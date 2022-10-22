« previous next »
Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD

RobbieRedman

Reply #80
Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
Dennis Bergkamp 98-02




Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Reply #81
Yesterday at 07:53:41 pm
George Weah (1994-1998)

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Reply #82
Today at 05:38:06 am
Roberto Ayala (00-04) >>>> John Clark (Clark's job was to sweep up anything that managed to get past the wall that was McNeill, hence his nickname, "The Brush". He was fairly comfortable on the ball and often tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, although he only scored 3 goals in his entire career and rarely crossed the halfway line. He was also regarded for his consistency, composure and reliability. In other words that's Ayala)



&

Eric Gerets (85-89) >>>> Jim Craig (Craig is often cited as the weakest member of the Lisbon Lions, mostly remembered for giving away the penalty to Inter in the 1967 final. However, he also played with a lot of heart and would do anything for the shirt, which is why Jock liked him. He wasn't as attacking as Gemmel on the other side, but he could get forward when needed. Hence, why I'm going for Gerets here. A good all-rounder with bags of determination and the kind of player I'm sure Jock would've loved in his teams)

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Reply #83
Today at 09:14:11 am
Falcao - 80-84

Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

RobbieRedman

Reply #84
Today at 10:54:10 am
Toni Kroos 14-18


NICHOLLS1986

Reply #85
Today at 12:30:12 pm


Bryan Robson 84-88

Player profile requirement:
- box-to-box dynamo
- high defensive workrate and match engine
- dual goal scoring threat and destroyer
- screen back four and cover advancing defenders
- great leadership intangibles
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Reply #86
Today at 12:47:43 pm
Frank De Boer 92-96

Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Reply #87
Today at 04:45:57 pm
Pietro Vierchowod (1987-1991)

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Reply #88
Today at 04:48:58 pm
Diego Godin (2011-2015)

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Reply #89
Today at 04:53:24 pm

JordanTremenderson

Reply #90
Today at 05:49:03 pm


Thibaut Courtois 14-18



Branislav Ivanović 12-15
Lastrador

Reply #91
Today at 06:47:03 pm
Juan Sebastian Veron 97-01

