My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 25, 2022, 12:05:47 am
Well this is a rollercoaster.

...so they couldn't get mum on an IV because her body has too much fluid... she needs to be on a low liquid diet to reduce fluids before they administer the sodium.
They did a routine CT scan and found a swelling on the brain :(

SO now waiting for an MRI to find out exactly what it is.
It the meantime she has sat in a chair in A+E waiting for a bed for 36 hours now. FINALLY just got one and has gone to ward. But has to wait 8 hours for the MRI.

Worried sick.
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 25, 2022, 12:10:43 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 25, 2022, 12:05:47 am
Well this is a rollercoaster.

...so they couldn't get mum on an IV because her body has too much fluid... she needs to be on a low liquid diet to reduce fluids before they administer the sodium.
They did a routine CT scan and found a swelling on the brain :(

SO now waiting for an MRI to find out exactly what it is.
It the meantime she has sat in a chair in A+E waiting for a bed for 36 hours now. FINALLY just got one and has gone to ward. But has to wait 8 hours for the MRI.

Worried sick.

Fuck, really sorry to hear things havent been as straight forward as they initially looked, and your poor mum having to sit there all that time.

Really hoping for the best for your mum. Stay strong
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 25, 2022, 12:18:13 am
Quote from: duvva on November 25, 2022, 12:10:43 am
Fuck, really sorry to hear things havent been as straight forward as they initially looked, and your poor mum having to sit there all that time.

Really hoping for the best for your mum. Stay strong

Cheers mate
Fell so helpless so far away but to be fair if i was thee then there's nothing more i could do.
 Feel for my old  man, making his way from home in New Brighton up to the Wirral University Hospital 2 times a day, bloody takes forever on the bus. He got home about an hour ago and grabbed a beer and we had a brief video call, i guess thats the best way to be supportive. There's nothing he can do now til the MRI which will be 1pm Saturday at the earliest.
The NHS is absolutely on its knees :(
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 25, 2022, 12:48:29 am
Hope she comes through OK. At least it seems they're on it now and getting things done.
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 25, 2022, 12:59:00 pm
the swelling could be a cause of the low sodium - you know how these things have a knock on effect so don't give up just yet
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 25, 2022, 03:12:36 pm
Glad you got an answer.  My mum had something similar this time last year.  she had gout and the medicine they put her on for that emptied her sodium and electrolytes so ended up in hospital on a drip. 

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 07:26:23 am
There is a lesion on mums brain, still don't know the nature of it, but she's been put under care of the Walton Centre, so she's in good hands. MRI will happen on Monday. Mum is still very very confused but at least lucid. She doesn't understand why she is in hospital and tried to check herself out!! Not good in her current state of health and confusion! Can't really do anything now til MRI reveals the nature of the brain lesion on Monday. It's going to be a long weekend...  :'(
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 07:53:01 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 26, 2022, 07:26:23 am
There is a lesion on mums brain, still don't know the nature of it, but she's been put under care of the Walton Centre, so she's in good hands. MRI will happen on Monday. Mum is still very very confused but at least lucid. She doesn't understand why she is in hospital and tried to check herself out!! Not good in her current state of health and confusion! Can't really do anything now til MRI reveals the nature of the brain lesion on Monday. It's going to be a long weekend...  :'(

At least she's safe and in the right place to be sorted once they know the reasons mate.

Wishing you all best that it's not too serious and easily treatable 👍
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 09:11:04 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 26, 2022, 07:26:23 am
There is a lesion on mums brain, still don't know the nature of it, but she's been put under care of the Walton Centre, so she's in good hands. MRI will happen on Monday. Mum is still very very confused but at least lucid. She doesn't understand why she is in hospital and tried to check herself out!! Not good in her current state of health and confusion! Can't really do anything now til MRI reveals the nature of the brain lesion on Monday. It's going to be a long weekend...  :'(

I'm sure Monday can't come soon enough,but as you said she's in good hands so that's something.

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 10:45:06 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 26, 2022, 07:26:23 am
There is a lesion on mums brain, still don't know the nature of it, but she's been put under care of the Walton Centre, so she's in good hands. MRI will happen on Monday. Mum is still very very confused but at least lucid. She doesn't understand why she is in hospital and tried to check herself out!! Not good in her current state of health and confusion! Can't really do anything now til MRI reveals the nature of the brain lesion on Monday. It's going to be a long weekend...  :'(

keep hope as not all lesions are dangerous - even brain ones

my brother had a brain abscess (different from a lesion) that affected his hearing and it was just treated with antibiotics and though it's still there, it doesn't affect him at all

just read up on all your mum's ailments and symptoms as it is good to have an understanding of her condition and it will benefit you and enable you to query the doctors and nurses to make sure they are on top of it
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 04:47:17 pm
Thanks for the positivity guys
It's good to hear many anecdotes about situations where it all turned out ok. It's keeping the spirit up!

It's just so weird. My mum is incredibly lucid in her explanation of things , but everything she says is an absolute fabrication that she seems to genuinely believe it's the reality.

4 times today she packed her stuff up to leave hospital, convinced the doc has told her to check out.

She keeps messaging friends to tell them how her weekend was , and each time she regails them with her version of events that never happened.

When I messaged her this morning she reminded me I hadn't sent my address details for the 3rd June. Nothing is happening in the 3rd June and we've never spoken about either that date or any event.

She asked on Facebook today if she could ask permission to share someone's post. It was her own post. She went further to say she had asked permission to share the post and was awaiting a reply.

... These are just a few examples of many. Always lucid, well spoken or well written, absolutely convinced that what my mum is taking about is real. When 99% of it has no basis in reality. It's so strange. I don't know what it is and I'm terrified that my mum will be like this forever 😓

I just hope they find something on Monday, and it's something that can be treated, and treating it will bring my mum back ...
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 05:05:21 pm
My heart goes out to you, mate.

Fingers crossed that whatever's going on can be treated, and quickly too.

All the best to you and you Mum.
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 26, 2022, 07:24:14 pm
I've been keeping an eye on this post since it started, goes without saying she is in the best place and as one we are all hoping for a positive outcome and keeping you in our thoughts.
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
November 27, 2022, 09:36:21 am
another avenue to explore is possibly bi-polar (?)

i have a friend who suffers from it and when he's 'high' (that term is used for when he becomes delusional and has nothing to do with drug taking) and has not been treated with medication then he's lucid and could talk for hours (and hours) about subjects and people and events that have previously happened examining them to the minute detail and even events that he thinks have happened or are going to happen

now i'm not saying this is what's happening with your mum but i guess all possibilities should be considered when presented with the symptoms shown
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
Yesterday at 12:08:07 am
Had a long video call with mum last night. If you didn't know her, you'd think she was in perfectly good health. She will talk for ages very clearly and lucidly about what she has done today, what she did last week, when she has planned for the week ahead etc. But it is all a complete load of bollocks, totally fabricated. So very strange.

Today she will have MRI and then hopefully we will know what the swelling in the brain is.
Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
Today at 07:27:31 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 12:08:07 am
Had a long video call with mum last night. If you didn't know her, you'd think she was in perfectly good health. She will talk for ages very clearly and lucidly about what she has done today, what she did last week, when she has planned for the week ahead etc. But it is all a complete load of bollocks, totally fabricated. So very strange.

Today she will have MRI and then hopefully we will know what the swelling in the brain is.
Any news kj? Hopefully your mums been able to have a scan
