Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:19:22 pm
Its collections from Anfield not from the Etihad.
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
Ahh right, fair enough.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
The 2nd sale sale sold out within 15 mins so it never even dropped to the 3rd advertised sale so I reckon that they'll be quite a few that missed out.

Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!

Depends on the next away allocation. Wimbledon back in 2015 was with games played 10 years ago.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:04:14 pm
Where've you seen that mate - or did you contact them already......and what about second sale ?
I contacted them. Just to confirm I had selected post and that was reply I was given. Not sure about 2nd sale mate
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #205 on: Today at 08:14:59 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!

When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:25:09 am »
less than ten left but not sure they'll bother dropping it
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 08:14:59 am
When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
Or another Exeter then back to 2011!
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:13:52 am »
Any chance this is gonna drop today?
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:31:53 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:13:52 am
Any chance this is gonna drop today?

It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:32:28 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:31:53 am
It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish
It should do although I doubt that they'll even bother.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:36:12 am »
there are only two tickets showing, bet they'll just disappear them
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:31:53 am
It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish

Doubt they would go Leicester away after MK Dons, Probably would just go to free for all STH & Members and lucky dip who gets them
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:41:15 am
Doubt they would go Leicester away after MK Dons, Probably would just go to free for all STH & Members and lucky dip who gets them

It literally says in the selling notice, that it will drop to Leicester only as the 3rd sale.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:49:20 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:44:01 am
It literally says in the selling notice, that it will drop to Leicester only as the 3rd sale.

Wow! Thank you, I missed that due to the date changes and putting the sale back up! That is surprising they've gone that far back for this but with our ticket office nothing ever surprises me  :butt
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:50:07 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 10:36:12 am
there are only two tickets showing, bet they'll just disappear them

Wouldn't shock me one bit! Distribute them to those in the office!
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm »
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:28:42 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\
A mate is still waiting for some from the 2nd sale.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:39:24 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\

Yep . First sale
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\

Still waiting for 4 from the first sale. Ive never had to collect from the away ground before so hoping its not complicated!
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Flyhalf on Today at 12:39:56 pm
Still waiting for 4 from the first sale. Ive never had to collect from the away ground before so hoping its not complicated!

I've collected from City before, from memory it's a little office next to their club shop.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #221 on: Today at 12:42:12 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:49:20 am
Wow! Thank you, I missed that due to the date changes and putting the sale back up! That is surprising they've gone that far back for this but with our ticket office nothing ever surprises me  :butt

isn't this just what they normally do for away sales? lol. doesn't seem that surprising
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #222 on: Today at 01:49:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:42:12 pm
isn't this just what they normally do for away sales? lol. doesn't seem that surprising
Its not surprising in the slightest, the tickets are going to those that have attended previous games in the competition.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\
Yep, still waiting for mine from 2nd sale.........however, I did get a Christmas card yesterday from Portugal posted the same day as ticket !
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #224 on: Today at 03:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 12:40:38 pm
I've collected from City before, from memory it's a little office next to their club shop.

Thank you. Best head off early! What do I need to show ? ID and proof of purchase as the lead booker?
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #225 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Flyhalf on Today at 03:02:50 pm
Thank you. Best head off early! What do I need to show ? ID and proof of purchase as the lead booker?

Yeah and sometimes the card you bought it on.

Don't forget to ring LFC nearer the time and get your name on the list they give to City.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #226 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 03:06:34 pm
Yeah and sometimes the card you bought it on.

Don't forget to ring LFC nearer the time and get your name on the list they give to City.


Thank you again! Much appreciated  :)
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #227 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\

Yes only getting parcels at the moment. No post for 5 days now.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #228 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm »
still waiting on tickets from 2nd sale here too, plenty of time  :)
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 03:06:34 pm
Yeah and sometimes the card you bought it on.

Don't forget to ring LFC nearer the time and get your name on the list they give to City.


My mate was the lead booker and isnt going now due to work, surely I can still pick them both up as Im the other ticket ? How strict are away ticket offices ? Dont really want to be taking his card with me .
