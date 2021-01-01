For all the controversy. Its been the best world cup ive seen for a good 20 years. Really didnt expect it to be so enjoyable, and to see Messi win it when I thought his moment has long gone was exceptional.



Didnt like infantino and the emir muscling in on him and making him wear the robe but theyve been at it all month so totally expected.



I think instead of messi retiring from international football, he should retire from club football, and just go around touring with argentina as world champion to end his career at the next world cup.





World cup in the winter, very few passive games, great tempo, should do it again.