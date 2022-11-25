Thanks for the positivity guys

It's good to hear many anecdotes about situations where it all turned out ok. It's keeping the spirit up!



It's just so weird. My mum is incredibly lucid in her explanation of things , but everything she says is an absolute fabrication that she seems to genuinely believe it's the reality.



4 times today she packed her stuff up to leave hospital, convinced the doc has told her to check out.



She keeps messaging friends to tell them how her weekend was , and each time she regails them with her version of events that never happened.



When I messaged her this morning she reminded me I hadn't sent my address details for the 3rd June. Nothing is happening in the 3rd June and we've never spoken about either that date or any event.



She asked on Facebook today if she could ask permission to share someone's post. It was her own post. She went further to say she had asked permission to share the post and was awaiting a reply.



... These are just a few examples of many. Always lucid, well spoken or well written, absolutely convinced that what my mum is taking about is real. When 99% of it has no basis in reality. It's so strange. I don't know what it is and I'm terrified that my mum will be like this forever 😓



I just hope they find something on Monday, and it's something that can be treated, and treating it will bring my mum back ...