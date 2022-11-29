Does the ticket go to who logged on or the person who you bought for ?
person you logged on as
Chose to collect, not a chance I was letting them send them with Royal Mail at the moment, its absolute chaos at the moment here with strikes and the backlog. Could end up being took out on a strike day by some agency workers who doesnt give a toss.
https://inews.co.uk/news/royal-mail-strikes-christmas-post-warning-leaked-images-sorting-offices-2004900As I said its chaos everywhere at Mail centres and delivery offices, the club would be fools to send the tickets to us as I wouldnt bank on them turning up this side of Christmas.
