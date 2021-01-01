« previous next »
City away in the LC - selling details

TeddyTime33

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:19:22 pm
Its collections from Anfield not from the Etihad.
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
ABJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
Ahh right, fair enough.
AR48

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
The 2nd sale sale sold out within 15 mins so it never even dropped to the 3rd advertised sale so I reckon that they'll be quite a few that missed out.

Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!
tasmichkata

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!

Depends on the next away allocation. Wimbledon back in 2015 was with games played 10 years ago.
Brains1980

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:04:14 pm
Where've you seen that mate - or did you contact them already......and what about second sale ?
I contacted them. Just to confirm I had selected post and that was reply I was given. Not sure about 2nd sale mate
stoz

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:14:59 am
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!

When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
loveisreal

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:25:09 am
less than ten left but not sure they'll bother dropping it
ABJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:34:13 am
Quote from: stoz on Today at 08:14:59 am
When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
Or another Exeter then back to 2011!
