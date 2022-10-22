(00-04) >>>> John Clark (Clark's job was to sweep up anything that managed to get past the wall that was McNeill, hence his nickname, "The Brush". He was fairly comfortable on the ball and often tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, although he only scored 3 goals in his entire career and rarely crossed the halfway line. He was also regarded for his consistency, composure and reliability. In other words that's Ayala)(85-89) >>>> Jim Craig (Craig is often cited as the weakest member of the Lisbon Lions, mostly remembered for giving away the penalty to Inter in the 1967 final. However, he also played with a lot of heart and would do anything for the shirt, which is why Jock liked him. He wasn't as attacking as Gemmel on the other side, but he could get forward when needed. Hence, why I'm going for Gerets here. A good all-rounder with bags of determination and the kind of player I'm sure Jock would've loved in his teams)