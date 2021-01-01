« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13920 on: Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm
For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?


(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... :wanker)

Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13921 on: Yesterday at 09:44:16 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm
For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?


(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... :wanker)

Weren't most of the fans on the pitch at this point?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13922 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.
Some stadium that. Always loved the sight of the Azteca stadium
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13923 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm
Poor Messi couldn't remove that damn coat fast enough. The player wants to be crowned World Champion in his national jersey, not some stupid overcoat FFS. Fuck off Qatar!

Im sure the hundreds of millions hell receive from Qatar laundered through PSG will make him ok with wearing his nans cardigan for 5 mins.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13924 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
Scenes in Buenos Aires today.









Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13925 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm »
Benzema wouldve made a huge difference today.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13926 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:58:43 pm
It's okay, Kylian. It's nothing a Klopp hug can't fix. Leave those soulless sportswashers and come join us
They've got him by the balls, mate. Who's going to buy him out of that contract? We couldn't even afford to get him on loan. His salary is like 4 players'.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13927 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Martinez is a bellend, but who among us didn't love him saving that penalty at Snake Mountain last season, then being a massive shithouse immediately afterwards?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 12:06:36 am »
Quote from: gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit on Yesterday at 06:23:17 pm

You do remember he refused to play in the last game of last season against city for villa when we needed them to get a point , villa winning 2-0 , hed have possibly  made a difference being there first choice keeper .hes a c*nt in my book
What if he decided not to play because he knew he wasn't impartial? You never know... It could have been a noble choice.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 12:10:08 am »
What a phenomenal game of football. Both Messi & Mbappe were outstanding, substitutions played a massive part. Di Maria going off for Argentina and the introduction of Kolo Muani & Thuram for France. Ultimately it came down to the 2 keepers on penalties & Emi Martinez did the business.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 06:08:58 pm
He wasn't with Messi the whole time; he was following the WC with his son Benja until the Croatia game. He had a live stream on his Twitch channel with Messi, De Paul and some other teammates and Messi told him how much he missed having him as a roommate. Aguero said "But you've never invited me for a sleepover." They sorted it out so he could be the roommate before the final. Lo Celso and bunch of other injured Argentines were also invited to join the squad late in the tournament. Footballers are very suspicious; they wanted everything to be the same and for everyone who was with them at the Copa America victory to be there for the final.
Call the bizzies!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 03:22:00 am »
For all the controversy. Its been the best world cup ive seen for a good 20 years. Really didnt expect it to be so enjoyable, and to see Messi win it when I thought his moment has long gone was exceptional.

Didnt like infantino and the emir muscling in on him and making him wear the robe but theyve been at it all month so totally expected.

I think instead of messi retiring from international football, he should retire from club football, and just go around touring with argentina as world champion to end his career at the next world cup.


World cup in the winter, very few passive games, great tempo, should do it again.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 04:06:20 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.

https://twitter.com/relevo/status/1604105672517451777?t=LImOqi8t-Sj6DVXRo1M5Eg&s=19

What a missed opportunity
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13933 on: Today at 08:06:23 am »
Gutted Argentina won to be honest, so many dislikeable players in that team, Martinez and Otamendi firmly in the lead mind, two massive c*nts (can imagine the kind you'd love if they played for your team mind but massive bells nonetheless)

Personally, disliked this WC, the fake fans/ the stadiums with wank atmosphere and loads of empty seats regardless of the fake stadium attendance figures, Infantino claiming it was best WC ever organised, etc etc... guy is a wanker proper out of touch with reality (but with a very hefty bank account no doubt)

Main winners here for me were Morocco with a great exhibition, even though they knocked my country out, they had heart, always cool to see.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13934 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13935 on: Today at 09:49:44 am »
fucking french - who taught them to take pens?

harry kane?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 09:53:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:29 am
A frenzy of smartphones  ;D

In front of empty stands. Football in 2022.

Humbug.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13937 on: Today at 10:01:33 am »
Sounds silly, this... But I thought Mbappe was a bit shit other than his worldie second goal :wave
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13938 on: Today at 10:01:55 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:53:24 am
In front of empty stands. Football in 2022.

Humbug.

Compare that to the 175 k that watched the 1950 final:



Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13939 on: Today at 10:16:30 am »









Staggering differences.

The pictures tell you everything about this world cup. Complete soulless entity.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13940 on: Today at 10:17:19 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:16:30 am








Staggering differences.

The pictures tell you everything about this world cup. Complete soulless entity.

