Anyone been able to nominate someone else to collect duplicates from Etihad?



Not yet, my mate whose ticket I was going to be using has been trying this morning. They won’t budge, seeminglySo if tickets don’t show, there will be a ticket going to waste. So frustrating, you can nominate someone else to have a Champions League Final ticket if it came to it, but they can’t let anyone else collect one at a League cup away game in December