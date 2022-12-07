« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...  (Read 2824 times)

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
  • i neither know nor care
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #80 on: December 7, 2022, 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on December  7, 2022, 10:19:31 am
So it seems mum has CNS Lymphoma, which is more complicated. She has lesions on her brain rather than tumour, and lesions cannot be removed. It is looking like chemo is the only option. Still waiting for a biopsy to 100% confirm this, which will happen in the next couple of weeks.

The prognosis for CNS Lymphoma if untreated is dreadful. 2-6 months. However if treated, 50% of people live 10 years or more. I'm clinging onto that second statistic.

I still haven't really digested how my mum has gone from perfectly healthy 66 year old a month ago, to now sitting here and we are being told mum has non-removable cancer and her life is now likely to be limited.

It is not fair :(

sorry to hear this man, life has a habit of going from 0 to a 100mph in the blink of an eye

yes, cling on to all hope - and look after yourself
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #81 on: December 7, 2022, 04:05:05 pm »
cheers guys. I know it sounds a bit mad since i don't klnow any of yous, but it has definitely been of comfort being able to come in here and chat with you all.

....mum is coming home today! its been almost 2 weeks she has been in hospital, however now we have a date for the pre-biopsy scan, and her soduium has normalised, theres no reason for her to be in. She is in decent physical health, apart from the cancer. its just the mental side... her confusion and making things up is getting worse. but better for her to be at home.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,313
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #82 on: December 7, 2022, 04:10:12 pm »
So sorry to hear about all of this!

Wishing you and your family all the best in the coming times.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #83 on: December 8, 2022, 11:50:28 am »
Quote from: kj999 on December  7, 2022, 10:19:31 am
So it seems mum has CNS Lymphoma, which is more complicated. She has lesions on her brain rather than tumour, and lesions cannot be removed. It is looking like chemo is the only option. Still waiting for a biopsy to 100% confirm this, which will happen in the next couple of weeks.

The prognosis for CNS Lymphoma if untreated is dreadful. 2-6 months. However if treated, 50% of people live 10 years or more. I'm clinging onto that second statistic.

I still haven't really digested how my mum has gone from perfectly healthy 66 year old a month ago, to now sitting here and we are being told mum has non-removable cancer and her life is now likely to be limited.

It is not fair :(


Awful news mate,but there's always hope.

Mr Slippers is living proof of that.
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #84 on: December 8, 2022, 12:03:43 pm »
Not what you were hoping for in terms of diagnosis mate but there's now a plan of action rather than not knowing.

Hoping for the best outcome for you all and as Slippers says, there's always hope.
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #85 on: December 8, 2022, 12:38:44 pm »
Awful news mate , at least you know what it is and it can be dealt with
Wishing all the best for your mum and the rest of the family, my fingers are well and truly crossed for you KJ
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • Maths Mug!
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Just thought i'd update since a few of you guys were asking...

Mum finally had her biopsy on Dec 22nd after a painful 2 weeks for us all... she was taken off all medication because it would interfere with the biopsy. So her mental state just got worse and worse... she was incredibly forgetful and everything she said was a fabrication.

The biopsy was supposed to be a couple of days and then mum goes on steroids and is ok to come out. Hasn't worked like that :(

Mum isn't responding to the post-biopsy drugs. Her mental state is still bad. She is in an isolation wing of the Walton Centre under 24 hour surveillance because she doesn't know what she is doing. Keeps doing dangerous things like mixing shampoo into her drinks, wandering around the hospital, trying to discharge herself etc. She doesn't think she is in hospital and doesn't understand why she is there. Her short term memory is completely gone, she can't remember what happened 2 minutes ago. And her long term memory is stuck somewhere in 1990. She keeps talking about people we lived near, neighbours and friends from then. Very strange. Me and dad visit hospital every day, she recognises us and asks us where we have been but then the conversation just goes back to a load of made-up stuff in mums head.

The cancer in her brain has damaged her brain. The doc told us that a few days on steroids would reduce the swelling and her mental state would return to normal. But it hasn't yet. Been 9 days since the biopsy. Waiting for the biopsy results still to confirm what we probably already know (CNS Lymphoma) and then they can get on with treating it, chemo or whatever. It cannot be cured but it can be treated if caught early enough. But even if it successfully treated and goes into remission, our biggest worry is that the brain damage is permanent. Absolutely devastating to see mum like this 😓

Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 