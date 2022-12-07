« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...  (Read 3774 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • i neither know nor care
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #80 on: December 7, 2022, 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on December  7, 2022, 10:19:31 am
So it seems mum has CNS Lymphoma, which is more complicated. She has lesions on her brain rather than tumour, and lesions cannot be removed. It is looking like chemo is the only option. Still waiting for a biopsy to 100% confirm this, which will happen in the next couple of weeks.

The prognosis for CNS Lymphoma if untreated is dreadful. 2-6 months. However if treated, 50% of people live 10 years or more. I'm clinging onto that second statistic.

I still haven't really digested how my mum has gone from perfectly healthy 66 year old a month ago, to now sitting here and we are being told mum has non-removable cancer and her life is now likely to be limited.

It is not fair :(

sorry to hear this man, life has a habit of going from 0 to a 100mph in the blink of an eye

yes, cling on to all hope - and look after yourself
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #81 on: December 7, 2022, 04:05:05 pm »
cheers guys. I know it sounds a bit mad since i don't klnow any of yous, but it has definitely been of comfort being able to come in here and chat with you all.

....mum is coming home today! its been almost 2 weeks she has been in hospital, however now we have a date for the pre-biopsy scan, and her soduium has normalised, theres no reason for her to be in. She is in decent physical health, apart from the cancer. its just the mental side... her confusion and making things up is getting worse. but better for her to be at home.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,499
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #82 on: December 7, 2022, 04:10:12 pm »
So sorry to hear about all of this!

Wishing you and your family all the best in the coming times.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #83 on: December 8, 2022, 11:50:28 am »
Quote from: kj999 on December  7, 2022, 10:19:31 am
So it seems mum has CNS Lymphoma, which is more complicated. She has lesions on her brain rather than tumour, and lesions cannot be removed. It is looking like chemo is the only option. Still waiting for a biopsy to 100% confirm this, which will happen in the next couple of weeks.

The prognosis for CNS Lymphoma if untreated is dreadful. 2-6 months. However if treated, 50% of people live 10 years or more. I'm clinging onto that second statistic.

I still haven't really digested how my mum has gone from perfectly healthy 66 year old a month ago, to now sitting here and we are being told mum has non-removable cancer and her life is now likely to be limited.

It is not fair :(


Awful news mate,but there's always hope.

Mr Slippers is living proof of that.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #84 on: December 8, 2022, 12:03:43 pm »
Not what you were hoping for in terms of diagnosis mate but there's now a plan of action rather than not knowing.

Hoping for the best outcome for you all and as Slippers says, there's always hope.
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #85 on: December 8, 2022, 12:38:44 pm »
Awful news mate , at least you know what it is and it can be dealt with
Wishing all the best for your mum and the rest of the family, my fingers are well and truly crossed for you KJ
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #86 on: January 1, 2023, 06:04:31 pm »
Just thought i'd update since a few of you guys were asking...

Mum finally had her biopsy on Dec 22nd after a painful 2 weeks for us all... she was taken off all medication because it would interfere with the biopsy. So her mental state just got worse and worse... she was incredibly forgetful and everything she said was a fabrication.

The biopsy was supposed to be a couple of days and then mum goes on steroids and is ok to come out. Hasn't worked like that :(

Mum isn't responding to the post-biopsy drugs. Her mental state is still bad. She is in an isolation wing of the Walton Centre under 24 hour surveillance because she doesn't know what she is doing. Keeps doing dangerous things like mixing shampoo into her drinks, wandering around the hospital, trying to discharge herself etc. She doesn't think she is in hospital and doesn't understand why she is there. Her short term memory is completely gone, she can't remember what happened 2 minutes ago. And her long term memory is stuck somewhere in 1990. She keeps talking about people we lived near, neighbours and friends from then. Very strange. Me and dad visit hospital every day, she recognises us and asks us where we have been but then the conversation just goes back to a load of made-up stuff in mums head.

The cancer in her brain has damaged her brain. The doc told us that a few days on steroids would reduce the swelling and her mental state would return to normal. But it hasn't yet. Been 9 days since the biopsy. Waiting for the biopsy results still to confirm what we probably already know (CNS Lymphoma) and then they can get on with treating it, chemo or whatever. It cannot be cured but it can be treated if caught early enough. But even if it successfully treated and goes into remission, our biggest worry is that the brain damage is permanent. Absolutely devastating to see mum like this 😓

Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,303
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #87 on: January 1, 2023, 06:18:46 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  1, 2023, 06:04:31 pm
Just thought i'd update since a few of you guys were asking...

Mum finally had her biopsy on Dec 22nd after a painful 2 weeks for us all... she was taken off all medication because it would interfere with the biopsy. So her mental state just got worse and worse... she was incredibly forgetful and everything she said was a fabrication.

