Its collections from Anfield not from the Etihad.
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
The 2nd sale sale sold out within 15 mins so it never even dropped to the 3rd advertised sale so I reckon that they'll be quite a few that missed out.
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!
Where've you seen that mate - or did you contact them already......and what about second sale ?
When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
Any chance this is gonna drop today?
It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish
Doubt they would go Leicester away after MK Dons, Probably would just go to free for all STH & Members and lucky dip who gets them
It literally says in the selling notice, that it will drop to Leicester only as the 3rd sale.
there are only two tickets showing, bet they'll just disappear them
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post?
Still waiting for 4 from the first sale. Ive never had to collect from the away ground before so hoping its not complicated!
Wow! Thank you, I missed that due to the date changes and putting the sale back up! That is surprising they've gone that far back for this but with our ticket office nothing ever surprises me
isn't this just what they normally do for away sales? lol. doesn't seem that surprising
I've collected from City before, from memory it's a little office next to their club shop.
Thank you. Best head off early! What do I need to show ? ID and proof of purchase as the lead booker?
Yeah and sometimes the card you bought it on.Don't forget to ring LFC nearer the time and get your name on the list they give to City.
