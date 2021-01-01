« previous next »
Good to hear mate, we did the same thing with my mum. Cremation and then had a remembering mum event with all her friends and stuff.
Sounds like the perfect send off for her mate.  Exactly how she wanted it.

Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 03:51:16 pm
Today was Mum's cremation. It was a completely private, non-attended event. This was her wish, and Dad's.
We had an online event last Friday whereby people posted on mum's Facebook wall a tribute, gathered with a few friends if they wished,took some photos, and said goodbye in their own way. It was lovely to see pics and tribultes from all over the place. We already told everyone that mum's cremation would be a completely private, non-attended event. It was at 8.30am this morning. I simply lit a candle, sat in my garden in Bali, held my fiancee and my cat (my mum loved my cat, Kolo, she called him her 'Grandcat' coz I don't have any kids...) sang YNWA and then had a minutes silence, the three of us, thousands of miles away... and said our final goodbye.

Rest in Peace, Mum.
Forever in our hearts.

it must have been so sad for you

aw 'grandcat' - things like that are so personal

nice that you sang YNWA - what a lovely send off
Thinking of you, kj.

May your Mum rest in peace. ♥️
Sorry for your loss mate  :(
That sounds like a really lovely send off.
Sorry to hear, kj. My thoughts are with you, hope you're doing okay.
So sorry for your loss :( YNWA
Thanks guys ❤️