The biopsy was supposed to be a couple of days and then mum goes on steroids and is ok to come out. Hasn't worked like that :(

Mum isn't responding to the post-biopsy drugs. Her mental state is still bad. She is in an isolation wing of the Walton Centre under 24 hour surveillance because she doesn't know what she is doing. Keeps doing dangerous things like mixing shampoo into her drinks, wandering around the hospital, trying to discharge herself etc. She doesn't think she is in hospital and doesn't understand why she is there. Her short term memory is completely gone, she can't remember what happened 2 minutes ago. And her long term memory is stuck somewhere in 1990. She keeps talking about people we lived near, neighbours and friends from then. Very strange. Me and dad visit hospital every day, she recognises us and asks us where we have been but then the conversation just goes back to a load of made-up stuff in mums head.

The cancer in her brain has damaged her brain. The doc told us that a few days on steroids would reduce the swelling and her mental state would return to normal. But it hasn't yet. Been 9 days since the biopsy. Waiting for the biopsy results still to confirm what we probably already know (CNS Lymphoma) and then they can get on with treating it, chemo or whatever. It cannot be cured but it can be treated if caught early enough. But even if it successfully treated and goes into remission, our biggest worry is that the brain damage is permanent. Absolutely devastating to see mum like this 😓

That is so sad, I am so sorry at what she is going through and your family. At a time like this there is not a lot you can say other than try and stay strong and hopeful. While it seems horrific now, things can change and I hope with everything that you will receive some better news in the days to come. In the meantime I'm thinking of you.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,696
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #88 on: January 1, 2023, 06:59:48 pm »
So sorry to read that. Take care.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,499
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #89 on: January 1, 2023, 07:01:26 pm »
So sorry for the situation you find yourself in mate. Hope everything comes good soon. All the best!
Logged

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #90 on: January 1, 2023, 08:47:08 pm »
ta fellas x

The biggest shock is how quickly this has all happened... mum was perfectly fine 7/8 weeks ago. But i guess that's cancer for you. Can sneak up on you whatever.

I know treatments have come on leaps and bounds and mum is in the best of hands. We will see what happens next. Keeping everything crossed.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,172
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #91 on: January 1, 2023, 08:48:54 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  1, 2023, 08:47:08 pm
ta fellas x

The biggest shock is how quickly this has all happened... mum was perfectly fine 7/8 weeks ago. But i guess that's cancer for you. Can sneak up on you whatever.

I know treatments have come on leaps and bounds and mum is in the best of hands. We will see what happens next. Keeping everything crossed.

Fingers crossed for you mate.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,436
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #92 on: January 1, 2023, 08:56:33 pm »

Quote from: kj999 on January  1, 2023, 08:47:08 pm
ta fellas x

The biggest shock is how quickly this has all happened... mum was perfectly fine 7/8 weeks ago. But i guess that's cancer for you. Can sneak up on you whatever.

I know treatments have come on leaps and bounds and mum is in the best of hands. We will see what happens next. Keeping everything crossed.
Bad enough for her and your family for her to go through with cancer, but for her to have memory loss as well is a massive double whammy.
Take care mate, and make her time left with you, which hopefully is a lot of time precious.
Logged

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #93 on: January 2, 2023, 11:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  1, 2023, 08:56:33 pm
Bad enough for her and your family for her to go through with cancer, but for her to have memory loss as well is a massive double whammy.
Take care mate, and make her time left with you, which hopefully is a lot of time precious.

I think thats what is making it harder... the memory loss thing.

Cancer took my sister from us last year... she was diagnosed in July 2019 with secondary cancer that had spread from the breast to the spine... given a year at best. She managed 3 years to the day before finally succumbing to the bastard in June 2022. But my sis never lost her mental facilities... she was herself until about 2 weeks before she finally succumbed. That was hard enough. To see my mum like this, not herself at all, losing her mind and mental facilities, and all before the cancer battle has even begun, is very hard to deal with :(
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #94 on: January 3, 2023, 02:31:51 pm »
Very sorry to hear about your Mum, kj999. Wishing you and the family all the best and have my fingers crossed for you that the steroids eventually kick in and do their job.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,901
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #95 on: January 4, 2023, 09:50:59 am »
Quote from: kj999 on January  2, 2023, 11:37:30 pm
I think thats what is making it harder... the memory loss thing.

Cancer took my sister from us last year... she was diagnosed in July 2019 with secondary cancer that had spread from the breast to the spine... given a year at best. She managed 3 years to the day before finally succumbing to the bastard in June 2022. But my sis never lost her mental facilities... she was herself until about 2 weeks before she finally succumbed. That was hard enough. To see my mum like this, not herself at all, losing her mind and mental facilities, and all before the cancer battle has even begun, is very hard to deal with :(


My sympathies and best wishes, mate.

