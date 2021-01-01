Did everyone's postage show as zero?
Think they're just sent normal post ?
But the club are paying? Seems unlikely
Sorted. Let the "Choose Seats" work its magic for me - 318 Row F, right at the end
They always do for normal post. Even our club are not tight enough to charge you for a first class stamp
..Yet😂
Confirmation email not turned up. Anyone know how to resend it? I always worry when its not there.
Check in your account under 'tickets', tickets should be listed there
