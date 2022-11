Completely before my time, but he always seemed a decent sort when I saw him being interviewed about his playing career. Sad that another legend from our golden age has died.



Just out of interest, why was he called 'The Doc'? Just because of his surname?



I only know this as I read that Souness paid tribute to him on the ITV World Cup coverage this afternoon. He explained it was because he used to carry a medicine bag with him with remedies for hangovers etc so his fellow players would often seek out the docSouness made him sound like a much valued and cherished friend and team mate