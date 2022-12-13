And then they'll just tell you wait until Wednesday's post before contacting them again if it still hasn't arrived.



I bought tickets in the first sale and they haven't arrived. I contacted the club and got this back:"I am sorry to read that the ticket/s you've purchased for Manchester City away in the League Cup are yet to arrive, I apologise for any inconvenience caused.Unfortunately, we cannot resend duplicates, that is not how away tickets work. The tickets can only be printed by Man City as its on their ticket stock. If you've not received the tickets two day's prior to the fixture, let us know and we can arrange replacement tickets if needs be.Should you require any further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will be more than happy to help."If that's the case it'll be contacting them on the 20th which doesn't seem like much time to potentially sort out hundreds of duplicates.