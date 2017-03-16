« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: City away in the LC - selling details  (Read 7075 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #120 on: November 29, 2022, 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on November 29, 2022, 04:31:24 pm
Does the ticket go to who logged on or the person who you bought for ?

person you logged on as
Logged
YNWA.

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #121 on: November 29, 2022, 05:47:00 pm »
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,757
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #122 on: November 29, 2022, 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on November 29, 2022, 04:31:24 pm
Does the ticket go to who logged on or the person who you bought for ?
the account logged on
Logged

Offline WindUpMerchant

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #123 on: November 29, 2022, 08:50:47 pm »
Awfully bad echo in here
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #124 on: December 1, 2022, 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on November 29, 2022, 11:25:46 am
Chose to collect, not a chance I was letting them send them with Royal Mail at the moment, its absolute chaos at the moment here with strikes and the backlog. Could end up being took out on a strike day by some agency workers who doesnt give a toss.

https://inews.co.uk/news/royal-mail-strikes-christmas-post-warning-leaked-images-sorting-offices-2004900

As I said its chaos everywhere at Mail centres and delivery offices, the club would be fools to send the tickets to us as I wouldnt bank on them turning up this side of Christmas.
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 725
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #125 on: December 2, 2022, 07:49:17 am »
Is it possible that if you selected post they would let you change it to collection?
Logged

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #126 on: December 2, 2022, 08:17:27 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December  1, 2022, 08:00:58 pm
https://inews.co.uk/news/royal-mail-strikes-christmas-post-warning-leaked-images-sorting-offices-2004900

As I said its chaos everywhere at Mail centres and delivery offices, the club would be fools to send the tickets to us as I wouldnt bank on them turning up this side of Christmas.

They put the tickets on sale almost four weeks before the game. And also, supporters had the option of collecting, as always. I appreciate that not everyone lives within a reasonable distance to be able to get to Anfield in the week, but if they don't turn up, you can always arrange a duplicate to pick before the game (although I  realise the queues might be extremely long). But I'm not sure what more the club can do? 
Logged

Offline vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #127 on: December 2, 2022, 09:22:49 am »
Reason why went with collection as i don't trust tickets arriving as had issues in the past and the strikes.
Work just up the road from the ground so will pop in during lunch break when they announce dates can pick em up from.
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,258
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #128 on: December 2, 2022, 01:32:01 pm »
Tickets just arrived from first sale. All in one envelope too despite being done in two transactions, good stuff from the TO. :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • Now listen here son
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #129 on: December 2, 2022, 04:14:13 pm »
Ours arrived today
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #130 on: December 2, 2022, 06:27:12 pm »
Not too worried about these as its an envelope, if it been a parcel its a different matter had issues the last couple of years with parcels.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Justice for the 97
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #131 on: December 2, 2022, 07:19:33 pm »
So second sale might be early next week - strike delays notwithstanding ?
Logged

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #132 on: December 4, 2022, 09:13:51 am »
Be nice if Liverpool told us when we can collect these it's been nearly a week since the sale now and it still says TBC for both posting and collection even though people have had them via the post already. Another organised mess from the ticket office again.
Logged

Offline RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #133 on: December 5, 2022, 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on December  4, 2022, 09:13:51 am
Be nice if Liverpool told us when we can collect these it's been nearly a week since the sale now and it still says TBC for both posting and collection even though people have had them via the post already. Another organised mess from the ticket office again.

Did a chat today and said keep checking fulfilment page!! Asked if they were going to bother updating as posted tickets has already arrived.useless!
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Justice for the 97
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #134 on: December 5, 2022, 01:04:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on December  5, 2022, 10:58:39 am
Did a chat today and said keep checking fulfilment page!! Asked if they were going to bother updating as posted tickets has already arrived.useless!
Yeah, but some postal delivery haven't arrived yet - I was in second sale and no sign yet.....in fact this is 4th day (excluding the weekend) that post hasn't come at all !
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #135 on: December 5, 2022, 01:07:03 pm »
Collection is opened as of today.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Justice for the 97
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #136 on: December 5, 2022, 02:38:50 pm »
So fulfilment page says tickets for both sales were posted on 2nd Dec (Fri) - since some have already been received, hopefully the rest will arrive this week sometime.
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,258
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #137 on: December 5, 2022, 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on December  5, 2022, 02:38:50 pm
So fulfilment page says tickets for both sales were posted on 2nd Dec (Fri) - since some have already been received, hopefully the rest will arrive this week sometime.

