Does the ticket go to who logged on or the person who you bought for ?
person you logged on as
Chose to collect, not a chance I was letting them send them with Royal Mail at the moment, its absolute chaos at the moment here with strikes and the backlog. Could end up being took out on a strike day by some agency workers who doesnt give a toss.
https://inews.co.uk/news/royal-mail-strikes-christmas-post-warning-leaked-images-sorting-offices-2004900As I said its chaos everywhere at Mail centres and delivery offices, the club would be fools to send the tickets to us as I wouldnt bank on them turning up this side of Christmas.
Be nice if Liverpool told us when we can collect these it's been nearly a week since the sale now and it still says TBC for both posting and collection even though people have had them via the post already. Another organised mess from the ticket office again.
Did a chat today and said keep checking fulfilment page!! Asked if they were going to bother updating as posted tickets has already arrived
.useless!
So fulfilment page says tickets for both sales were posted on 2nd Dec (Fri) - since some have already been received, hopefully the rest will arrive this week sometime.
Still waiting on First Sale post. To be fair we havent had any post at all though.
Is there anyway to check if you clicked on Post or Collection? I was in a rush when I bought them and got a feeling I clicked Collection by accident
Should say in the confirmation email
Anyone else not received from 1st or 2nd sale?
First sale finally arrived. Love the fact its proper tickets and not the nfc passes.
Still nothing from first sale in Liverpool.
The UK postal system seems to be all over the place
Nothing from first sale for me
Nope nothing yet from 1st sale for me either
