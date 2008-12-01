



Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)

Celebrating the last 60 years of football history, we are building a team which satisfy the following rules:

Managers and teams

Choose a manager to build your team around. i.e tactics, formations, player styles, philosophy. The manager must have managed a club or country between 1962-2022. A manager can only be selected once.Make your first pick. A player who hasbeen managed by this manager (club or country). All subsequent picks must also not have been managed by your chosen manager.you can only pick one player per country (based on current international countries). The country will be determined by (i) what country they played for (the most caps if multiple) (i.e Davor Šuker would qualify for Croatia, Gerd Müller for Germany, Oleg Blokhin for Ukraine - any questions, please ask!) (ii) country of birth, if the player has no international appearances between 1962-2022.4 season peak between 1962 and 2022. When you make your pick you must state the player name and 4 season period. i.e Luis Suárez (13-17), would be seasons 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.Well-chosen players and tactics that execute the manager's philosophy the best should be valued more than a team full of big names that don't.2 hour pick deadline between 9am - midnight. Please leave your pick/shortlist with another manager if you're going to be offline for long periods.Philanthropist (Diego Simeone) - Michel Platini 83-87, Wayne Rooney 08-12RobbieRedman (Bob Paisley) - Franco Baresi 88-92, Ronaldo 94-98,NICHOLLS1986 (Jurgen Klopp) - Hristo Stoichkov 90-94, Frank Rijkaard 88-92,El Lobo (Johan Cruyff) - Diego Maradona 84-88, Kenny Dalglish 77-81,Crosby Nick (Ottmar Hitzfeld) - Franz Beckenbauer 72-76, Steven Gerrard 05-09,Hazell (Valeriy Lobanovskyi) - Lothar Matthaus 88-92, +1Samie (Tele Santana) - Ronaldinho 02-06, Andrea Pirlo 11-15,Lastrador (Rinus Michels) - Alfredo Di Stefano 53-57, Paolo Maldini 94-98,JordanTremenderson (Tony Pulis) - Ruud Gullit ?, +1Sheer Magnetism (Cesar Luis Menotti) - Lionel Messi 11-15, Virgil Van Dijk 17-21,vivabobbygraham (Bill Shankly) - Johan Cruyff 70-74,