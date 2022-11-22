Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Thursday December 22 (8pm GMT kick-off).Allocation: 5432Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.Ticket pricesTickets are located on level 3.Adult: £27.50Over 65 (65+): £25Young Adult (18-21) £25Juniors (Under 18): £15Ticket price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Ticket salesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2017-18 seasons:First sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded MK Dons (25.09.2019) AND Leicester City (19.09.2017) - from 8.15am GMT on Monday November 28 until 7.30am on Tuesday November 29.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded MK Dons (25.09.2019) - from 8.15am on Tuesday November 29 until 7.30am on Wednesday November 30.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAINThird sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded Leicester City (19.09.2017) - from 8.15am on Wednesday November 30 until 7.30am on Thursday December 1.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale announcement will be made here on the afternoon of Friday December 2.Disabled allocation: 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Wheelchair bays are located on Box Level.Manchester City recommend that visually impaired supporters purchase tickets as close to the front as possible, and supporters who have difficulty with stairs purchase tickets as close as possible to row E on Level 3.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Important linksFor a visiting supporters guide click hereFor ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click hereFor coach travel click hereFor away support information click hereExpedia TravelVisit Expedia's travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your matchday travel plans now. Book now here.General notesPlease only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.