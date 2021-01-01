Gutted Argentina won to be honest, so many dislikeable players in that team, Martinez and Otamendi firmly in the lead mind, two massive c*nts (can imagine the kind you'd love if they played for your team mind but massive bells nonetheless)
Personally, disliked this WC, the fake fans/ the stadiums with wank atmosphere and loads of empty seats regardless of the fake stadium attendance figures, Infantino claiming it was best WC ever organised, etc etc... guy is a wanker proper out of touch with reality (but with a very hefty bank account no doubt)
Main winners here for me were Morocco with a great exhibition, even though they knocked my country out, they had heart, always cool to see.