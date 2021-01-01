« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.  (Read 2400 times)

Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
Heartbreaking news. 3 European cups. What an LFC legend.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
Sad sad news. RIP Johno, lad.
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
YNWA- David

Rest In Eternal Peace
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
A true Merseyside legend.