The mental symptoms sound a lot like my mum's (Alzheimer's), but my mum's delusions and fabrications tend to be repetitive and not so random.

I hope you get your mum back.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #96 on: January 4, 2023, 09:38:39 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  2, 2023, 11:37:30 pm
I think thats what is making it harder... the memory loss thing.

Cancer took my sister from us last year... she was diagnosed in July 2019 with secondary cancer that had spread from the breast to the spine... given a year at best. She managed 3 years to the day before finally succumbing to the bastard in June 2022. But my sis never lost her mental facilities... she was herself until about 2 weeks before she finally succumbed. That was hard enough. To see my mum like this, not herself at all, losing her mind and mental facilities, and all before the cancer battle has even begun, is very hard to deal with :(

Memory loss is horrible,it's hard when they're not themselves(I went through it with my dad)but it's good that she still recognises you.

Keeping everything crossed for you and your mum.
Logged

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #97 on: January 8, 2023, 02:10:48 pm »
Mums diagnosis is confirmed as CNS Lymphoma of the brain. It is a very rare cancer, only 170 people in the UK per year are diagnosed with it. It requires intense chemo (4 cyles of 21 days, 84 days in total) and mum needs to be in hospital full time for the duration. She has been transferred to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre today and will begin treatment tomorrow. Then we will see in 84 days if it has worked or not. The new Clatterbridge is an amazing facility so i know she is in the best of hands. She is noly allowed 2 visitors during the entire period, which will be my dad and my sis, because they live here and I don't. So there isn't much I can do but to fly home to Bali and then cross everything and hope for the best.

This has been such a shock and come completelyout of the blue. I know worse things happen but we simply weren't ready for anything like this. In October my mum was normal. In November she started to show strange symptoms of memory loss and confusion. And here we are in January with mum going into hospital to be treated for rare brain cancer. By April we will know if they have saved mum's life.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,172
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #98 on: January 8, 2023, 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  8, 2023, 02:10:48 pm
Mums diagnosis is confirmed as CNS Lymphoma of the brain. It is a very rare cancer, only 170 people in the UK per year are diagnosed with it. It requires intense chemo (4 cyles of 21 days, 84 days in total) and mum needs to be in hospital full time for the duration. She has been transferred to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre today and will begin treatment tomorrow. Then we will see in 84 days if it has worked or not. The new Clatterbridge is an amazing facility so i know she is in the best of hands. She is noly allowed 2 visitors during the entire period, which will be my dad and my sis, because they live here and I don't. So there isn't much I can do but to fly home to Bali and then cross everything and hope for the best.

This has been such a shock and come completelyout of the blue. I know worse things happen but we simply weren't ready for anything like this. In October my mum was normal. In November she started to show strange symptoms of memory loss and confusion. And here we are in January with mum going into hospital to be treated for rare brain cancer. By April we will know if they have saved mum's life.

Shite to hear that mate, went through something similar with my Mum and cancer in 2007, fingers crossed that the chemo works for her.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,499
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #99 on: January 8, 2023, 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  8, 2023, 02:10:48 pm
Mums diagnosis is confirmed as CNS Lymphoma of the brain. It is a very rare cancer, only 170 people in the UK per year are diagnosed with it. It requires intense chemo (4 cyles of 21 days, 84 days in total) and mum needs to be in hospital full time for the duration. She has been transferred to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre today and will begin treatment tomorrow. Then we will see in 84 days if it has worked or not. The new Clatterbridge is an amazing facility so i know she is in the best of hands. She is noly allowed 2 visitors during the entire period, which will be my dad and my sis, because they live here and I don't. So there isn't much I can do but to fly home to Bali and then cross everything and hope for the best.

This has been such a shock and come completelyout of the blue. I know worse things happen but we simply weren't ready for anything like this. In October my mum was normal. In November she started to show strange symptoms of memory loss and confusion. And here we are in January with mum going into hospital to be treated for rare brain cancer. By April we will know if they have saved mum's life.

So sorry to hear mate, cancer is a bitch. Having gone through something similar with my mom 7 years ago, it can really just get to fuck.

Hoping the chemo has the desired effect!

All the best
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,370
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #100 on: January 8, 2023, 02:58:07 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  8, 2023, 02:10:48 pm
Mums diagnosis is confirmed as CNS Lymphoma of the brain. It is a very rare cancer, only 170 people in the UK per year are diagnosed with it. It requires intense chemo (4 cyles of 21 days, 84 days in total) and mum needs to be in hospital full time for the duration. She has been transferred to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre today and will begin treatment tomorrow. Then we will see in 84 days if it has worked or not. The new Clatterbridge is an amazing facility so i know she is in the best of hands. She is noly allowed 2 visitors during the entire period, which will be my dad and my sis, because they live here and I don't. So there isn't much I can do but to fly home to Bali and then cross everything and hope for the best.

