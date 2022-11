First ever Liverpool game live for me was a 0-0 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day 1980. David Johnson hit the post and Kenny had one cleared off the line.



Always been in my mind, ever since. Had a spell at Barrow too.



As an 8/9/10 year old I was fascinated by all the moustaches and he was one of those for a while.



Love and best wishes to his family and friends.