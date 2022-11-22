« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: City away in the LC - selling details  (Read 1169 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • Internet terrorist
City away in the LC - selling details
« on: November 22, 2022, 01:16:23 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Thursday December 22 (8pm GMT kick-off).

Allocation: 5432

Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Ticket prices
Tickets are located on level 3.

Adult: £27.50
Over 65 (65+): £25
Young Adult (18-21) £25
Juniors (Under 18): £15
Ticket price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Ticket sales
Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2017-18 seasons:

First sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded MK Dons (25.09.2019) AND Leicester City (19.09.2017) - from 8.15am GMT on Monday November 28 until 7.30am on Tuesday November 29.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded MK Dons (25.09.2019) - from 8.15am on Tuesday November 29 until 7.30am on Wednesday November 30.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAIN

Third sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded Leicester City (19.09.2017) - from 8.15am on Wednesday November 30 until 7.30am on Thursday December 1.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale announcement will be made here on the afternoon of Friday December 2.

Disabled allocation: 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Wheelchair bays are located on Box Level.

Manchester City recommend that visually impaired supporters purchase tickets as close to the front as possible, and supporters who have difficulty with stairs purchase tickets as close as possible to row E on Level 3.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Important links
For a visiting supporters guide click here
For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click here
For coach travel click here
For away support information click here
Expedia Travel
Visit Expedia's travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your matchday travel plans now. Book now here.

General notes
Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/manchester-city-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-ticket-details
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,757
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #1 on: November 22, 2022, 09:12:23 pm »
Fingers crossed I get one in the second sale.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Now listen here son
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2022, 04:51:55 pm »
Why level 3? When weve been there before weve been in the lower tier but that was a while back.

Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,010
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #3 on: November 23, 2022, 05:12:53 pm »
They must have moved ALL away fans to the upper tier.

Utter c*nts

Unless its just for our game which in that case.  Utter, Utter c*nts
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #4 on: November 23, 2022, 05:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on November 23, 2022, 04:51:55 pm
Why level 3? When weve been there before weve been in the lower tier but that was a while back.

Surely thinking easier to manage in the one tier and therefore probably got more than they would have if they spilt us over the 3 tiers.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #5 on: November 23, 2022, 05:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 23, 2022, 05:12:53 pm
They must have moved ALL away fans to the upper tier.

Utter c*nts

Unless its just for our game which in that case.  Utter, Utter c*nts

At least we wont have to look at those inbreds
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • Internet terrorist
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #6 on: November 23, 2022, 06:55:15 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on November 23, 2022, 05:23:23 pm
Surely thinking easier to manage in the one tier and therefore probably got more than they would have if they spilt us over the 3 tiers.
Thats exactly the reason, if we'd had our normal league allocation + a bit more, it wouldn't have been anywhere near 5432 but we got that amount because we've got the entire 3rd tier of that stand.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #7 on: November 23, 2022, 07:26:46 pm »
Rather be all in the upper than over 3 tiers to be honest. Hate away ends that are over different tiers.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #8 on: November 24, 2022, 12:58:30 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on November 23, 2022, 07:26:46 pm
Rather be all in the upper than over 3 tiers to be honest. Hate away ends that are over different tiers.
will feel like an euro away
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,821
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:20:31 am »
Easy enough. We've got all the top blocks
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Now listen here son
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:27:32 am »
Easy but most of the lower rows already gone. Might need a hand up to row J  ::)

Booked the coach as well.
Logged
Legacy fan

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:29:32 am »
Got in dead on 8:15 and didnt mess about but loads had already gone. Deffo been pre basketed somehow!!
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:32:28 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:20:31 am
Easy enough. We've got all the top blocks

Blocks 313 to 317 were on sale, so they've probably got the remaining level 3 block (318) held back to gauge demand first.
Logged

Online monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:33:00 am »
Had one of those fun sessions were it wouldn't accept my saved card
Rang my bank - they said they'd not blocked it
So re-entered it and it worked
Always something
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:33:04 am »
Quote from: willss on Today at 08:29:32 am
Got in dead on 8:15 and didnt mess about but loads had already gone. Deffo been pre basketed somehow!!

I think others just might've been quicker. The only ones that had gone were the front few of 315 which looks like the ones the club held back. I got front row of 314 and all other blocks had the front rows available.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:12 am by swoopy »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 