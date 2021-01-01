« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: When you have to do a double take...  (Read 72 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,083
When you have to do a double take...
« on: Today at 06:00:27 pm »
Just realised John Lewis isn't advertising a " special needs Santa experience", but a "special Meet Santa experience".





When did you hear / see things wrong? Admit it ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: When you have to do a double take...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:36:25 pm »
Strangely i thought i saw Carragher when i was walking home today,it was a nah, it's a small street in Allston mass course it's not Carra moment.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: When you have to do a double take...
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:00:28 pm »
When you do a ghost poo.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 