I received mine on Friday so some were posted Thursday at least.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #138 on: December 5, 2022, 09:43:09 pm »
First sale arrived today
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #139 on: December 5, 2022, 11:34:19 pm »
Still waiting on First Sale post. To be fair we havent had any post at all though.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #140 on: December 6, 2022, 10:21:31 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on December  5, 2022, 11:34:19 pm
Still waiting on First Sale post. To be fair we havent had any post at all though.

Same here
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #141 on: December 6, 2022, 02:59:31 pm »
Any second sales arrived?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Lenstar

  • By Royal Appointment
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #142 on: December 6, 2022, 03:34:17 pm »
First sale finally arrived. Love the fact its proper tickets and not the nfc passes.
Logged

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #143 on: December 6, 2022, 05:13:16 pm »
Is there anyway to check if you clicked on Post or Collection? I was in a rush when I bought them and got a feeling I clicked Collection by accident
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #144 on: December 6, 2022, 05:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on December  6, 2022, 05:13:16 pm
Is there anyway to check if you clicked on Post or Collection? I was in a rush when I bought them and got a feeling I clicked Collection by accident
Should say in the confirmation email
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #145 on: December 6, 2022, 05:18:52 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  6, 2022, 05:15:36 pm
Should say in the confirmation email
Nice one
Logged

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #146 on: December 6, 2022, 05:19:14 pm »
Anyone else not received from 1st or 2nd sale?
Logged

Offline Flyhalf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 607
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #147 on: December 6, 2022, 05:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on December  6, 2022, 05:19:14 pm
Anyone else not received from 1st or 2nd sale?

Not had mine from the first sale yet
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
  • Internet terrorist
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #148 on: December 6, 2022, 06:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on December  6, 2022, 05:19:14 pm
Anyone else not received from 1st or 2nd sale?
Nothing from either sale here although no one around here has had any post for over a week now.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
  • Internet terrorist
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #149 on: December 6, 2022, 06:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Lenstar on December  6, 2022, 03:34:17 pm
First sale finally arrived. Love the fact its proper tickets and not the nfc passes.
Every single away ticket is a paper ticket...although realistically that will end at some point, unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #150 on: December 6, 2022, 07:59:03 pm »
Nothing here either from 1st sale
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm »
Still nothing from first sale in Liverpool.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 12:14:29 pm »
Will swing by the ticket office on Friday during work lunch break to collect my tickets.

When looked at royal mail strikes i opted for the collection rather.
Logged

Online RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 01:07:28 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm
Still nothing from first sale in Liverpool.
The UK postal system seems to be all over the place
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Justice for the 97
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 01:40:49 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on Yesterday at 01:07:28 pm
The UK postal system seems to be all over the place
There's selected industrial action days at present.
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #155 on: Today at 11:47:47 am »
Nothing from first sale for me
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline King Kenny Play

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • "Oh Istanbul is wonderful,oh Istanbul is wonderful
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #156 on: Today at 12:06:07 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 11:47:47 am
Nothing from first sale for me
My city from the first sale havent turned up yet... but my Villa away have turned up !!
Logged
"The people who come to watch us play, who love the team and regard it as part of their lives, would never appreciate Liverpool having a huge balance in the bank. They want every asset we possess to be wearing a red shirt."

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Offline jimbolfc86

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #157 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 11:47:47 am
Nothing from first sale for me

Nope nothing yet from 1st sale for me either
Logged
when you hear the noise of the bill shankly boys....

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #158 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm »
Quote from: jimbolfc86 on Today at 01:20:33 pm
Nope nothing yet from 1st sale for me either


Same here
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 