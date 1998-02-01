A special footballer is required for my central forward position...Florian Albert 1963-67
Quick player profile of the Hungarian legend nicknamed "The Emperor":
- Ballon d'Or winner in 1967, Florian Albert is the successor of the great Hidegkuti as Hungary's false 9/orchestrator.
- despite wearing the number 9 shirt, Albert wasn't your typical centre forward. He would drop deep (sometimes even play as deep as central midfield) playing as a withdrawn forward. Always moving for his teammates, possessing a high work rate and able to tactically press.
- an elegant footballer, possessing amazing dribbling skills, technique and ball control.
- still a prolific goalscorer, for his club career he scored an astonishing 595 goals in 643 games, and for his country 32 goals in 75 games.
- Albert loved to combine with his midfielders and attackers, demonstrating his excellent vision, creativity and tactical intelligence. He will be able to thread accurate passes to Stoichkov and Eto'o.
- a deadly finisher, but also strong on the ball, able to slalom past defenders.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AbCmXyR0ypc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AbCmXyR0ypc</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P4WXVB3SeS4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P4WXVB3SeS4</a>