Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm
For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?


(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... :wanker)

Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm
For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?


(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... :wanker)

Weren't most of the fans on the pitch at this point?
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.
Some stadium that. Always loved the sight of the Azteca stadium
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm
Poor Messi couldn't remove that damn coat fast enough. The player wants to be crowned World Champion in his national jersey, not some stupid overcoat FFS. Fuck off Qatar!

Im sure the hundreds of millions hell receive from Qatar laundered through PSG will make him ok with wearing his nans cardigan for 5 mins.
Scenes in Buenos Aires today.









Benzema wouldve made a huge difference today.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:58:43 pm
It's okay, Kylian. It's nothing a Klopp hug can't fix. Leave those soulless sportswashers and come join us
They've got him by the balls, mate. Who's going to buy him out of that contract? We couldn't even afford to get him on loan. His salary is like 4 players'.
Martinez is a bellend, but who among us didn't love him saving that penalty at Snake Mountain last season, then being a massive shithouse immediately afterwards?
Quote from: gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit on Yesterday at 06:23:17 pm

You do remember he refused to play in the last game of last season against city for villa when we needed them to get a point , villa winning 2-0 , hed have possibly  made a difference being there first choice keeper .hes a c*nt in my book
What if he decided not to play because he knew he wasn't impartial? You never know... It could have been a noble choice.
What a phenomenal game of football. Both Messi & Mbappe were outstanding, substitutions played a massive part. Di Maria going off for Argentina and the introduction of Kolo Muani & Thuram for France. Ultimately it came down to the 2 keepers on penalties & Emi Martinez did the business.
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 06:08:58 pm
He wasn't with Messi the whole time; he was following the WC with his son Benja until the Croatia game. He had a live stream on his Twitch channel with Messi, De Paul and some other teammates and Messi told him how much he missed having him as a roommate. Aguero said "But you've never invited me for a sleepover." They sorted it out so he could be the roommate before the final. Lo Celso and bunch of other injured Argentines were also invited to join the squad late in the tournament. Footballers are very suspicious; they wanted everything to be the same and for everyone who was with them at the Copa America victory to be there for the final.
Call the bizzies!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:16:16 pm
Fuckin over the moon for Messi, but a historic moment somewhat ruined by forcing him to wear a nighty.
kinda racist that. Like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying Muslim women in burkas are letter boxes. How you calling a traditional garment of Qatar a nighty like its some Ann summer shit. Stop being a weirdo
For all the controversy. Its been the best world cup ive seen for a good 20 years. Really didnt expect it to be so enjoyable, and to see Messi win it when I thought his moment has long gone was exceptional.

Didnt like infantino and the emir muscling in on him and making him wear the robe but theyve been at it all month so totally expected.

I think instead of messi retiring from international football, he should retire from club football, and just go around touring with argentina as world champion to end his career at the next world cup.


World cup in the winter, very few passive games, great tempo, should do it again.