The Messi picture would have been about an hour and a half after the pens too, which tells you how much faffing FIFA love to do too.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13941 on: Today at 10:18:00 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:01:33 am
Sounds silly, this... But I thought Mbappe was a bit shit other than his worldie second goal :wave
he wasnt great since the Poland game. Deffo coasted through games. Feel Greizmann took over from there. But he rose when it counted.  8)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13942 on: Today at 10:18:28 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:16:30 am








Staggering differences.

The pictures tell you everything about this world cup. Complete soulless entity.

Haha that is telling. Football is soulless in 2022.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13943 on: Today at 11:07:06 am »
I'm on board with NOT disrespecting people's different cultures but World Cup hosts are there to enable the, umm World Cup.

At the moment of winning the final, all the focus should be on Messi and his teammates and their nation. No part of that should be a nod to the host nation, they should be there in the background, enabling. Also, Fifa, dumb as mince, forever corrupt should have reminded the Emir that football is the people's game, played by folk all over the world, regardless of their material wealth.

You don't anoint someone a King with an actual robe, Messi did that himself by the way he played the game.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13944 on: Today at 11:36:07 am »
Saw this earlier and thought it summed up the modern shitshow of what used to be football.

https://twitter.com/TavernFootball/status/1604766953738043393?t=aHuIlEAiW-XfS3RfugfZOw&s=19
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13945 on: Today at 02:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:36:07 am
Saw this earlier and thought it summed up the modern shitshow of what used to be football.

https://twitter.com/TavernFootball/status/1604766953738043393?t=aHuIlEAiW-XfS3RfugfZOw&s=19

Whats this modern thing of supporting a certain player instead of a team its weird
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13946 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:57:24 pm
Whats this modern thing of supporting a certain player instead of a team its weird

Its the fifa and ultimate team generation innit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13947 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
So how many players from England, probably has the strongest squad at the WC according to many pundits, gets into the team of the tournament... Based on the form at the tournament??

Me thinks Bellingham will get a shout but considering he was average against France then its hard to see any English player in the team.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13948 on: Today at 03:52:30 pm »
^ Bellingham and Saka as part of the subs for team of the tournament maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13949 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:40:32 pm
So how many players from England, probably has the strongest squad at the WC according to many pundits, gets into the team of the tournament... Based on the form at the tournament??

Me thinks Bellingham will get a shout but considering he was average against France then its hard to see any English player in the team.

L'equipe had Saka right wing but no place for Bellingham.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13950 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:57:24 pm
Whats this modern thing of supporting a certain player instead of a team its weird
It's the Twitter kiddies.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13951 on: Today at 05:24:31 pm »
I think most people would rather wear a t-shirt with Messi's name on the back than a bisht.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13952 on: Today at 06:25:10 pm »
44-2oon's treatment of the final, perfectly correct as usual, right down to Infantino and the Qatari ruler "ruining the moment":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZf2MNFTQYc&list=TLPQMTkxMjIwMjJXInxabamGeA&index=4
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13953 on: Today at 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:01:33 am
Sounds silly, this... But I thought Mbappe was a bit shit other than his worldie second goal :wave

He was the only one on the French team who seemed half bothered... And I mean throughout the match, not just when things picked up for them. Although he didn't play that well in the first half he looked really annoyed and jittery about the 0-2 deficit, while the rest of that lot resembled a collective shoulder shrug. He was carrying them all and still had the nerve to slot home 3 penalties and score a worldie in 120 minutes of football.

Give that man his flowers. He deserves it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13954 on: Today at 06:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:36:07 am
Saw this earlier and thought it summed up the modern shitshow of what used to be football.

https://twitter.com/TavernFootball/status/1604766953738043393?t=aHuIlEAiW-XfS3RfugfZOw&s=19
Skip to 5:42 on this for an even bigger shitshow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noTNfRo_1EQ&ab_channel=DavoBirmingham2
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13955 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 06:35:16 pm
He was the only one on the French team who seemed half bothered... And I mean throughout the match, not just when things picked up for them. Although he didn't play that well in the first half he looked really annoyed and jittery about the 0-2 deficit, while the rest of that lot resembled a collective shoulder shrug. He was carrying them all and still had the nerve to slot home 3 penalties and score a worldie in 120 minutes of football.

Give that man his flowers. He deserves it.

The fact Deschamps hooked 2 in the first half tells me that the team selection itself was wrong and it would be unfair to pin it on Mbappe. He did the business later in the game when the team was better balanced.
