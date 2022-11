Fuck, really sorry to hear things haven’t been as straight forward as they initially looked, and your poor mum having to sit there all that time.



Really hoping for the best for your mum. Stay strong



Cheers mateFell so helpless so far away but to be fair if i was thee then there's nothing more i could do.Feel for my old man, making his way from home in New Brighton up to the Wirral University Hospital 2 times a day, bloody takes forever on the bus. He got home about an hour ago and grabbed a beer and we had a brief video call, i guess thats the best way to be supportive. There's nothing he can do now til the MRI which will be 1pm Saturday at the earliest.The NHS is absolutely on its knees