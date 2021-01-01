« previous next »
City away in the LC - selling details

jordon148

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #80 on: Today at 08:39:12 am
Sorted. Let the "Choose Seats" work its magic for me - 318 Row F, right at the end :)
Thepooloflife

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:42:20 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:37:56 am
Did everyone's postage show as zero?
Think they're just sent normal post ?
Levitz

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:43:19 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 08:42:20 am
Think they're just sent normal post ?

But the club are paying? Seems unlikely
6 Euros

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:45:03 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:43:19 am
But the club are paying? Seems unlikely

They always do for normal post. Even our club are not tight enough to charge you for a first class stamp..Yet😂
diddyfaz-golborne

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:45:03 am
SOLD OUT
Thepooloflife

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #85 on: Today at 08:45:22 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:43:19 am
But the club are paying? Seems unlikely
Yep - always been like that for ordinary post, as far as I know.
SDFKOP

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #86 on: Today at 08:46:43 am
Keep refreshing, just bagged 2 singles
PJJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #87 on: Today at 08:46:45 am
Confirmation email not turned up. Anyone know how to resend it? I always worry when its not there.
vlademer17

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #88 on: Today at 08:47:05 am
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 08:39:12 am
Sorted. Let the "Choose Seats" work its magic for me - 318 Row F, right at the end :)

sorted too and also same block and row as you haha.

No clue if end up by "seats" anyway as group up with mates usually.
Levitz

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:47:34 am
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 08:45:03 am
They always do for normal post. Even our club are not tight enough to charge you for a first class stamp..Yet😂

Ah OK, Fair enough, I don't remember buying tickets without postage previously but there you go
Levitz

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #90 on: Today at 08:48:18 am
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 08:46:45 am
Confirmation email not turned up. Anyone know how to resend it? I always worry when its not there.

Check in your account under 'tickets', tickets should be listed there
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #91 on: Today at 08:49:57 am
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 08:46:45 am
Confirmation email not turned up. Anyone know how to resend it? I always worry when its not there.

Give it time, can be instant or an hour or two later
PJJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #92 on: Today at 08:52:28 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:48:18 am
Check in your account under 'tickets', tickets should be listed there

Thanks. Yes its there. Never had this happen before. Never been put back in the queue despite having tickets in basket and then made to do captcha either
Levitz

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #93 on: Today at 08:53:52 am
Still a couple popping up in 317 and 318
