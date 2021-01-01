Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
Topic: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
andy07
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
Remembered north of the border.
https://www.followfollow.com/forum/threads/david-johnson-rip.227560/
And closer to home
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/david-johnson-rip.357615/
We are Loyal Supporters
Cafe De Paris
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
Heartbreaking news. 3 European cups. What an LFC legend.
Red Star
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
Sad sad news. RIP Johno, lad.
Sinyoro
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
YNWA- David
Rest In Eternal Peace
WhereAngelsPlay
Re: RIP David Johnson. 1951 - 2022. Liverpool Legend.
A true Merseyside legend.