This has been such a shock and come completelyout of the blue. I know worse things happen but we simply weren't ready for anything like this. In October my mum was normal. In November she started to show strange symptoms of memory loss and confusion. And here we are in January with mum going into hospital to be treated for rare brain cancer. By April we will know if they have saved mum's life.
Sorry to hear that. Best wishes.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #101 on: January 8, 2023, 03:04:28 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  8, 2023, 02:10:48 pm
Mums diagnosis is confirmed as CNS Lymphoma of the brain. It is a very rare cancer, only 170 people in the UK per year are diagnosed with it. It requires intense chemo (4 cyles of 21 days, 84 days in total) and mum needs to be in hospital full time for the duration. She has been transferred to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre today and will begin treatment tomorrow. Then we will see in 84 days if it has worked or not. The new Clatterbridge is an amazing facility so i know she is in the best of hands. She is noly allowed 2 visitors during the entire period, which will be my dad and my sis, because they live here and I don't. So there isn't much I can do but to fly home to Bali and then cross everything and hope for the best.

This has been such a shock and come completelyout of the blue. I know worse things happen but we simply weren't ready for anything like this. In October my mum was normal. In November she started to show strange symptoms of memory loss and confusion. And here we are in January with mum going into hospital to be treated for rare brain cancer. By April we will know if they have saved mum's life.

Been following this from your initial question mate so gutted for you that it's not been better news. 

At least you now have a diagnosis and an action plan for her treatment with a timescale attached so I can only wish you all the very best of luck that it goes well and is a success.
Logged

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #102 on: January 8, 2023, 04:31:59 pm »
cheers guys.
Yes it is good that we now have a treatment plan.
Been to visit mum at the Clatterbridge today, what an absolutely amazing facility. Mum has her own room and everything is brand new. She certianly has the best possible care and is in the best place to give her the best possible chance of beating this.

I lost my 41 year old sister to cancer last year so it certainly can get to fuck. So sorry for all those who have gone through, or going through, seeing a loved one suffer from this bastard.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,154
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #103 on: January 13, 2023, 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on January  8, 2023, 04:31:59 pm
cheers guys.
Yes it is good that we now have a treatment plan.
Been to visit mum at the Clatterbridge today, what an absolutely amazing facility. Mum has her own room and everything is brand new. She certianly has the best possible care and is in the best place to give her the best possible chance of beating this.

I lost my 41 year old sister to cancer last year so it certainly can get to fuck. So sorry for all those who have gone through, or going through, seeing a loved one suffer from this bastard.

Like a few of the guys on here, I've followed this from the beginning so needless to say I'm gutted for you mate and don't mind admitting, reading it gave me a big lump in my throat. She's in the best place and 84 days sounds a long time, but it'll fly over and everything crossed she'll be her old self again.

Keep your chin up mate.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #104 on: January 15, 2023, 02:26:20 am »
Really sorry to hear this mate, had hoped it would be better news. Hope that knowing what it is and what can be done at least helps in some way, despite the fact it doesnt take away from what it is.
Fingers crossed the treatment has a positive impact.

All the best to you and your family
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:00:59 pm »
Mum started her treatment last week. She was doing so well.

However she was found collapsed in her room last night, unconscious. She had fainted and wan't breathing. Turns out she has a serious infection. The chemo has obviously wrecked her immune system and she can't fight it.

She is in ICU at the Liverpool Royal, on a ventilator. The next few hours are crucial, but we have been told to be prepared for the worst.

I don't really know what to do or say. When I left Liverpool last week to fly back home to Bali, I did so thinking that mum was going to be OK. I cherished the last few weeks I had with her and I did at the back of my mind try to cherish very moment in case it was to be the last time... but was also so positive it was all going to be OK given how well she rsponded to the first chemo course.

Now I'm sat by my phone dreading the next message or call.

My dad is there by mums side and my sister is on the way up from London. Part of me wants to jump on the next plane but I know it's at least 24 hours to home and there;s nothing i can do there anyway. I don;t want to watch my mum die.

There's still hope. I'm not religious but at times like this I hope anyone who is can pray for my mum.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:11:39 pm »
So sorry to hear this fella, must be so difficult.

Really dont know what to say mate, other than sending you and your family my best wishes and hoping for the best for you
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,436
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:22:07 pm »
So sorry, kj999 YNWA 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,394
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
This is heartbreaking.

Love to you and your family at this extremely difficult time. Hopefully your Mum pulls through this and can continue her treatment.

♥️
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 