: November 26, 2022, 12:41:42 pm »
We're due a tie against Barnsley, it's been a while since they knocked us out as I'm constantly being reminded by hubby 🤦
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #6 on: November 26, 2022, 04:23:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 26, 2022, 12:41:42 pm
We're due a tie against Barnsley, it's been a while since they knocked us out as I'm constantly being reminded by hubby 🤦

Arrgh not Barnsley came close to decking a guy when they beat us.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #7 on: November 26, 2022, 06:02:30 pm »
Accrington Stanley please.
Home or away would be lovely :D
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #8 on: November 26, 2022, 06:44:35 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on November 26, 2022, 06:02:30 pm
Accrington Stanley please.
Home or away would be lovely :D

Who are they?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #9 on: November 26, 2022, 07:01:22 pm »
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #10 on: November 26, 2022, 08:46:00 pm »
Are Rotherham United in the Cup? Howard Webb the random draw might be plotting an upset.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
Ipswich Town away please 🙏🏻
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:35:20 pm »
Been drawn:

AL Shabab v Liverpool
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm »

The FA Cup holders patch well be wearing in the competition this season...




2022/23 FA Cup info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup

FA Cup matches live on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html

FA Cup matches shown live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/fa-cup/

Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:00:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:35:20 pm
Been drawn:

AL Shabab v Liverpool
Too much unfair advantage to Liverpool, so the game has to be played in Qatar. Many stadiums to choose from.
