Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #80 on: November 26, 2022, 07:26:59 pm »
Dennis Bergkamp 98-02




Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #81 on: November 26, 2022, 07:53:41 pm »
George Weah (1994-1998)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #82 on: November 27, 2022, 05:38:06 am »
Roberto Ayala (00-04) >>>> John Clark (Clark's job was to sweep up anything that managed to get past the wall that was McNeill, hence his nickname, "The Brush". He was fairly comfortable on the ball and often tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, although he only scored 3 goals in his entire career and rarely crossed the halfway line. He was also regarded for his consistency, composure and reliability. In other words that's Ayala)



&

Eric Gerets (85-89) >>>> Jim Craig (Craig is often cited as the weakest member of the Lisbon Lions, mostly remembered for giving away the penalty to Inter in the 1967 final. However, he also played with a lot of heart and would do anything for the shirt, which is why Jock liked him. He wasn't as attacking as Gemmel on the other side, but he could get forward when needed. Hence, why I'm going for Gerets here. A good all-rounder with bags of determination and the kind of player I'm sure Jock would've loved in his teams)

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #83 on: November 27, 2022, 09:14:11 am »
Falcao - 80-84

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #84 on: November 27, 2022, 10:54:10 am »
Toni Kroos 14-18


Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #85 on: November 27, 2022, 12:30:12 pm »


Bryan Robson 84-88

Player profile requirement:
- box-to-box dynamo
- high defensive workrate and match engine
- dual goal scoring threat and destroyer
- screen back four and cover advancing defenders
- great leadership intangibles
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #86 on: November 27, 2022, 12:47:43 pm »
Frank De Boer 92-96

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #87 on: November 27, 2022, 04:45:57 pm »
Pietro Vierchowod (1987-1991)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #88 on: November 27, 2022, 04:48:58 pm »
Diego Godin (2011-2015)

« Reply #89 on: November 27, 2022, 04:53:24 pm »
Davor Suker/ 95-99

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #90 on: November 27, 2022, 05:49:03 pm »


Thibaut Courtois 14-18



Branislav Ivanović 12-15
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #91 on: November 27, 2022, 06:47:03 pm »
Juan Sebastian Veron 97-01

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #92 on: November 27, 2022, 06:55:30 pm »


Erling Haaland 18-22
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #93 on: November 27, 2022, 07:09:18 pm »
Berti Vogts - 1972-76

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #94 on: November 27, 2022, 07:20:28 pm »
Simeone

Platini 1983-87
Rooney 2008-12
Giorgio Chiellini 2012-16
Drogba 2006-10
Essien 2006-10
Figo 1996-00
Dave Mackay 1957-61
Edgar Davids (the pitbull) 1998-02
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #95 on: November 27, 2022, 09:13:49 pm »
David Alaba - 2015-19

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #96 on: November 27, 2022, 10:29:07 pm »
Thiago Alcântara [2015-19]
Jack Charlton [1966-70]
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 am »
Billy Bremner 1970-1974

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 am »


Zlatan Ibrahimović 05-09
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 03:00:47 pm »
Ricardo Carvalho/ 04-08

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm »
Dani Alves (2008-2012)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:03:11 pm »
David Villa - 09-13

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
Alisson Becker (2018-2022)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:58:31 pm »
A special footballer is required for my central forward position...


Florian Albert 1963-67



Quick player profile of the Hungarian legend nicknamed "The Emperor":

- Ballon d'Or winner in 1967, Florian Albert is the successor of the great Hidegkuti as Hungary's false 9/orchestrator.
- despite wearing the number 9 shirt, Albert wasn't your typical centre forward. He would drop deep (sometimes even play as deep as central midfield) playing as a withdrawn forward. Always moving for his teammates, possessing a high work rate and able to tactically press.
- an elegant footballer, possessing amazing dribbling skills, technique and ball control.
- still a prolific goalscorer, for his club career he scored an astonishing 595 goals in 643 games, and for his country 32 goals in 75 games.
- Albert loved to combine with his midfielders and attackers, demonstrating his excellent vision, creativity and tactical intelligence. He will be able to thread accurate passes to Stoichkov and Eto'o.
- a deadly finisher, but also strong on the ball, able to slalom past defenders.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AbCmXyR0ypc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AbCmXyR0ypc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P4WXVB3SeS4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P4WXVB3SeS4</a>

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 05:02:25 pm »

Marek Jankulovski 04-09







Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 05:23:09 pm »
John Aldridge (87-91) >>>> Stevie Chalmers (Great anticipation and awareness coupled with the ability of a natural finisher made Stevie lethal in the penalty area. He also posed a real goal threat with his considerable ability in the air. While not particularly gifted with the ball at his feet, his movement often left him with only the goalkeeper to beat, and finishing was only a formality to him. Sounds like Aldo has this covered)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm »

Simeone

Platini 1983-87
Rooney 2008-12
Giorgio Chiellini 2012-16
Drogba 2006-10
Essien 2006-10
Figo 1996-00
Dave Mackay 1957-61
Edgar Davids (the pitbull) 1998-02
Marcelo 2013-17
Kimmich 2016-20
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm »
Denis Law (63-67) >>>> Willie Wallace (As well as being a natural goalscorer he could also create chances for others. He may not have been tall but he was wonderful in the air. However, he was most noted for his shooting and was capable of scoring from the 25-35 yards range with both feet on a consistent basis. Wanted to have at least one Scot in the side and the Lawman fits well with Willie)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm »
Peter Schmeichel 94-99
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
O Monstro Sagrado (The Sacred Monster)
Mario Coluna 62-66



“leadership qualities, calm demeanor and respectful conduct, as well as his vision and reading of the game from midfield, passing range and ferocious long-shots.”

“stamina and strength, adding to this an accurate and powerful long-distance shot and technical skills”

“his ability as creator, enforcer and all-round inspiration”

“The broad view of the field in front of him brought to the fore his superb vision and expert reading of the game, which allied to his outstanding natural athleticism enabled him to dictate matches from the middle of the pitch.”
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm »
Diogo Jota - 18-22

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 09:48:00 pm »
Vincent Candela (1997-2001)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 pm »
Edinson Cavani (2011-2015)

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm »
Raphael Varane/ 14-18

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:41:54 am »
José Luis Chilavert - 94-98

