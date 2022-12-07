Just thought i'd update since a few of you guys were asking...Mum finally had her biopsy on Dec 22nd after a painful 2 weeks for us all... she was taken off all medication because it would interfere with the biopsy. So her mental state just got worse and worse... she was incredibly forgetful and everything she said was a fabrication.The biopsy was supposed to be a couple of days and then mum goes on steroids and is ok to come out. Hasn't worked like thatMum isn't responding to the post-biopsy drugs. Her mental state is still bad. She is in an isolation wing of the Walton Centre under 24 hour surveillance because she doesn't know what she is doing. Keeps doing dangerous things like mixing shampoo into her drinks, wandering around the hospital, trying to discharge herself etc. She doesn't think she is in hospital and doesn't understand why she is there. Her short term memory is completely gone, she can't remember what happened 2 minutes ago. And her long term memory is stuck somewhere in 1990. She keeps talking about people we lived near, neighbours and friends from then. Very strange. Me and dad visit hospital every day, she recognises us and asks us where we have been but then the conversation just goes back to a load of made-up stuff in mums head.The cancer in her brain has damaged her brain. The doc told us that a few days on steroids would reduce the swelling and her mental state would return to normal. But it hasn't yet. Been 9 days since the biopsy. Waiting for the biopsy results still to confirm what we probably already know (CNS Lymphoma) and then they can get on with treating it, chemo or whatever. It cannot be cured but it can be treated if caught early enough. But even if it successfully treated and goes into remission, our biggest worry is that the brain damage is permanent. Absolutely devastating to see mum like this 😓