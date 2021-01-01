Its collections from Anfield not from the Etihad.
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
The 2nd sale sale sold out within 15 mins so it never even dropped to the 3rd advertised sale so I reckon that they'll be quite a few that missed out.
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!
Where've you seen that mate - or did you contact them already......and what about second sale ?
When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
