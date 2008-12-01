« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD  (Read 666 times)

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« on: November 21, 2022, 11:52:12 am »


Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)

Celebrating the last 60 years of football history, we are building a team which satisfy the following rules:

1st round:- Choose a manager to build your team around. i.e tactics, formations, player styles, philosophy. The manager must have managed a club or country between 1962-2022. A manager can only be selected once.

2nd round:- Make your first pick. A player who has NOT been managed by this manager (club or country). All subsequent picks must also not have been managed by your chosen manager.

A maximum of one player per country:- you can only pick one player per country (based on current international countries). The country will be determined by (i) what country they played for (the most caps if multiple) (i.e Davor Šuker would qualify for Croatia, Gerd Müller for Germany, Oleg Blokhin for Ukraine - any questions, please ask!) (ii) country of birth, if the player has no international appearances between 1962-2022.

Player evaluation:- 4 season peak between 1962 and 2022. When you make your pick you must state the player name and 4 season period. i.e Luis Suárez (13-17), would be seasons 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Team evaluation:- Well-chosen players and tactics that execute the manager's philosophy the best should be valued more than a team full of big names that don't.

Pick deadline:- 2 hour pick deadline between 9am - midnight. Please leave your pick/shortlist with another manager if you're going to be offline for long periods.



Managers and teams

Philanthropist (Diego Simeone) - Michel Platini 83-87, Wayne Rooney 08-12

RobbieRedman (Bob Paisley) - Franco Baresi 88-92, Ronaldo 94-98,

NICHOLLS1986 (Jurgen Klopp) - Hristo Stoichkov 90-94, Frank Rijkaard 88-92,

El Lobo (Johan Cruyff) - Diego Maradona 84-88, Kenny Dalglish 77-81,

Crosby Nick (Ottmar Hitzfeld) - Franz Beckenbauer 72-76, Steven Gerrard 05-09,

Hazell (Valeriy Lobanovskyi) - Lothar Matthaus 88-92, Daniel Passarella 78-82,

Samie (Tele Santana) - Ronaldinho 02-06, Andrea Pirlo 11-15,

Lastrador (Rinus Michels) - Alfredo Di Stefano 53-57, Paolo Maldini 94-98,

JordanTremenderson (Tony Pulis) - Ruud Gullit ?, Patrick Vieira ?,

Sheer Magnetism (Cesar Luis Menotti) - Lionel Messi 11-15, Virgil Van Dijk 17-21, Pele 66-70,

vivabobbygraham (Bill Shankly) - Johan Cruyff 70-74, Luis Suarez 13-17, Mohamed Salah 17-21,
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:31 am by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #1 on: November 21, 2022, 03:48:19 pm »
Bob Paisley




Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #2 on: November 21, 2022, 04:00:26 pm »
Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football'



« Last Edit: November 21, 2022, 04:03:58 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #3 on: November 21, 2022, 04:03:00 pm »
Johan Cruyff
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,285
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #4 on: November 21, 2022, 05:19:17 pm »
Ottmar Hitzfeld.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,334
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #5 on: November 21, 2022, 05:36:25 pm »
Valeriy Lobanovskyi

« Last Edit: November 21, 2022, 06:01:29 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,475
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #6 on: November 21, 2022, 05:39:47 pm »
Tele Santana (Brazil Manager 1980-86)

Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • Not Italian
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #7 on: November 21, 2022, 06:17:31 pm »
Rinus Michels

« Last Edit: November 21, 2022, 06:23:55 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #8 on: November 21, 2022, 10:53:06 pm »
Bill Shankly


My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Had Napoleon had that idea he would have conquered the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in.

A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing.

Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.

For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting
the other side.

The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2022, 10:56:41 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #9 on: November 22, 2022, 09:39:02 am »
Cesar Luis Menotti


Lionel Messi 2011-15

« Last Edit: November 22, 2022, 10:29:06 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #10 on: November 22, 2022, 10:04:12 am »
Johan Cruyff [1971-74]

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • Not Italian
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #11 on: November 22, 2022, 12:27:30 pm »
Alfredo Di Stéfano (1954-58)

« Last Edit: November 22, 2022, 02:22:22 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,475
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #12 on: November 22, 2022, 01:27:53 pm »
RONALDINHO/02-06



Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,334
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #13 on: November 22, 2022, 01:40:39 pm »
Lothar Matthaus (1988-1992)

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,285
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #14 on: November 22, 2022, 01:44:09 pm »
Franz Beckenbauer (1973-76)

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #15 on: November 22, 2022, 02:11:28 pm »
Diego Maradona 84-88

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #16 on: November 22, 2022, 02:26:18 pm »

Hristo Stoichkov (90-94)
Ideal wingforward for my attack:
- press from the front
- great workrate off the ball
- deadly pace and power
- versatile across the front three
- both a goalscorer and creator
- cut in from the wing
« Last Edit: November 22, 2022, 02:29:26 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #17 on: November 22, 2022, 02:33:40 pm »
Baresi 88-92

Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #18 on: November 22, 2022, 05:38:53 pm »


Pick 1 - Tony Pulis



Pick 2 - Ruud Gullit
Logged

Offline Philanthropist

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #19 on: November 22, 2022, 06:03:51 pm »
Sorry lads. Had a nighmare with the kids last few days.

Ill go simeone and platini
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #20 on: November 22, 2022, 09:03:59 pm »
Ronaldo 94-98


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:10:25 pm by RobbieRedman »
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #21 on: November 22, 2022, 11:24:57 pm »


Frank Rijkaard (88-92)

Defensive midfielder:
- can sit between my two centrebacks as a third centreback
- supreme protection breaking down play, anchoring and covering
- vision and passing technique to launch attacks from deep
- box to box quality when needed


« Last Edit: November 22, 2022, 11:34:05 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:43:31 am »
Kenny Dalglish  77-81

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,285
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:28:05 am »
Steven Gerrard (05-09)

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,475
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 am »
Andrea Pirlo/ 11-15

Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • Not Italian
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:18:39 pm »
Paolo Maldini 94-98

Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:19:43 pm »
Virgil Van Dijk - 2017-21

Logged

Offline Philanthropist

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:27:07 pm »
Simeone

Platini 1983-87

Rooney 2008-12
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:20:07 pm »
Pele 1966-70


« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:18 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm »
Luis Suarez [2013-17]

Mo Salah [2017-21]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:29:17 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,334
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm »
Daniel Passarella (1978-1982)

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm »
I pick - Patrick Viera
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:35:07 am »


Gareth Bale (2011 - 2015)

To clarify:

Ruud Gullit (1987 - 91)
Patrick Vieira (1998 - 02)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 