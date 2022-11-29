« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: City away in the LC - selling details  (Read 4460 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #120 on: November 29, 2022, 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on November 29, 2022, 04:31:24 pm
Does the ticket go to who logged on or the person who you bought for ?

person you logged on as
Logged
YNWA.

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #121 on: November 29, 2022, 05:47:00 pm »
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #122 on: November 29, 2022, 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on November 29, 2022, 04:31:24 pm
Does the ticket go to who logged on or the person who you bought for ?
the account logged on
Logged

Offline WindUpMerchant

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #123 on: November 29, 2022, 08:50:47 pm »
Awfully bad echo in here
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on November 29, 2022, 11:25:46 am
Chose to collect, not a chance I was letting them send them with Royal Mail at the moment, its absolute chaos at the moment here with strikes and the backlog. Could end up being took out on a strike day by some agency workers who doesnt give a toss.

https://inews.co.uk/news/royal-mail-strikes-christmas-post-warning-leaked-images-sorting-offices-2004900

As I said its chaos everywhere at Mail centres and delivery offices, the club would be fools to send the tickets to us as I wouldnt bank on them turning up this side of Christmas.
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 721
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:49:17 am »
Is it possible that if you selected post they would let you change it to collection?
Logged

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:17:27 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm
https://inews.co.uk/news/royal-mail-strikes-christmas-post-warning-leaked-images-sorting-offices-2004900

As I said its chaos everywhere at Mail centres and delivery offices, the club would be fools to send the tickets to us as I wouldnt bank on them turning up this side of Christmas.

They put the tickets on sale almost four weeks before the game. And also, supporters had the option of collecting, as always. I appreciate that not everyone lives within a reasonable distance to be able to get to Anfield in the week, but if they don't turn up, you can always arrange a duplicate to pick before the game (although I  realise the queues might be extremely long). But I'm not sure what more the club can do? 
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 