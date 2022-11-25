When is the draw?



The draw will take place on Monday, November 28 between 7pm and 7:30pm. It will be broadcasted live from the home of reigning champions Liverpool, Anfield Stadium.



When does the FA Cup third round take place?



All matches in the third round are scheduled for the weekend of January 7, 2023, with fixtures usually spread out from Friday through to Monday.



What is the prize money for winning a third round tie?



Prize money for this years competition has increased from a year ago. Last season, clubs would earn £82,000 for a third round win, but this year the 32 third round winners will pocket £105,000.





FA Cup third round ball numbers in full:



1. AFC Bournemouth



2. Arsenal



3. Aston Villa



4. Birmingham City



5. Blackburn Rovers



6. Blackpool



7. Brentford



8. Brighton & Hove Albion



9. Bristol City



10. Burnley



11. Cardiff City



12. Chelsea



13. Coventry City



14. Crystal Palace



15. Everton



16. Fulham



17. Huddersfield Town



18. Hull City



19. Leeds United



20. Leicester City



21. Liverpool



22. Luton Town



23. Manchester City



24. Manchester United



25. Middlesbrough



26. Millwall



27. Newcastle United



28. Norwich City



29. Nottingham Forest



30. Preston North End



31. Queens Park Rangers



32. Reading



33. Rotherham United



34. Sheffield United



35. Southampton



36. Stoke City



37. Sunderland



38. Swansea City



39. Tottenham Hotspur



40. Watford



41. West Bromwich Albion



42. West Ham United43. Wigan Athletic



44. Wolverhampton Wanderers



45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town



46. Wrexham or Farnborough



47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet



48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town



49. Ipswich Town or Buxton



50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra



51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch



52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons



53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United



54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town



55. Kings Lynn Town or Stevenage



56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County



57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood



58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham



59. Oxford United or Exeter City



60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town



61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield



62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town



63. Walsall or Carlisle United



64. Newport County or Derby County